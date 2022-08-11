Fall edition of Giggles and Grace sale to be held Sept. 9-10

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – A local children’s consignment sale is only four weeks away, and anyone interested in serving as a consignor or volunteer still has time to register.

Asbury United Methodist Church’s Giggles and Grace fall sale will be held on Friday, Sept. 9 and Saturday, Sept. 10.

“Each sale we have is seasonal; therefore, our upcoming fall sale is geared toward cooler weather items,” Publicity Committee member Allison Traywick said. “We expect to have many adorable back-to-school selections, collegiate items, Halloween costumes, Thanksgiving and Christmas clothes, as well as coats and jackets.”

As a biannual sale, Giggles and Grace occurs once in the fall and once in the spring.

Many children’s clothes, youth clothes, toys, books, shoes and baby furniture are available for purchase at each sale.

“You can always find a variety of athletic wear for both girls and boys, as well as a plethora of seasonal children’s shoes,” Traywick said. “The toy selection is always a huge hit, especially with Christmas around the corner.”

Proceeds from the sale are used to pay the consignors, and all remaining proceeds are given to the Asbury UMC children’s program and various mission groups in the area.

“Serving others is the heart of our sale,” Traywick said. “With each sale, our Missions team offers applications for families in need. These applications allow families to request shopping coupons to use at the sale in order to purchase items for their children.”

Asbury’s spring sale allowed the team to purchase items for 85 families though the shopping coupons program, along with donating items to several charity programs, including Grace Klein Community, Make-A-Wish, Lovelady, Oak Mountain Missions and Shelby County Foster Care Association.

Applications for the fall 2022 shopping coupons are open until Sunday, Aug. 28 and can be found at Asburygigglesandgrace.com.

The deadline to register as a consignor is Tuesday, Sept. 6.

However, no deadline exists for those wanting to volunteer at the sale.

“As volunteers are so precious to us, we do not have a deadline for anyone who wants to come help,” Traywick said. “Popular times do fill up quickly, but we will always work hard to find a time for those who want to volunteer. As a thank you, our volunteers are allowed to shop early on Thursday before the sale starts.”

Registration for both consignors and volunteers can be found at Asburygigglesandgrace.com.

“We are encouraged from our spring sale with consignor participation increasing since COVID,” Traywick said. “We are looking forward to a great sale this fall with the holidays coming up. Many people are making room for new holiday clothing and toys. We are expecting a great turnout with both consignors and shoppers.”

For updates, follow @asburygigglesandgrace on Facebook and Instagram.