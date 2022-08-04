Montevallo church to open new art gallery Aug. 28

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo Presbyterian Church is preparing to unveil a special space where art and ministry will meet.

The church will open its new art gallery with a reception on Sunday, Aug. 28 from 2-5 p.m.

“The primary purpose of the gallery is to highlight local artists and share their gift with others,” curator Tonia Mayton said. “Art is a form of ministry. It doesn’t have to be religious by nature.”

The gallery’s first featured artist will be church member Robin Nance Metz, a local painter and illustrator.

“My artwork is inspired by my life as a child of the mod ‘60s,” Metz said. “The colors and patterns of clothes and advertising from my childhood weave their way into my drawings, paintings and clay work.”

Metz worked for many years as an illustrator of greeting cards, cookbooks, calendars and promotional materials.

“I enjoyed the work but enjoyed my children more, and I bowed out of the commercial art world,” Metz said. “Soon after I began painting for galleries. My background as an illustrator and my childhood influences merged into what has become my current work.”

In the past eight years, Metz was introduced to clay and watched her two-dimensional work progress into the third dimension.

“Many subjects are visited often in the artwork,” she said. “Cats, fish, suns and moons join crowned and turbaned women, along with my version of my daughters. These themes bring me joy, and it is my sincere hope that my works will contribute to the happiness of others.”

Ten percent of sales from the church’s first gallery show with Metz will benefit the church, Mayton said.

Shows will be held on the last Sunday of every month except for December.

The church is aiming to highlight other local artists and even students from the art program at the University of Montevallo, Mayton said.

“We also feel like we’re more fully utilizing the space in the church,” she said. “We strive to be good stewards of the property. Our goal is to welcome others into that space and share the beauty of art.”

Artists interested in showing their work in Montevallo Presbyterian Church’s art gallery can email Mayton at photoeden@yahoo.com, or they can contact the church on Facebook Messenger and ask for an appointment with Mayton.

“We are looking for diverse artists that appropriately explore themes that relate to our mission as a faith community – social justice, earth care, etc.,” Mayton said. “We are so honored to have such an amazing artist kick off the opening to our gallery.”