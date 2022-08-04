Jerry McClain awarded honor in Ranger Hall of Fame

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – On Wednesday, July 13, several individuals gathered in Fort Benning, Georgia to witness Jerry McClain be inducted into the Ranger Hall of Fame at the 2022 Ranger Hall of Fame Ceremony.

The Ranger Hall of Fame is a special honor set aside to pay respect and honor those who have served as a ranger in the U.S. military.

“It was with great honor to attend the 2022 Ranger Hall of Fame Ceremony at Fort Benning, Georgia to witness Jerry McClain induction into the Ranger Hall of Fame,” said Rep. Kenneth Paschal. “Congratulations to all the inductees. These men live the creed and represent the very best of the U.S. Army Rangers: service, valor and sacrifice, and their stories stand out among the many heroes who serve and have served.”

McClain’s career as a ranger in the U.S. Army spans more than 25 years when he began as a Ranger Instructor with the 3rd Ranger Company, Ranger Training Brigade and ending in 2001 when he retired.

“It is a great honor and a great privilege to have the opportunity to serve with these units,” McClain said. “What a great way to wrap up 25 years, it’s kind of like putting the star on top of the tree. I dedicated myself to be a member of that organization, and to be selected and inducted in the Hall of Fame is a wonderful experience.”

McClain was also honored with the 2020 Governor’s Veteran of the Year Award and was also awarded the 2020 American Legionnaire Award.

McClain said he accepted the induction on behalf of the rangers who may never be able to stand on the platform to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. McClain said he wanted to do so because they deserve recognition for their sacrifice and their work in the U.S. army.

“When I think of a Hall of Fame, I think of baseball and football, things like that,” he said. “This is the ultimate recognition for a successful ranger career and ranger service. To be placed among some of the greatest names, it’s pretty incredible.”