Man dies after two-vehicle crash near Chelsea

BIRMINGHAM – A Sterrett man died following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 280 near Chelsea on the afternoon of Sunday, Aug. 7.

Harold L. White, 86, was critically injured when the 2013 Honda Civic he was driving was struck by a 2021 Mercedes GLE driven by Jane B. Dickens, 53, of Mountain Brook at about 2 p.m., according to an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency press release on Monday, Aug. 8.

White was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where later he was pronounced deceased.

Dickens was also transported to UAB Hospital for medical treatment.

The crash occurred on U.S. 280 near Mile Marker 20, about 2 miles east of the Chelsea city limits, in Shelby County.

No more information is available as the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the incident.