Calera to hold food drive August 20

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – The Shelby County Democratic Party is sponsoring a collection of shelf-stable food items on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The collection will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera and the items gathered will be delivered to Shelby Emergency Assistance.

Suggested food items for donation are as follows: cereal, oatmeal, grits, pasta, rice, ramen noodles, instant potatoes, Hamburger Helper, Mac & cheese cups, Pop-top meals, canned soups, canned meals, canned fruits, canned vegetables, fruit cups, applesauce, peanut butter, jelly, condiments, sauces, flour, sugar, cooking oil, cake mix, muffin mix, granola, proteins bars, crackers, cookies, candy, gummy snacks, pudding cups, juice boxes, Capri Suns and bottled juices.

The Shelby County Democratic Party regularly organize donations and benefits.

For more information please visit their website at Shelbycountydems.com.