Former Phobia Factory building to become storage facility

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The former Columbiana Phobia Factory building is undergoing renovation and will become a climate-controlled storage facility.

The building is located at 455 Shelby County 70 and is now owned by Star Columbiana LLC.

“(We) bought it a year ago, took time to address problems and gather the permits needed,” said Ted Filer, Managing member of Star Columbiana LLC. “It’s a lot of work, I do this all over the country.”

A portion of the building has been torn down due to its condition.

“The roof had deteriorated, it wasn’t worth saving,” Filer said.

The goal is to convert the building into an extra space and run a climate controlled self-storage.

The company hopes to be running operations by spring of 2023, however, there is still cleaning to do, Filer said.