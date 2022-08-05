Helena Police Chief shares safety message with community

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – A message was shared by Police Chief Brad Flynn addressing the safety of schools on Friday, Aug. 5.

Flynn said “With the tragedies that occurred recently, it has prompted law enforcement all over the country to revisit every aspect of how we have protected our children, and what we must do moving forward to keep our schools safe.”

He mentioned that the Helena Police Department has been working on updating and initiating new security procedures for all of their schools.

“While I am not at liberty to discuss our security plans, I do want to let all Helena parents know that you will see an increased law enforcement presence at Helena schools this year,” Flynn said.

He also said the HPD has worked alongside the Shelby County Board of Education over the summer.

“HPD values our relationships we have with the Board of Education and our school administration, and we will work tirelessly to protect our future, our children, each and every day,” Flynn said.