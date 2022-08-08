Osaka Japanese Sushi Steakhouse opens to the public

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena has added yet another restaurant to its list of dining options. Osaka Japanese Sushi Steakhouse officially opened to the public on Monday, Aug. 8.

The sushi and hibachi restaurant is located in the former Golden Rule BBQ location on Hwy 52 in Helena Square. The restaurant has been highly anticipated by the Helena community ever since its sign was placed on the building doorway.

Owners Mandy and Wen Lin have a long history of working in restaurants that spans more than 20 years. The brother/sister team learned how to operate the industry by watching their family run the popular Ninja sushi restaurants.

Originally from Cullman county, Mandy and Wen said they’ve been wanting to open a Helena location for a long time, but they were just now able to line everything up to make the dream a reality.

According to Many, the lack of sushi or hibachi restaurants in the area made Helena a prime location.

“It’s going to be really convenient for the community,” Mandy said. “We already love the town. People are super nice and very friendly. It’s like everybody knows each other. It’s a great community.”

Despite popular belief, Mandy said they are not affiliated with the Osaka restaurant that is located in Hoover.

Osaka is offering a very diverse two-page menu of sushi rolls with cooked and raw fish, and Mandy said they will be offering gluten free options and are very sensitive to shellfish and seafood allergies.

Mandy said the key word when it comes to Osaka’s menu is “fresh.” All of their sauces and dressings are homemade family recipes. She said everything is cooked to order and prepared fresh. They also use top quality filet mignon for their beef options.

They will also have a wide variety of beer and tasty drinks on the menu. Sake fans will be thrilled to know Osaka has a variety of cold and hot sake.

Mandy said it’s important to her and Wen that while they get to know the community, the community gets to know them, and their door is open to everyone.

“A lot of people when they hear ‘sushi steakhouse’ they think, ‘Oh, I don’t like raw sushi,’” she said. “Half our sushi menu is cooked fish. We also have hibachi items, so everybody can come and get something they like, from kids to seniors. Everybody is welcome.”

Osaka is also accepting applications for front-of-house and back-of-house positions, and anyone interested should drop by and grab an application.

“It’s getting really hard to find chefs for hibachi,” Mandy said. “Anyone who needs a job and wants to work hard is welcome. We want you to feel welcome.”

Osaka is open Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.