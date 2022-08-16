Arrest reports for June 9 through Aug. 8

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 9 through Aug. 8.

Alabaster

July 11

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 27, of Alabaster, warrants with Calera PD.

July 12

-Norlan Sosa Posadas, 26, of Birmingham, criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) x2.

-Norlan Sosa Posadas, 26, of Birmingham, using false identity to obstruct justice.

July 13

-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 30, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug parapheranlia and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Raul Cornelio Leon, 41, of Birmingham, alias warrant (driving while license suspended) and alias warrant (failure to display insurance).

-Heather Renee Melvin, 30, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (failure to comply with court) and capias warrant (driving while license suspended).

-Jonathan Caleb Dutton, 25, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

July 14

-Helen Joan Wimberly, 53, of Jones, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Tarrence Lutrell Carlisle, 30, of Tallassee, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

July 15

-David Allen Pugh, 48, of Helena, capias warrant FTA expired tag.

July 16

-Humberto Lopez Mendez, 41, of Alabaster, public intoxication.

-Bernabe Vivero Cirilo, 26, of Trussville, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 17

-Chetori Keyonna Marshall, 29, of Vestavia Hills, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Peter Michael Petitti, Jr., 37, of Alabaster, illegal possession credit/debit (x5).

-Derek Shane Wilson, 40, of Alabaster, FTA driving while revoke.

July 18

-Zelda Catherine Resha, 34, of Helena, FTA – public intoxication.

-Brayon Quintez Lewis, 28, of Bessemer, alias warrant.

-Felix Miguel Valdez, 23, alias writ of arrest (domestic violence 3rd harassment), alias writ of arrest (interference with a domestic violence emergency), alias writ of arrest (domestic violence 3rd harassing communications) and alias writ of arrest (obstructing government).

-Pervis Anthony Turnbow, III, 23, of Birmingham, alias warrant FTA (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd).

-Lisa Sue Michelle Payne, 45, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Remus Miclescu, 27, local violation soliciting 28-10 and possession of forged instrument second degree.

July 19

-Alexis Michelle Lee, 26, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Stephen Michael Smith, 44, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

-Grayson Bradley Scalise, 19, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment and domestic violence – third degree – menacing.

July 20

-Jason Wescott Clevenger, 51, of Bessemer, FTA – contempt of court and driving while revoked.

-Mirian Edith Garcia Gallegos, 28, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-La Ron Antonio Green, 31, of Birmingham, possession of a forged instrument second degree.

-Timothy Scott Lowery, 61, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

July 21

-Markeshia Jeanea Jackson, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

July 22

-Nicholas Marion, 53, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 23, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Anthony David Ackerman, 39, of Montevallo, public intoxication.

July 23

-Mario Jimenez Santamaria, 39, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

July 24

-Anthony Tyrique Riggans, 22, of Talladega, FTA – speeding, FTA unlawful possession of paraphernalia and FTA unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.

-Jesus Leon-Santana, 48, of Chelsea, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $1,000.

July 25

-Gabriel Adrian Arias, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

July 27

-Patricia Lawson Brandenberg, 64, of Alabaster, criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500).

July 28

-Luis Fernando Ibarra, 24, of Bessemer, FTA – driving without first obtaining drivers license and FTA – insurance failure to provide valid proof.

-Willie Caffey, Jr., 71, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree.

July 29

-Cody Willis, 29, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 30

-Leon Doaks, Jr., 55, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.

July 31

-Paul W. Bacon, Jr., 50, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Ashley Nichole Robinson, 36, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Aug. 1

-Maria Silvanna Echeverry-Correa, 49, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Victor Reuben Boone, 45, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Aug. 2

-Ginger Grice, 68, of Alabaster, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).

-Andrew Lee Vaughn, 32, of Alabaster, alias warrant – domestic violence 3rd harassment and alias warrant – domestic violence 3rd interfering with 911 call.

-Dannie Tessa Roberson, 30, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 3

-Archie Michael Cooper, 50, of Adger, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, of Caspin, MI, fugitive from justice.

-Leona Denetris Swift, 48, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Aug. 4

-Daniel Lavar Brown, 26, of Chelsea, alias warrant (failure to comply with court order).

-Eva Jean Miller, 61, of Harpersville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Alexander Lee Mongradon, 18, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 5

-Hannah Memorie Morgan, 36, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Demetrius James Smith, 22, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Aug. 6

-Samuel Mondell Williams, 42, of Birmingham, alias warrant – DUI.

-Karlie Derrell Graham, 27, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.

-Kathryn Peggy Kulas, 33, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.

-Candace Nichole Johnson, 31, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.

-Arin Shea Girlie, 22, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.

Calera

July 2

-Timmy Dale Martin, 44, failure to appear theft of property fourth.

-Jamie Matthew Hollis, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).

Cristian Lopez Gonzalez, 21, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 3

-Maria Guadalupe Garcia, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Maurice W. Pettaway, 36, bail jumping second degree.

July 5

-Tyrice Cordell Staffney, 46, FTA – DWR.

