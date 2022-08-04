Spirit of ’45 ceremony to mark 77th anniversary of WWII ending

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Support Committee for the Alabama National Cemetery will mark the 77th anniversary of Aug. 14, 1945, the day World War II ended and America assumed responsibility for leading the rebuilding of the postwar world.

The 30-minute ceremony will take place at the Alabama National Cemetery Committal Shelter 3 on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6:30 p.m.

The master of ceremony will be in WWII-era uniform, and the ceremony will include stories of courage, a musical tribute, wreath laying, taps and moment of silence.

The special wreath honoring WWII veterans was donated by the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Those with living WWII relatives who are physically able are invited to bring them to be recognized and honored.

Those with deceased relatives or friends of the “greatest generation” are invited to bring photos of their loved ones and share them.

In addition, those who served on the home front in both military and civilian support roles will be honored.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which the Support Committee has sponsored annually at the Alabama National Cemetery since 2010, when Congress established the second weekend in August as Keep the Spirit of 45 Alive Day to honor those who served during WWII.

The Alabama National Cemetery is located at 3133 Alabama 119 in Montevallo.

More information about the Support Committee can be found at Scalnc.org and Facebook.com/scalnc.