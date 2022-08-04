Calvin Smith

Vincent

Calvin Smith, age 88, of Vincent, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 3.

The visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 6 at the First Baptist Church of Vincent at 10 a.m. The service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Darryl Wood and Rev. Robbie Weems will be presiding and Bolton Funeral Home is directing. He will be buried at Vincent City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Vincent Elementary School.

Please sign online condolences at Boltonfuneralhome.com.