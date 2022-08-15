Greystone Elementary welcomes students on first day back

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

Hoover – Students of Greystone Elementary School arrived early Thursday morning for the start of the new school year on Aug. 11.

“We were really excited for our school year to get started,” said Principal Stacey Stocks. “Our goal for the first day is always to get our students in their classrooms, make sure they are fed a healthy lunch and they get home safely.”

Stocks stressed the importance of safety at school.

“At the forefront of every parents mind is school safety,” Stocks said. “At Hoover we are so fortunate that we work close with our city and police department.”

She explained the aspects of Greystone Elementary that stand-out.

“We have a close-knit community,” Stocks said. “As our school we want to do all we can to help our children to connect.”

One way they have accomplished this feeling of community is through the introduction of a “house system.”

Stocks said that the house system allows students to be part of a team on a cross-grade level.

This sense of community is also being extended to the parents.

“Next week we have coffee for all our new families, parents,” said Stocks.

The event is called New Comers Coffee and will be on Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9 a.m.

“We had a great first day of school,” Stocks said. “We had all smiles and as I visited all the classrooms students were doing things where they could learn about each other,” Stocks said.