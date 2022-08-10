Shelby County teachers, staff gather to hear guest speaker

MONTEVALLO – Shelby County teachers and staff are ready to “IGNITE” the school year after gathering together to hear a guest speaker in Montevallo on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

From 9-11:30 a.m. teachers and staff from schools across Shelby County met together in the McChesney Center at the University of Montevallo for the annual IGNITE event.

Shelby County Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks opened and welcomed teachers and staff who wore various color-coordinated t-shirts with this year’s theme written across, “do great things.”

Vincent High School JROTC presented the flag for the pledge of allegiance and Mt Lauren Elementary School student Evan Riley led the room with the national anthem.

State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey came on stage to speak.

“It is good to be in a room full of teachers and support people and the people who keep our schools running,” said Mackey. “It is especially good to take the opportunity this morning, Dr. Brooks, and say thank you for what they’ve done the last three years.”

This is the first time since 2019 that every school in the state will start with in-person instruction the first day, Mackey said.

Chelsea SGA President Will Ross, alongside Vice President Madison Burton, introduced 2022 IGNITE guest speaker, Kevin Brown.

Brown is the author of “The Hero Effect: Being Your Best When It Matters Most” and the owner of a business that has an annual revenue of over $2 billion.

“I’ve had this date circled on my calendar for a very long time-I am honored to be with you,” Brown said.

During his speech Brown reflected on the way people are able to impact each other in short amounts of time.

“The very last thing I think about before I ever take that stage is how you make an impact in a short amount of time,” Brown said. “How do we take these fleeting moments that are the lives we live and make a mark that can’t be erased?”

Brown focused on defining what it means to be a hero.

“Heroes are not ordinary people who do extraordinary things, it is in fact just the opposite. Heroes are extraordinary people who choose not to be ordinary,” Brown said.

Brown encouraged the teachers and staff to be a hero for others.

“The fact is you show up with a commitment to excellence, to doing great things, to moving these kids from where they are to someplace better, regardless of your role, because everybody tethered to Shelby County Schools is an educator, regardless of your title,” Brown said.

He ended his speech by suggested that people are called to make the world better.

“You see, I believe we’re called to serve each other. I believe we’re called to bring out the best in each other. I believe we’re called to make life better for the people around us,” said Brown.

He continued, “I believe when you decide what you want for your life, and you get up every day and walk it out, you have an opportunity to do great things and leave a mark on this world that will not be erased.”

The event concluded with a video presentation of Shelby County Schools alumni showing their gratitude for teachers and staff.