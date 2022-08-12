Montevallo discusses proposed community center project

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo City Council decided to move forward in the process of gathering community feedback regarding a potential facility project.

On Monday, Aug. 8, the City Council voted to accept a proposal from the Dewayne Moore Foundation LLC to create a project management and business development oversight plan for a Montevallo community and recreation center.

The proposal, which includes two community need assessment and feedback surveys, carries a cost of $5,000, which the city will cover with American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“This is something that we’ve needed in the city for years,” Mayor Rusty Nix said. “We’ve toured a couple and decided that we need to start the process and see where we’re at with it. You’ve got to have something to be able to present investors, so that’s why we decided to reach out to Dewayne and see what he could put together for us.”

Councilmember Sonya Swords said the proposal was aimed at helping the city determine where the facility could go and what grant money could be secured for it.

“This isn’t saying we’re going to build the facility,” Swords said. “This is just getting the ball going to see, is it feasible?”

Moore said he has worked with other cities, including Helena, on similar projects in the past.

“The first thing we have to do is come up with a business plan,” Moore said. “I’m just a business developer. Anything that relates to just bringing the vision to life, that’s our level of expertise.”

Moore said the purpose of a survey is to collect public input on the potential project, and added, “That just opens up the doors for some grants.”

The Council also approved a resolution authorizing the purchase of Holmatro Pentheon extrication equipment, also known as “Jaws of Life,” for Montevallo Fire and Rescue for $46,970.

“We’ve had two sets for years,” Fire Chief Brad Davis said. “The oldest set was probably bought somewhere in the ’80s.”

Davis said the fire department was not asking for more money, but to reallocate existing funds in its budget to cover the cost of the equipment.

In other business, the Council:

• Approved a recommendation to accept a $8,959 bid from CMIT Solutions for the replacement and configuration of surveillance cameras at Parnell Memorial Library.

• Approved a recommendation to accept a $20,000 bid from C&W Concrete for repairs and improvements to the storm drains along Valley Street behind Montevallo High School.

• Voted to adopt a resolution to allow the mayor to negotiate and enter into a contract agreement with BFI Waste Services LLC, d.b.a. Republic Services of Birmingham, to provide residential solid waste collection.

• Approved to waive vendor fees for the 2022 Montevallo ArtWalk event scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29 (rain date Nov. 5).

• Approved for MDCD to repair damaged sections of the walking track at Orr Park with unallocated funds not to exceed $45,000.