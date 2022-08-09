Montevallo to host National Night Out activities on Oct. 18

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo Police Department is partnering with IMPACT Montevallo again this year to host its annual National Night Out event on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

“This is a national community-building campaign that promotes strong relationships between the police and its community,” a press release read. “The main focus of our event is to unite our community through relationship building, local educational resources and lots of fun and neighborhood fellowship.”

Montevallo’s National Night Out will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. under the pecan trees in the shaded entrance grove to Orr Park on Island Street.

The event will provide attendees with various interactive opportunities, giveaways, photo ops, free food, face painting and more.

“Not only will this annual event unite our community, it provides our citizens with knowledge about community resources and will promote strong police-community partnerships,” the release read.

IMPACT Montevallo is a drug-free coalition that works with concerned citizens and the city to educate and raise awareness about substance abuse issues affecting young people.

This year, Red Ribbon Week will take place Oct. 23-31, the week after National Night Out, to further support youth drug prevention education and engagement with students.