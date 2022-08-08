Interstate theft ring busted in Pelham

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – Five people from out of state were arrested and charged in Pelham early Friday, Aug. 5 in connection with recent diesel fuel thefts from a local gas station.

Over the course of four days, from Aug. 2-5, 2,100 gallons were stolen. The monetary loss to the business is approximately $10,000.

“These individuals were able to bypass the pumps’ security and reporting mechanisms, ensuring the owners would have no record of the fuel being pumped,” said Detective Sgt. Brad Jordan. “Once the owner determined there was no leak in his tanks, he reviewed surveillance video and found a man filling up a large storage container in the back of a moving truck.”

The Patrol Division and the Criminal Investigations Division worked together to share intelligence and increase patrols at all local gas stations. That teamwork paid off when these people showed up again to steal even more fuel.

“We want to make sure criminals hear this message loud and clear,” said Chief Pat Cheatwood. “It does not pay to come to Pelham to commit crimes.”

“I am so proud of the great communication and diligent police work our officers put into this case. The initial theft report was made at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4. These suspects were taken into custody around 1:15 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5,” Cheatwood added.

The suspects listed below are charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Additional charges are pending.

Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, Conyers, GA

Brandon Michael Tyson, 23, Atlanta, GA

Makai Michael Anthony Brown, 22, Atlanta, GA

Santos Sirchard Oliver, 23, Atlanta, GA

Jasmine Symone Mathis, 25, Atlanta, GA