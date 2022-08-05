Crash leads to lane closure on I-65

Published 3:36 pm Friday, August 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Two lanes of Interstate 65 southbound are closed due to a single-vehicle crash.

A single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 2:51 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 near the 236-mile marker, which caused two lanes of I-65 southbound to close between Alabaster and Calera.

The two lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they come.

