The Barn at Henley opens for weddings August 13

By SASHA JOHNS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA ­– Two local couples have built an event venue on a scenic piece of land just off Highway 61 on the edge of Columbiana.

Leigh Hulsey, one of the owners of The Barn at Henley as the venue has been named, said that it all started with friends that owned the adjacent property. She and her family had enjoyed time with her friends at their place, and they all eventually saw the opportunity to strike out in a business venture together by obtaining the adjacent 80 acres.

“We discussed it for a year,” Hulsey said, “and then started planning a year ago.” The Barn at Henley is a full, 2,400 square foot, finished barn venue, complete with a bar that can serve both indoor and outdoor events.

Perfect for weddings, it is complete with detailed rooms that make each guest feel special as soon as they arrive to prepare for their big day.

“We wanted brides to feel like they were in a princess room,” Hulsey said. “The groom’s room is equally masculine for our grooms and their party. In addition to the rooms at the Barn, the nearby Henley House is also available to use for entertaining and for family accommodations.”

The facility boasts 150-year-old wooden doors that came from Egypt. These antique oak doors create entry ways and photo opportunities for wedding parties as well as guests. In addition, the large windows at the end of the barn, create an opportunity for sunset weddings. The attention to detail continues throughout the grounds of the barn with manicured landscaping that is perfect for outdoor weddings.

Leigh Hulsey and her husband Dennis, along with their friends and business partners Danny and Kathy Gingles, are all seasoned business owners. Hulsey owns a CrossFit in Alabaster and also serves on Helena’s City Council. She and her business partners have a heart to serve. They are open to other kinds of events at the barn to help family and organizations create memories and fulfill lifelong dreams.

“Our first event at the Barn is mid-August,” Hulsey said. “We are wide open to begin booking from then on.”

For more information about the venue or to take a tour, visit the website Myhenleywedding.com or call 205-475-3217.