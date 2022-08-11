Couples Cook Off to be held at Oak Mountain State Park

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM– A “Couples Cook off” is being held Saturday, Aug. 27 at Oak Mountain State Park.

The event is being held for couples in the area to get together, mingle and participate in group activities.

“It is something in the community that is fun and exciting, and something we haven’t seen before,” event planner Melanie Simmons said. “My husband and I wanted a safe space with like- minded people.”

The event has progressed from a small group to something open to the public.

“We started out with a private group called the couple’s retreat, and we wanted something bigger,” Simmons said.

Planned events for the Couples Community Cook Off include a fishing tournament, basketball tournament, kayaking, and paddle boat rides depending on what ticket package is purchased.

The goal is to ensure couples feel they have the ability to socialize and partake in a fun night out.

“We are wanting to get together and cater to couples,” Simmons said.

The event is taking place from noon till 5:00 p.m., and tickets are being sold through Eventbrite.com