-Richard Leon Davis, 57, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Keon Jamar White, 40, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation.

July 6

-Taylor Ray Laird, 30, public intoxication.

-Demetrius Marcellus Blackmon, 37, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and attempting to elude a police officer.

July 7

-Lauren Anne Taylor, 27, theft of property fourth degree.

-Raul Alva Lopez, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Oreon Zequan Johnson, 24, bail jumping second degree.

July 8

-Faith Paris Hughes, 30, failure to appear.

-Casey Aaron Simmons, 28, conditional release violation.

July 9

-Gelacio Melchor Carbajal, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 10

-Hector Garcia-Perez, 19, driving under the influence – alcohol and givin gflase identification to law enforcement officer.

-Cedric Cortez-Bowie, 36, kidnapping second degree and domestic violence – third degree – reckless endangerment.

-Clifford Lee Storey, 41, domestic violence third – harassment.

July 11

-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 30, bail jumping second degree.

-Steven Wayne Curry, 52, distribution of a controlled substance.

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 27, FTA – vehicle entering from private road and FTA – driving without first obtaining.

July 12

-Colton Chance Simmons, 24, failure to appear.

July 15

-Amanda Nickole Cook, 34, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Obie Moates, 50, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping second degree.

-Joanna Leigh Smith, 48, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Columbiana

June 9

-George Floyd Johnson, III, 43, domestic – harassment – family.

-Lavern Goodman, 44, domestic – harassment – family.

June 10

-Jordan Ryan Cole, 35, heroin – possess and possession of dangerous drugs (Fentanyl).

-Crystal Leigh Wilson, 38, Methamphetamine – possess and possession of dangerous drugs (Fentanyl).

June 13

-Jacob Seth Stagner, 28, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

June 14

-Tyler Lee McGuffie, 26, residence – force (attempted).

June 15

-Justina Leona Stafford, 34, DWS driving while license suspended.

-Anthony Napolean Atchison, 45, burglary 3rd.

June 16

-Christopher Sean Nieves, 42, heroin – possess and PDP drug paraphernalia.

June 27

-Alona B. Howell, 59, shoplifting, less than $500.

Helena

July 10

-Bennet Medi Atkins, 22, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Steven Lee Driver, 46, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Deisland Martez Haynes, 30, failing to appear (traffic).

July 11

-Daniel Brian Shaw, 34, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

July 12

-Preston James Davis, 20, probation violation.

July 13

-Colleen OKeefe Cordero, 57, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 14

-Jan Carol Thompson, 51, failing to appear (dogs at large).

-Matthew Courtney Leu, 44, failing to appear (traffic).

July 15

-Patrick Lynn May, 30, failing to appear (traffic).

-Jason Randy Adair, 42, domestic violence 3rd.

-David Allen Pugh, 48, bail jumping second degree.

July 17

-Madison Brianna Hoffman, 21, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Valerie Lougher Brown, 63, driving under the influence – alcohol.

July 20

-Falisha Michelle Lambert, 32, bail jumping second degree.

July 22

-Steven Gregory Malcom, 48, bail jumping second degree.

July 29

-Terry Wright, 53, production of pornography with minors and aggravated criminal surveillance.

-Kendrick De’Bron Gaiters, 24, probation violation – unlawful possession of marijuana 2.

Aug. 2

-David Eure Wiggins, III, 40, failing to appear (traffic).

-Larry James Knight, 30, bail jumping second degree.

Aug. 4

-Teyauna Renaye Ricks, 19, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.

Aug. 5

-John Adam Connell, 41, criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication.

-Danny Kevni O’leary, 19, probation violation.

Aug. 6

-Maranda Blakeney Solano, 47, probation violation.

Montevallo

July 14

-William Edward Tutt, 22, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

July 15

-Wesley Nathaniel Simmons, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

July 16

-Vince Bernard Suttles, PI appears in public place under influence.

-Samuel Suttles, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Patrick Wayne Allen, assault – domestic violence – third degree.

July 18

-Justin Jerome Acker, of McCalla, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

July 20

-June P. Dalton, 51, of Pelham, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer.

-Donald Lee Richards, court ordered arrest.

July 21

-Robert Gene Hoop, of West Blocton, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Melvin Orlando James Parker, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

July 22

-Deshawn Shaneil Goode, 44, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

July 25

-Ethan James Owens, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

July 27

-Jose Hernandez Dominguez, of Thorsby, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

July 28

-Christopher Devon Gaines, 36, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500.

July 29

-Hannah Jean-Anne Hall, agency assist arrest.

July 30

-Burnice Allen Morris, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

-Jai-Lin Sharell Ivory, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

July 31

-Benjamin Tanner Bush, agency assist arrest.

-Dennis Antwain Laister, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Aug. 4

-Casie Lynn Nathews, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

-Ashli Lauren Whitfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Aug. 5

-Alex Jonathan Mayes, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

-Bernardino Sanchez-Contreras, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Aug. 6

-Israel Godines Mata, PI appears in public place under influence.

Aug. 8

-Michael Anthony Gray, 26, of Montevallo, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.

