New Dollar General opens on Hwy 36 in Chelsea

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CHELSEA – A new Dollar General opened in the month of August on Shelby County 36 in Chelsea.

Dollar General stores aim to provide residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household goods and more.

The Chelsea location includes the company’s new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.

“At Dollar General we believe the addition of each new store provides positive economic growth for the communities we proudly serve,” wrote Mathew Simonsen, Dollar General senior vice president of real estate and store development, in a press release. “The addition of our new Chelsea store highlights our commitment to deliver a pleasant shopping experience that includes great prices on quality products in a convenient location.”

In order to commemorate the opening of a new location in Chelsea, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school.

“We look forward to welcoming customers to our new store and hope they will enjoy shopping at our new location,” wrote Simonsen.

Schools, non-profit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store may apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.