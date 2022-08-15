County Tourism & Recreation All-Star award nominations now being accepted

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Six business groups in Shelby County are collaborating to recognize those entities in the tourism and recreation business sector which excel each and every day in making Shelby County a more attractive destination for tourists and visitors.

Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber are accepting nominations for the 2022 Tourism and Recreation All-Star Awards program in three categories – Lodging, Restaurant and Attractions/Recreation.”

In addition, a fourth category is also in place to recognize a “Rising Star” organization that has truly distinguished itself in its first year as of Sept. 9.

Completed nomination packets in all categories are due to The Shelby County Chamber by no later than 5 p.m. on Sept. 9.

All 2022 nominees will be recognized at the Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards Luncheon which will take place Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Olde Mill Square facility in Columbiana. Recipients in each of the four categories will be announced at the luncheon.

Nomination packets are available online at Shelbychamber.org, or by contacting Julie Gardner at The Shelby County Chamber by phone at 205-663-4542, or via email at julie@shelbyhamber.org.