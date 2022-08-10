Mayor’s Corner

Brace yourself, and be safe out there – school traffic stars back tomorrow. Teachers and school administrators are getting back into the swing of things by having half the students start tomorrow and then rotate to the other half on Friday. After that, we will all be getting back into the groove of a new school year. We all need to remember that kids will be happy, the parents nervous, and that the city teams are working hard to make it as smooth as possible. We know that there will be complaints, some justifiable and some just cave people problems, and that is ok, but all things aside, we need to be ready for more cars on the road. Let’s go ahead and plan for a 7 a.m. slow CSX train to boot.

With that off my chest, let’s turn our attention to the fun things that are coming up this week. On Saturday, make sure you get out to the Helena Farmers Market from 8 a.m. till noon to grab all your lunchbox fruits and veggies for the kids to snack on while back in class. We all know here in Helena we love us some community pride, so be sure to come by Husky Day at the Helena High School Stadium on Saturday afternoon. They will be highlighting youth and school sports. The students will be glad to see you, and you will come away energized for another exciting fall sports season.

Finally, the last concert of the Old Town Live summer concert series will be wrapping up with a huge party in a week and a half. On Saturday Aug. 20 starting at 5:30 p.m. at Amphitheater Park, Jessica Meuse from American Idol fame will be getting it all started. Next up on the stage will be our favorite free bird band with Shootin’ You Straight. Closing out the night and the summer concert series will be Rollin’ in the Hay. Come on out for the free concert and enjoy the family atmosphere Helena brings to the table.

Until next Wednesday, have a great rest of the week. Stay safe, shop locally and have lots of laughs.

Together As One,

Brian