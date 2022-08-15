Shelby County students earn $1,000 Alfa Foundation scholarships

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Two local college students were among a group of 100 who earned a $1,000 scholarship through the competitive Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program.

The local recipients include Ross Tolbert of Calera who is a sophomore at Auburn University studying chemical engineering, and Brooks Tolbert of Calera, a senior at the University of Alabama in Huntsville studying civil engineering.

The award may be used toward tuition, fees, books or supplies. The 100 scholarship recipients hail from 52 different counties and will attend 21 different institutions.

“It’s important for young people to get a good education,” said Jimmy Parnell, Alfa Insurance president. “These students represent the future of our state, and I’m glad we can support them through these scholarships.”

Scholarships are awarded based on academics, participation in school, community activities, honors, work experience and future goals. The program is administered through Scholarship America.

Throughout its history, the Alfa Foundation Scholarship Program has awarded $850,000 to students studying at Alabama technical schools, colleges and universities.

