Arrest reports for June 9 through Aug. 8
Published 3:18 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from June 9 through Aug. 8.
Alabaster
July 11
-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 27, of Alabaster, warrants with Calera PD.
July 12
-Norlan Sosa Posadas, 26, of Birmingham, criminal mischief first degree (greater than $2,500) x2.
-Norlan Sosa Posadas, 26, of Birmingham, using false identity to obstruct justice.
July 13
-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 30, of Calera, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug parapheranlia and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Raul Cornelio Leon, 41, of Birmingham, alias warrant (driving while license suspended) and alias warrant (failure to display insurance).
-Heather Renee Melvin, 30, of Alabaster, alias writ of arrest (failure to comply with court) and capias warrant (driving while license suspended).
-Jonathan Caleb Dutton, 25, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
July 14
-Helen Joan Wimberly, 53, of Jones, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Tarrence Lutrell Carlisle, 30, of Tallassee, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
July 15
-David Allen Pugh, 48, of Helena, capias warrant FTA expired tag.
July 16
-Humberto Lopez Mendez, 41, of Alabaster, public intoxication.
-Bernabe Vivero Cirilo, 26, of Trussville, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 17
-Chetori Keyonna Marshall, 29, of Vestavia Hills, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Peter Michael Petitti, Jr., 37, of Alabaster, illegal possession credit/debit (x5).
-Derek Shane Wilson, 40, of Alabaster, FTA driving while revoke.
July 18
-Zelda Catherine Resha, 34, of Helena, FTA – public intoxication.
-Brayon Quintez Lewis, 28, of Bessemer, alias warrant.
-Felix Miguel Valdez, 23, alias writ of arrest (domestic violence 3rd harassment), alias writ of arrest (interference with a domestic violence emergency), alias writ of arrest (domestic violence 3rd harassing communications) and alias writ of arrest (obstructing government).
-Pervis Anthony Turnbow, III, 23, of Birmingham, alias warrant FTA (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd).
-Lisa Sue Michelle Payne, 45, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Remus Miclescu, 27, local violation soliciting 28-10 and possession of forged instrument second degree.
July 19
-Alexis Michelle Lee, 26, of Birmingham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Stephen Michael Smith, 44, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.
-Grayson Bradley Scalise, 19, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment and domestic violence – third degree – menacing.
July 20
-Jason Wescott Clevenger, 51, of Bessemer, FTA – contempt of court and driving while revoked.
-Mirian Edith Garcia Gallegos, 28, of Bessemer, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-La Ron Antonio Green, 31, of Birmingham, possession of a forged instrument second degree.
-Timothy Scott Lowery, 61, of Maylene, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
July 21
-Markeshia Jeanea Jackson, 34, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
July 22
-Nicholas Marion, 53, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Jamarcus Latrell Green, 23, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.
-Anthony David Ackerman, 39, of Montevallo, public intoxication.
July 23
-Mario Jimenez Santamaria, 39, of Alabaster, alias warrant.
July 24
-Anthony Tyrique Riggans, 22, of Talladega, FTA – speeding, FTA unlawful possession of paraphernalia and FTA unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd.
-Jesus Leon-Santana, 48, of Chelsea, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $1,000.
July 25
-Gabriel Adrian Arias, 18, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
July 27
-Patricia Lawson Brandenberg, 64, of Alabaster, criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500).
July 28
-Luis Fernando Ibarra, 24, of Bessemer, FTA – driving without first obtaining drivers license and FTA – insurance failure to provide valid proof.
-Willie Caffey, Jr., 71, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree.
July 29
-Cody Willis, 29, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 30
-Leon Doaks, Jr., 55, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500.
July 31
-Paul W. Bacon, Jr., 50, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Ashley Nichole Robinson, 36, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Aug. 1
-Maria Silvanna Echeverry-Correa, 49, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Victor Reuben Boone, 45, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Aug. 2
-Ginger Grice, 68, of Alabaster, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).
-Andrew Lee Vaughn, 32, of Alabaster, alias warrant – domestic violence 3rd harassment and alias warrant – domestic violence 3rd interfering with 911 call.
