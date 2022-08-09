James Spann to come to Alabaster Library for homeschool event

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

ALABASTER– Local weatherman James Spann will be making his way to Alabaster later this month.

The Albert L. Scott Library will be hosting James Spann on Monday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. in the Nan Abbott meeting room.

Spann said he is excited to work with children in the Shelby County area and give back to the community.

“Some people got me excited about science as a kid, and the least I can do is return the favor,” Spann said. “I love teaching elementary-aged children.”

The library is hosting this event under its Homeschool Happening series, which encourages homeschool students to pursue learning and exploration.

“We have Homeschool Happening events once a month, most months during the school year,” Francis Smith, head of youth services, said. “Every month we try to come up with something that would interest homeschoolers.”

Smith said Spann has been coming to the library since 2016.

“He has exclusively come to speak to homeschoolers since 2016,” Smith said. “He tells them about the weather, forecasting, safety, severe weather, and weather satellites. It is very interactive. He really enjoys talking with the children.”

Kids around the area are excited to see Spann in person.

“There is a lot of excitement for the event,” Smith said. “It is sold out. We could see early on that this one filled up.”