Pelham Library announces September events

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Public Library has announced its lineup of September programs aimed towards adults.

Throughout the month of September, the library will be hosting a series of events dedicated to exploring Birmingham and Shelby County’s history as well as promoting employment opportunities and tips.

When the Blast Occurred: Remembering the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church BombingTuesday, September 13th 6 pm Roberts Room A: The 1963 bombing of Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church killed four young girls, injured dozens of others and shocked the world. Using interviews conducted by the FBI, this talk recalls the experiences of people who were inside the church at the time of the blast. Presenter Jim Baggett is Head of the Department of Archives and Manuscripts at the Birmingham Public Library and Archivist for the City of Birmingham. He has served as president of the Society of Alabama Archivists, Chair of the Jefferson County Historical Commission, and as a trustee for several historical associations. Jim has lectured throughout the U.S. and in Europe and has been featured on Alabama Public Television, Alabama Public Radio, National Public Radio, and C-SPAN. He has authored two books on Alabama history, edited three others, and has written more than fifty articles. This is a free program. For more information, please call the library at 205-620-6418. Limited seating, Registration recommended. Register at gov.

American Red Cross Blood Drive Monday Sept 19th 12 to 5 pm Roberts Room: There is an urgent need for blood so the library is holding a blood drive to benefit the American Red Cross. Register at Redcrossblood.org.

Understanding Medicare Seminar Tuesday, September 20th 4 PM Roberts Room B: Does Medicare confuse you? Get answers at this seminar provided by Linda Reynolds, an independent insurance agent with 15 years’ experience. The presentation simplifies complex issues such as the Medicare parts, enrolling and more. The seminar is free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 205-620-6418.

Shelby County Slave Index: A New Tool for Local Slave Ancestry Research Tuesday, Sept 20 6 pm Roberts Room: Shelby County Museum & Archives Executive Director Jennifer Maier and research assistant Bruce Cooper painstakingly combed through thousands of court records, wills, and probate estate records from the 1800’s to compile records of slaves who lived in early Shelby County. The resulting Shelby County Slave Index is of great importanceto Black Americans who are trying to find information about their ancestors from a time when they were considered little more than property. Peter Datcher is one such person who has benefited from this new source of information. He was able to track down his own great-grandparents who married after slavery ended and purchased a hundred acres to farm. This land is still in the family’s hands This is a wonderful opportunity to hear about Director Maier’s project and also hear the story from the man who tracked down his kin with the help of digital technology. This program is free, but seating is limited. Registration is recommended. Register at Pelhamlibraryal.gov.

Resume Writing Workshop Monday, September 26th 6-8 pm Roberts Room: Resume writing in 2022 needsto be strategic, precise, and adaptable. The resume writing class by the Alabama Department of Labor- Alabaster Career Center will give attendees a better understanding of what employers are looking for, the process of online applications, and how to truthfully put yourself in the best possible position to get the job interview. This workshop will show attendees how to work smarter and not harder to get a good job. Workshop is free. Limited seating, Registration recommended. Register at gov.