-Dannie Tessa Roberson, 30, of Alabaster, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 3
-Archie Michael Cooper, 50, of Adger, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, of Caspin, MI, fugitive from justice.
-Leona Denetris Swift, 48, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Aug. 4
-Daniel Lavar Brown, 26, of Chelsea, alias warrant (failure to comply with court order).
-Eva Jean Miller, 61, of Harpersville, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Alexander Lee Mongradon, 18, of Birmingham, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 5
-Hannah Memorie Morgan, 36, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Demetrius James Smith, 22, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Aug. 6
-Samuel Mondell Williams, 42, of Birmingham, alias warrant – DUI.
-Karlie Derrell Graham, 27, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.
-Kathryn Peggy Kulas, 33, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.
-Candace Nichole Johnson, 31, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.
-Arin Shea Girlie, 22, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500.
Calera
July 2
-Timmy Dale Martin, 44, failure to appear theft of property fourth.
-Jamie Matthew Hollis, 24, driving under the influence – alcohol and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).
Cristian Lopez Gonzalez, 21, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 3
-Maria Guadalupe Garcia, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Maurice W. Pettaway, 36, bail jumping second degree.
July 5
-Tyrice Cordell Staffney, 46, FTA – DWR.
-Richard Leon Davis, 57, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Keon Jamar White, 40, assault – domestic violence – strangulation or suffocation.
July 6
-Taylor Ray Laird, 30, public intoxication.
-Demetrius Marcellus Blackmon, 37, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and attempting to elude a police officer.
July 7
-Lauren Anne Taylor, 27, theft of property fourth degree.
-Raul Alva Lopez, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
-Oreon Zequan Johnson, 24, bail jumping second degree.
July 8
-Faith Paris Hughes, 30, failure to appear.
-Casey Aaron Simmons, 28, conditional release violation.
July 9
-Gelacio Melchor Carbajal, 29, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 10
-Hector Garcia-Perez, 19, driving under the influence – alcohol and givin gflase identification to law enforcement officer.
-Cedric Cortez-Bowie, 36, kidnapping second degree and domestic violence – third degree – reckless endangerment.
-Clifford Lee Storey, 41, domestic violence third – harassment.
July 11
-Cheyanne Nicole Burns, 30, bail jumping second degree.
-Steven Wayne Curry, 52, distribution of a controlled substance.
-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 27, FTA – vehicle entering from private road and FTA – driving without first obtaining.
July 12
-Colton Chance Simmons, 24, failure to appear.
July 15
-Amanda Nickole Cook, 34, possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Obie Moates, 50, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping second degree.
-Joanna Leigh Smith, 48, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Columbiana
June 9
-George Floyd Johnson, III, 43, domestic – harassment – family.
-Lavern Goodman, 44, domestic – harassment – family.
June 10
-Jordan Ryan Cole, 35, heroin – possess and possession of dangerous drugs (Fentanyl).
-Crystal Leigh Wilson, 38, Methamphetamine – possess and possession of dangerous drugs (Fentanyl).
June 13
-Jacob Seth Stagner, 28, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
June 14
-Tyler Lee McGuffie, 26, residence – force (attempted).
June 15
-Justina Leona Stafford, 34, DWS driving while license suspended.
-Anthony Napolean Atchison, 45, burglary 3rd.
June 16
-Christopher Sean Nieves, 42, heroin – possess and PDP drug paraphernalia.
June 27
-Alona B. Howell, 59, shoplifting, less than $500.
Helena
July 10
-Bennet Medi Atkins, 22, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Steven Lee Driver, 46, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.
-Deisland Martez Haynes, 30, failing to appear (traffic).
July 11
-Daniel Brian Shaw, 34, drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
July 12
-Preston James Davis, 20, probation violation.
July 13
-Colleen OKeefe Cordero, 57, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 14
-Jan Carol Thompson, 51, failing to appear (dogs at large).
-Matthew Courtney Leu, 44, failing to appear (traffic).
July 15
-Patrick Lynn May, 30, failing to appear (traffic).
-Jason Randy Adair, 42, domestic violence 3rd.
-David Allen Pugh, 48, bail jumping second degree.
