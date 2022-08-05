Hoover shares school safety message with community

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – A message shared with Hoover parents and community members on Thursday, Aug. 4 addressed school safety for the upcoming school year.

“The start of any school year can bring heightened emotions: excitement, anxiousness and for some parents, even dread,” read the message from Hoover City Schools, the city of Hoover and Hoover Police Department. “These feelings may surround the desire for success. But these days, unfortunately, they may also stem from concern about student safety.”

The message cited students’ safety as a top priority.

Every school building in Hoover has a School Resource Officer, or SRO, from the Hoover Police Department.

“The SROs will be ready to go day one at each Hoover school,” the message read. “Our SROs have attended training and continuing education classes over the summer with a particular focus on keeping your children, their teachers and school administrators safe.”

Students and parents are urged to report any suspicious activity they see, whether on campus or online, to a teacher, school official or SRO.

“Over the summer, in addition to reviewing student data and implementing engaging and individualized instructional strategies, HCS district leaders have also focused on another high priority, which is safety in our classrooms,” the message read. “Each school has thorough safety protocols and crisis management plans in the event of an emergency, and school administrators have reviewed and updated their plans for the 2022-2023 school year.”

HCS routinely partners with the city of Hoover and Hoover police and fire officials in a collaborative effort to ensure that HCS safety protocols are efficient, effective and streamlined.

“In cooperation with Hoover police, district leaders have performed threat assessments over the summer at each campus to identify and address potential weak spots and areas of vulnerability,” the message read. “While we do not think it’s wise to share specific details of HCS safety plans, we can assure you that there have been security upgrades at our schools to enhance student protection.”

Severe weather safety protocols have also been reviewed and updated at the district and school levels.

“We believe our children’s safety is a collaborative effort between home, schools, law enforcement and the community,” the message read. “We pray for a successful, safe and productive school year, and thank you for entrusting us with your most valuable possessions – your children.”