August Schools Q&A
Published 8:44 pm Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Bryan Pope: Digital Media Specialist for Shelby County Schools
Question 1: How long have you worked with Shelby County Schools?
- I have worked with Shelby County Schools for the past four years. I have served as a marketing teacher at Calera High School, an administrative assistant at Helena High School and my current position as digital media specialist for Shelby County Schools.
Question 2: What does your job as digital media specialist entail?
- I am responsible for producing digital media content for the school district, including video, photography, podcasts, live streaming, social media graphics and more.
- I also work with Digital Media Programs in our high schools to help upgrade equipment and provide training to the teachers to help update and improve digital media in all of our communities.
Question 3: In your opinion, what makes Shelby County Schools stand out from other school systems?
- It feels like family. The leadership takes time to get to know you and invest in you. It’s amazing to be known by the superintendent and so many of the leadership. They often show personal appreciation and often make personal visits to our schools to encourage and support our faculty. I can honestly say that Shelby County Schools is such a great place to work and an even better place to send your children for school.
Question 4: What stands out to you about Helena when working with content from Helena schools?
- While working as an Administrative Assistant at Helena High School I had the opportunity to work with Husky TV and its teacher, Mrs. Screws. We had a goal of upgrading their equipment, developing their skills, and streamlining their processes. They have made incredible improvements over the last few years and I am thankful to have been a part of their growth. This program was actually the inspiration for what I now do in all of our high schools. If you haven’t already, make sure to catch an episode of Husky TV on YouTube.
Question 5: What do you love about the Helena schools community?
- The people. A lot of people want to work in Shelby County because they know we have great schools, great communities and great students. This allows the schools in Helena to be able to select the best for their staff. And we can see that in the quality of people at each of the Helena schools. We have incredible teachers in Helena, but not just the teachers. Helena has some of the best bus drivers, the best Cafeteria Staff, the best custodians.
Question 6: What is your favorite part of your job?
- So many of the staff members at our schools do their job without the spotlight and without any praise. My job allows me to shine a light on these amazing people, to connect with them and tell their stories. That is the best part of my job. Also, it’s good job security, because there are so many more great people with great stories to tell.