July 17
-Madison Brianna Hoffman, 21, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Valerie Lougher Brown, 63, driving under the influence – alcohol.
July 20
-Falisha Michelle Lambert, 32, bail jumping second degree.
July 22
-Steven Gregory Malcom, 48, bail jumping second degree.
July 29
-Terry Wright, 53, production of pornography with minors and aggravated criminal surveillance.
-Kendrick De’Bron Gaiters, 24, probation violation – unlawful possession of marijuana 2.
Aug. 2
-David Eure Wiggins, III, 40, failing to appear (traffic).
-Larry James Knight, 30, bail jumping second degree.
Aug. 4
-Teyauna Renaye Ricks, 19, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
Aug. 5
-John Adam Connell, 41, criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication.
-Danny Kevni O’leary, 19, probation violation.
Aug. 6
-Maranda Blakeney Solano, 47, probation violation.
Montevallo
July 14
-William Edward Tutt, 22, of Montevallo, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
July 15
-Wesley Nathaniel Simmons, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
July 16
-Vince Bernard Suttles, PI appears in public place under influence.
-Samuel Suttles, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
-Patrick Wayne Allen, assault – domestic violence – third degree.
July 18
-Justin Jerome Acker, of McCalla, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
July 20
-June P. Dalton, 51, of Pelham, obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer.
-Donald Lee Richards, court ordered arrest.
July 21
-Robert Gene Hoop, of West Blocton, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Melvin Orlando James Parker, of Montevallo, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.
July 22
-Deshawn Shaneil Goode, 44, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
July 25
-Ethan James Owens, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
July 27
-Jose Hernandez Dominguez, of Thorsby, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
July 28
-Christopher Devon Gaines, 36, of Montevallo, larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500.
July 29
-Hannah Jean-Anne Hall, agency assist arrest.
July 30
-Burnice Allen Morris, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
-Jai-Lin Sharell Ivory, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
July 31
-Benjamin Tanner Bush, agency assist arrest.
-Dennis Antwain Laister, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Aug. 4
-Casie Lynn Nathews, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.
-Ashli Lauren Whitfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.
Aug. 5
-Alex Jonathan Mayes, dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.
-Bernardino Sanchez-Contreras, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).
Aug. 6
-Israel Godines Mata, PI appears in public place under influence.
Aug. 8
-Michael Anthony Gray, 26, of Montevallo, flight/escape – fugitive from justice.
Pelham
July 10
-Stefvenie A. Buckner, 25, of Montevallo, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Billy D. Ray, 27, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.
July 11
-Kimberly T. Franklin, 33, of Irondale, conservation – permitting dogs to run at large.
-Teresa M. Wallace, 29, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.
July 12
-Edward D. Jones, 42, of Town Creek, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundent of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
July 13
-Krista N. King, 36, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting, less than $500.
-Charles H. McDonald, 70, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
July 14
-D’Various A. Ferrell, 26, of Calera, traffic – requirements for child passenger restraints.
July 15
-Donald M. Cotton, 42, of Helena, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
-James C. Hardy, III, 70, of Birmingha, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol – 3 or more prior convictions DUI.
July 16
-Shavon D. Green Woods, 43, of Vestavia Hills, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
July 17
-John G. Ison, 46, of Trafford, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
-Steven L. Stewart, 40, of Sterrett, theft of property in the first degree – vehicle parts.
-Derek S. Wilson, 41, of Alabaster, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
July 18
-Taylor N. Brown, 23, of Birmingham, terrorist threats.
July 19
-Austin C. McCarver, 25, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.
-Kiana N. Rodgers, 25, of Saraland, traffic – speeding.
-Steven L. Stewart, 40, of Sterrett, theft of property in the first degree – vehicle parts.
July 20
-Carlos A. Vasquez Castillo, 26, of Nashville, Tenn., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.
July 21
-Aaron R. Cecil, 26, of Helena, traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
-Damon O. Davis, 42, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Lisa M. Hester, 30, of Memphis, Tenn., traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Edilberto Quintero Vargas, 29, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.
-Olivia J. Truss, 29, of Hoover, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – Methamphetamine – possess, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs.
