13th Annual Bark & Wine set for Sept. 10

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

BIRMINGHAM – In a year when Shelby Humane is seeing a record number of animals surrendered to its shelter, the organization’s Board of Directors hopes to set another record for its 13th annual fundraiser, Bark & Wine.

The fundraiser—which is Shelby Humane’s largest of the year—is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 at The Club in Birmingham, from 6-10 p.m.

Shelby Humane Executive Director Dr. Bill Rowley said the event will help the shelter maintain its no-kill status, which means that Shelby Humane does not euthanize any animals for space or financial reasons.

Rowley said 2022 has been a challenging year for animal shelters nationwide, due to the high number of surrenders.

“For us, it is dogs and cats, and there are some days we’ve had over 700 in care, which is amazing,” Rowley said. “It’s more than we should have space for.”

Funds raised from Bark & Wine also go toward important efforts such as the shelter’s transport program, through which animals are taken to other shelters that do not have an abundance of animals. There is also the Safe Pet program, which provides resources for animals in the midst of domestic violence situations.

“Typically when someone is going through domestic violence, they are not able to find many resources for the family pet,” Rowley said. “Statistically, there is a significantly higher chance that victims of domestic violence will leave those abusive situations and never return to being a victim of domestic violence if the family pet stays united with the individual or the family.”

Bark & Wine starts at 6 p.m. and will include a live auction by Granger Thagard, a silent auction, cocktails and dinner. Members of the Shelby Humane Society’s Board of Directors will be present to share information about the organization and its services. Then, at about 9 p.m., attendees will enjoy dancing and entertainment for the remainder of the evening.

The band Outshine will provide live music for the entertainment portion of the event.

“We are looking at providing the community with an opportunity to come together for a night of fun and learn about what Shelby Humane does for animal welfare and how they can participate,” Rowley said. “Come join us.”

For tickets and sponsorship information, visit Barkandwine.org. Tickets purchased before Aug. 10 will be $250 per person or $2,250 for a table of 10; tickets purchased after this date will be $275 per person or $2,500 for a table of 10.

The Club is located at 1 Robert S. Smith Dr., Birmingham. Valet services will be provided.