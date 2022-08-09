Residents to hold back-to-school prayer meeting

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – A back-to-school prayer meeting will be held Wednesday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.

Residents are invited to pray for the safety and health of teachers, staff and students with a focus on Elvin Hill Elementary School, Shelby County High School, Columbiana Middle School, Wilsonville Elementary School and Shelby Elementary School.

The meeting is open to all churches and denominations.

“We’re trying to build more togetherness,” EHES PTO Vice President Jackie Finklea said. “We’re really trying to bring more of the community feel together.”

Andy Shelton from the First Baptist Church of Columbiana will lead the meeting.

“It is open to everybody, whether they have a student at the school or not,” Finklea said.