July 22
-Jorden A. Daugherty, 25, of Guntersville, unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess and drug parapheranlia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.
-Kyle S. Doughty, 43, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.
-Brittany B. Gowins, 38, of Columbiana, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.
-Carlotta C. Lavett, 51, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.
July 23
-Mario J. Santamaria, 39, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.; impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
-Christopher J. Vaden, 42, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
-Robert C. Vinson, 47, of Childersburg, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – POC cocaine – possess.
-Steven A. Wallace, 72, of Pelham, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – POC cocaine – possess.
July 24
-Jesus A. Ascencio Martinez, 40, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.
-Angel E. Ramirez Serrano, 42, of Leeds, assault – simple assault.
July 25
-Gerald W. Daniels, 62, of Birmingham, traffic -failure/refusal to display insurance, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag and penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
-Jazmon B. Higgins, 30, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
-Rafael L. Ramirez, 38, of Montgomery, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc. – alcohol.
July 26
-Patrick J. Dobbs, 49, of Hoover, traffic – speeding, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances – etc. – alcohol .08 or more DUI.
-Jennifer A. Lavely, 40, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
-Joel A. Weaver, 49, of Pelham, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – Methamphetamine – possess, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – Heroin – possess and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.
-Nicholas P. Yeager, 28, of Sterrett, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person – required; possession of unloaded pistol in motor vehicle – possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs.
July 27
-Johnathan D. Argo, 37, of Pelham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege has been cancelled, etc.: impoundment of vehicle – traffic – DWS driving while license suspended, revoked or canceled.
-Marlon G. Hernandez, 46, of Alabaster, traffic – ILU improper lane usage and driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances, etc – alcohol .08 or more DUI.
-Amanda D. Walters, 41, of Calera, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances – possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale; forfeiture – 1st offense.
July 28
-Luis F. Ibarra, 24, of Bessemer, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
July 29
-Jason B. Kinnaird, 43, of Hueytown, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Deana L. Liford, 53, of Alabaster, traffic – speeding.
-Juan L. Quintana Herrera, 27, of Odenville, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.
July 31
-Nicole Stalvey, 36, of Birmingham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Dolores Valladares Perez, 25, of Birmingham, traffic – RRL run red light RRL and traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-Britton Traylor, 39, of Nolensville, Tenn., harassment or harassing communications – harassing.
-Zane Kirkpatrick, 42, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.
-Lois Kersey, 51, of Ariton, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
Aug. 1
-Tanita Robinson, 33, of Jemison, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.
Aug. 2
-Leon Doaks, 55, of Calera, theft of property in the fourth degree – shoplifting.
-Jaquarious Kelow, 18, of Columbiana, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway and traffic – ILU improper lane usage.
-Meleshia Dixson, 39, of Pelham, traffic – tinted windows.
Aug. 3
-Katie Love, 37, of Bessemer, traffic – FTRV failure to register vehicle.
-Deiondra Thomas, 27, of Birmingham, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.
Aug. 4
-Charles Bills, 52, of Hueytown, using a hand-held mobile telephone.
-Ahmad King, 39, of Birmingham, traffic – driving without first obtaining drivers license.
-William Temples, 47, of Trussville, trafficking in cannabis, cocaine, etc. and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Tonita Turner, 56, of Birmingham, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.
Aug. 5
-Jasmine Mathis, 25, of Atlanta, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous.
-Brion Harris, 21, of Conyers, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous and unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.
-Makai Brown, 22, of Atlanta, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous.
-Santos Oliver, 23, of Atlanta, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous.
-Brandon Tyson, 23, of Atlanta, Ga., theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous.
-Christopher Hyatt, 43, of Pelham, domestic violence – second degree – aggravated assault.
Aug. 6
-Lawrence Huver, 45, of Hoover, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Shea Watkins, 52, of Chelsea, harassment or harassing communications – harassment.
-Lesnia Ho Ortiz, 29, of Houston, Texas, prohibited activities – commercialized sex.
-Carla Carmenate Caballero, 33, of Houston, Texas, prohibited activities – commercialized sex.