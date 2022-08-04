Woman shot to death at Marathon gas station along U.S. 280

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

HOOVER – A late-night shooting ended with one woman fatally shot at a gas station in Hoover.

According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, the Hoover Police Department responded to a call of a person shot inside a Marathon gas station located along U.S. 280.

Police said the victim, currently an unidentified woman, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation was immediately launched, and police said they are searching for a man who fled from the scene in a gold sedan.

Police said witnesses told them that the female victim went into the store and was followed shortly behind by a man before an argument began. After a fight broke out, police said the suspect used a handgun to shoot the victim before fleeing.

It is unclear as of early Thursday morning if the suspect has been caught, but updates are expected from HPD on Thursday as the investigation continues.

The Marathon gas station is located at 5423 U.S. 280 directly across the street from Jim ‘N Nicks and right next to Waffle House and Hugh Daniel Drive.

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call Hoover Police Department Detective Brandon Eddy at 205-739-7499 or Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.