Tinglewood Festival to return for fourth year in September

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s all-woodworking art festival will return to Orr Park for its fourth year on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The public is invited to celebrate “Shavings, Smoke and Sound” at the 2022 Tinglewood Festival, a Shelby County Tourism and Recreation All Star Award winner.

“Come out to the fourth annual Tinglewood Festival to enjoy everything wood-related, from the 52 carvings in the trees, a chainsaw carving expo, woodworking artists, whittling contest, wood craft demos, wooden boat race, along with all the fun children’s activities, car show, the sound of local music with delicious food,” Montevallo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Adele Nelson said. “See you the Saturday after Labor Day.”

The Tinglewood Festival was originally inspired by a section of Orr Park where Tim Tingle, the festival’s namesake, has carved faces and creatures into the dead parts of living cedar trees ever since an ice storm hit the area in 1993.

The festival is organized by the Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and the Montevallo Arts Collaborative.

“This is one of the events we look forward to all year long,” Montevallo Main Street Executive Director Courtney Bennett said. “Montevallo is known for our thriving arts community, and we are so excited to host the only exclusively-woodworking art show and chainsaw carving exhibition in the area. It’s just so unique, just like Montevallo.”

Admission to the outdoor event is free.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees can visit with woodworking artist vendors and see a wide variety of items, such as knives, wooden bowls, vases, jewelry, toys, handcrafted furniture, bird houses and ornaments.

The chainsaw carving exhibition will include a panel of well-known artists: Heather Bailey of Alabaster; Justin Bailey of Alabaster; Corey Lancaster of Princeton, North Carolina; Dave Marshalek of Shelbyville, Tennessee; and Justin Driver of Farmington, Kentucky.

In addition, festivalgoers can watch Tim Tingle’s whittling contest and a wooden boat race.

Artwork created during the festival will be available for purchase.

The festival will also include a classic car show, the 20th annual Cars by the Creek, along with children’s activities, axe throwing and food vendors.

Cars by the Creek welcomes all years, makes and models of cars. Awards will be given to “Best of Decade,” “Best of Show” for cars and trucks, and “Best Woodie.”

Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the show also will involve a 50-50 drawing and door prizes.

Live music will run all day, with musical acts like the Montevallo High School Jazz Band, Chase Stewart, Mother May I and 2BLU and The Lucky Stiffs.

Children will be able to complete a make-and-take art project, see the Balloon Guy, watch Dr. Bob’s Traveling Snake Show, visit with the Alabama Wildlife Center and play on inflatables provided by JAC’s Rentals.

Candlewood Suites Alabaster is the official hotel for the 2022 Tinglewood Festival. Call 205-620-0188 to inquire about special rates.

More information about the festival can be found at Tinglewoodfestival.com or on the Tinglewood Festival Facebook page.