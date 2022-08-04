Rowland Series event sets date to raise funds for Parkinson’s Disease research

From STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – Team Rowland will host the 2022 Rowland Road Series on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. at Oak Mountain State Park. This year marks the third year of the event, which has become one of the marquis events for Parkinson’s Disease awareness and fundraising locally and one of the largest events of its kind in the country.

One hundred percent of the funds raised will support the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease Research and the Parkinson Association of Alabama.

Supporters of Team Rowland, avid bike riders and those in the community with a connection to Parkinson’s Disease will gather at Oak Mountain State Park along with their families and friends to participate in a five, 10, 15 or 30-mile bike ride. In addition to the riding options, supporters can participate by signing up for the one-mile “Roll & Stroll” option and walk, skateboard, bike or run in the event. The riding events will be followed by a post-race celebration with food, music and fun for the whole family.

Riders who are unable to make it to Oak Mountain on Sept. 24 can register as a virtual rider and create their own challenge.

This year’s goal is to raise over $350,000, which would push Team Rowland over the $1 million mark for funds raised for Parkinson’s Disease research since 2017.

“This event means the world to our family but also to others who face Parkinson’s Disease,” said Maggie Rowland Wortendyke, Mike Rowland’s daughter and the event manager for Team Rowland. “We are proud of the money we have raised so far through this event, and we hope to clear a million dollars raised to date. This event has one goal, to end Parkinson’s Disease. Together, we can make that a reality. We hope the Birmingham community will continue to rally around this event, register to participate or make a donation so we can continue to fight Parkinson’s Disease.”

Teams and riders can sign up and donate to the event at Teamrowland.org/. For more information about the event or to schedule an interview with Team Rowland, email Katie Stotts at stotts@knighteady.com.