Pelham

July 10

-Stefvenie A. Buckner, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Billy D. Ray, 27, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

July 11

-Kimberly T. Franklin, 33, of Irondale, conservation – permitting dogs to run at large.

-Teresa M. Wallace, 29, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

July 12

-Edward D. Jones, 42, of Town Creek, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundent of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

July 13

-Krista N. King, 36, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting, less than $500.

-Charles H. McDonald, 70, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

July 14

-D’Various A. Ferrell, 26, of Calera, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints.

July 15

-Donald M. Cotton, 42, of Helena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-James C. Hardy, III, 70, of Birmingha, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol – 3 or more prior convictions DUI.

July 16

-Shavon D. Green Woods, 43, of Vestavia Hills, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

July 17

-John G. Ison, 46, of Trafford, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Steven L. Stewart, 40, of Sterrett, theft of property in the first degree – vehicle parts.

-Derek S. Wilson, 41, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

July 18

-Taylor N. Brown, 23, of Birmingham, terrorist threats.

July 19

-Austin C. McCarver, 25, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

-Kiana N. Rodgers, 25, of Saraland, traffic – speeding.

-Steven L. Stewart, 40, of Sterrett, theft of property in the first degree – vehicle parts.

July 20

-Carlos A. Vasquez Castillo, 26, of Nashville, Tenn., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.

July 21

-Aaron R. Cecil, 26, of Helena, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-Damon O. Davis, 42, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Lisa M. Hester, 30, of Memphis, Tenn., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Edilberto Quintero Vargas, 29, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.

-Olivia J. Truss, 29, of Hoover, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – Methamphetamine – possess, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs.

July 22

-Jorden A. Daugherty, 25, of Guntersville, unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and drug parapheranlia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

-Kyle S. Doughty, 43, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

-Brittany B. Gowins, 38, of Columbiana, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

-Carlotta C. Lavett, 51, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

July 23

-Mario J. Santamaria, 39, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Christopher J. Vaden, 42, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Robert C. Vinson, 47, of Childersburg, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – POC cocaine – possess.

-Steven A. Wallace, 72, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – POC cocaine – possess.

July 24

-Jesus A. Ascencio Martinez, 40, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.

-Angel E. Ramirez Serrano, 42, of Leeds, assault – simple assault.

July 25

-Gerald W. Daniels, 62, of Birmingham, traffic -failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Jazmon B. Higgins, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Rafael L. Ramirez, 38, of Montgomery, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.

July 26

-Patrick J. Dobbs, 49, of Hoover, traffic – speeding, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances – etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

-Jennifer A. Lavely, 40, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Joel A. Weaver, 49, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – Methamphetamine – possess, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – Heroin – possess and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

-Nicholas P. Yeager, 28, of Sterrett, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person – required; possession of unloaded pistol in motor vehicle – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs.

July 27

-Johnathan D. Argo, 37, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.

-Marlon G. Hernandez, 46, of Alabaster, traffic – ILU improper lane usage and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.

-Amanda D. Walters, 41, of Calera, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.

July 28

-Luis F. Ibarra, 24, of Bessemer, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

July 29

-Jason B. Kinnaird, 43, of Hueytown, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Deana L. Liford, 53, of Alabaster, traffic – speeding.

-Juan L. Quintana Herrera, 27, of Odenville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

July 31

-Nicole Stalvey, 36, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Dolores Valladares Perez, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – RRL run red light RRL and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-Britton Traylor, 39, of Nolensville, Tenn., harassment or harassing communications – harassing.

-Zane Kirkpatrick, 42, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

-Lois Kersey, 51, of Ariton, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

Aug. 1

-Tanita Robinson, 33, of Jemison, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

Aug. 2

-Leon Doaks, 55, of Calera, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.

-Jaquarious Kelow, 18, of Columbiana, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – ILU improper lane usage.

-Meleshia Dixson, 39, of Pelham, traffic – tinted windows.

Aug. 3

-Katie Love, 37, of Bessemer, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.

-Deiondra Thomas, 27, of Birmingham, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

Aug. 4

-Charles Bills, 52, of Hueytown, using a hand-held mobile telephone.

-Ahmad King, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.

-William Temples, 47, of Trussville, trafficking in cannabis, cocaine, etc. and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Tonita Turner, 56, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

Aug. 5

-Jasmine Mathis, 25, of Atlanta, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous.

-Brion Harris, 21, of Conyers, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.

-Makai Brown, 22, of Atlanta, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous.

-Santos Oliver, 23, of Atlanta, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous.

-Brandon Tyson, 23, of Atlanta, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous.

-Christopher Hyatt, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence – second degree – aggravated assault.

Aug. 6

-Lawrence Huver, 45, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Shea Watkins, 52, of Chelsea, harassment or harassing communications – harassment.

-Lesnia Ho Ortiz, 29, of Houston, Texas, prohibited activities – commercialized sex.

-Carla Carmenate Caballero, 33, of Houston, Texas, prohibited activities – commercialized sex.