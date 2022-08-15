BioHorizons donates 100 backpacks to local students

Published 2:57 pm Monday, August 15, 2022

By lizziebowen

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HOOVER– BioHorizons, a dental implant and manufacture company, held a school supply drive for children in the Shelby County area on Aug. 1. The drive included packing backpacks full of toothpaste, toothbrushes and school supplies.

This community event has been held since 2017 and has remained a staple within the BioHorizons company.

“Our employees love it,” said Aimee Nichols, senior of human resources generalist and recruiter at BioHorizons.

Nichols said the response from the students receiving these items has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Everyone is always so appreciative of any supplies that we give. So many in the community depend on us to provide it,” Nichols said.

The back to school program has been held for 25 years and has continued to reach more locations and bring aid to the greater Shelby County area.

