Pelham gives updates on progress of new City Hall

PELHAM – Progress is coming along on the new Pelham City Hall. The city shared an inside look at the ongoing construction of the property on its Instagram page on July 27.

“The renovation of City Hall is moving along nicely,” the post said. “While you all have gotten to watch the progress from the outside, you haven’t really seen what’s happening inside…until now.”

The post shared photos of the new front lobby, the City Hall chambers downstairs, new restrooms, the main floor conference room, the DSPW office space and the finance office space.

Construction on the project began in January, and the Pelham’s Director of Planning and Engineering Andre Bittas said construction is expected to be completed by January 2023.

“The entire building floor plan and layout have changed, including the lobby, offices, conference rooms, meeting rooms and council chambers,” Bittas said. “The redesign will provide access to the public, a one-stop-shop to do business and provide better service to our residents and customers. [It provides] flexible spaces, improved flow and the ability to hold large meetings and events.