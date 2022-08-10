UPDATE: One fatality reported in Calera crash

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – A multi-vehicle accident involving an 18-wheeler occurred on U.S. 31 just north of Alabama 70 on the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 10.

The accident involved an 18-wheeler and two passenger vehicles. The Calera Police Department reported two injuries and one fatality.

The 18-wheeler is in the process of being moved, and U.S. 31 should be open soon.

Check back for updates as more information is released.