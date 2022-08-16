Land transactions for June 8 through July 6

The following land transactions occurred between June 8 and July 6.

June 8

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Whitney Diahann Chisem, for $225,000, for Lot 255 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Alfredeck Miller to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $295,000, for Lot 13 in Cambridge Park Amended Map.

-Bohemian Property LLC to Jennifer Bourg Roberts, for $156,000, for Lot 840 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Jacquelyn Paulsen to Marcus Hesting, for $725,000, for Lot 32 in Cove of Greystone Phase II.

-Bowden Properties I LLC to Bowden Properties II LLC, for $718,370, for Lot 2 in Shoppes at The Corners Phase 2 Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Athena Chang to Athena Chang, for $10,000, for Lot 462 in Forest Lakes Sector 5 Final Plat.

-1306 Hillsboro LLC to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $205,700, for Lot 6 in Breckenridge Park First Addition.

-Lyndsie Turner Curry to Benjamin Caleb Cox, for $495,000, for Lot 4 in Applecross.

-Lauren Whitcomb to Mario Gonzalez Comunidad, for $210,000, for Lot 22 in Corsentinos Addition to Eagle Wood Estates 4th Sector 1st Phase.

-Mark Laney to Peter N. James, for $110,000, for Lot 6 in Hanna Farms Amended Map.

-Jaima Engle to Kori F. Jones, for $535,000, for Lot 2080 in Flemming Farms Phase 1B.

-Carrie J. Turpin to Carrie J. Turpin, for $5,000, for Lot 1 in Marquess Family Subdivision of Resubdivision of Lot 1A.

-David Van Tran to David Van Tran, for $565,372, for Lot 708 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Kalyn B. Baldwin to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $240,000, for Lot 77 in Stonebriar Phase 1 Resurvey.

-George Marling to Ronnie Parker, for $390,000, for Lot 172 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 2.

-Maloose Properties LLC to Wendy Mizzell Howell, for $635,000, for Lot 67 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Beth R. Merchant to Ashley B. Rodriguez, for $312,500, for Lot 128 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

June 9

-Sara A. Cardoza to Bryan Michael McPhaul, for $410,000, for Lot 49 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Rita E. Green to James C. Minor, for $466,000, for Lot 25 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Colby L. Maske to Jonathan Lusco, for $272,500, for Lot 61 in Laurel Woods Phase II.

-William A. Harper to Connie Alexander, for $1,172,500, for Lot 29 in Crest at Greystone.

-Michael L. Steed to Josy Duffner, for $367,000, for Lot 30 in Linkside at Greystone.

-Sunshine LLC to Donna Wilson, for $357,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Sunshine LLC to Michael Henry Klinner, for $118,120, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Brittany L. Ellis to Herbert T. Knechel, for $163,500, for Lot 53 in Park Forest Village Final Plat.

-Jessica Grantham to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $227,000, for Lot 2 in Oakwood.

-Vandiver Volunteer Fire Department to Jonathon Raye Whitfield, for $5,000, for Lot 3 in Shanwalt Subdivision Resubdivision of Lot 3 Final Plat.

-Lovelady Properties LLC to Teresha Ann Heck, for $39,900, for Lot 3 in Barnwood Estates Final Plat.

-Hossein Dovlatabadi to Michelle Shackelford, for $145,000, for Lot C in Chandalar South Townhouses Phase II.

-Andrew William Ellson to Drewplus2 LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 43 in Park Place Fourth Addition Amended Plat.

-Linda L. Knowles to Ever Olivo Barajas, for $6,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 25 East.

-Fox Valley Estates LLC to Avanti Polar Lipids LLC, for $500,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Michelle Howton Hyde to James H. Moore, for $108,000, for property in Section 9, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Douglas J. Heruska to Sergio Correa Ruiz, for $255,000, for Lot 37 in Monte Tierra.

-Gary Farragut to Amelia F. Teff, for $217,000, for Lot 51 in Hidden Creek Townhomes Phase One.

-Rita C. F. Davis to Terence Shoulders, for $283,000, for Lot 155 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Emerson Negrete to Will Battersby, for $295,000, for Lot 42 in Crestmont Resurvey.

-Nancy Ann Carden to Coby E. Carden, for $155,575, for Lots 3, 4 and 5 in Edwin Carden Family Subdivision.

-Nancy Ann Carden to Kevin Papp, for $155,575, for Lot 1 in Edwin Carden Family Subdivision.

-Johnny Gaertner to Sarah Elizabeth Cook, for $262,800, for Lot 164 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-Jo Ann Wallace to CRG Homes LLC, for $115,000, for Lot 2 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-James W. King to Laura Marie Thomas, for $155,000, for Lot 11 in J. W. Johnstons Addition to the Town of Columbiana.

-Michael R. Gardner to Brad Michael Dawson, for $60,000, for Lot 31 in Bear Creek Ridge Section III.

-Monte L. Peters to Brady R. Ray, for $470,000, for Lot 2203 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 4.

-Todd R. Laye to Robert Winston Rooker, for $300,000, for Lot 49 in Villages of Westover Sector 1 Resurvey of Lots 45-50 and 81-82.

-Opal Farley to Christopher O. Alcaino Campos, for $195,000, for Lot 9 in H. W. Cannons Subdivision of Alabaster Gardens.

-Taylor Mercantile AL1 LLC to RCP1121 LLC, for $2,400,000, for property in Section 25, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

June 10

-Thomas E. Reed to RM1 SFR Propco B LP, for $420,000, for Lot 1615 in Chelsea Park 16th Sector.

-Jerline Porter Scott to Joshua Neil Blackerby, for $25,000, for Lot 1 in J & J Farms.

-Jeremy Arthur Headly to Sarah Lynn Wattenbarger, for $735,000, for Lot 3 in Wyngate First Sector Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Ronald Eric Dobyns, for $582,626, for Lot B-50 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Glenda Brown to Nikya Danielle Journigan, for $123,000, for Lot 8 in Nottingham Townhomes Final Plat.

-Tortorigi Development LLC to SDH Alabama LLC, for $1,221,000, for Lot 1 in Harpers Creek Section 1.

-Landon T. Phillips to Casey Long, for $302,000, for Lot 13 in Laurel Woods 6th Sector.

-Robert Lee Collins to Richard A. Witcher, for $250,000, for Lot 44 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Jeffrey Alan Purvis to Michael Poland, for $310,000, for Lot 33 in Portsouth First Sector.

-Bruce L. Taylor to Nick Estill, for $137,000, for Lot 404 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Sheri Carreker Culton to Thomas Alvin Lupo, for $330,000, for Lot 40 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector I.

-Marie Elaine Parks to Jerry R. Adams, for $70,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Jerry R. Adams to Steven Allen, for $70,000, for property in Section 18, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Caiden Sinclair to Johnathon Bryan Draper, for $74,900, for Lot 2 in Cartville Estates.

-Darrel Grice to June Hutchison, for $335,000, for property in Section 34, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Jessica F. McCall to Monique Ronstadt, for $1,110,000, for Lot 20 in Greystone 5th Sector Phase II.

-Sarah L. Seale to Wayne Horton, for $3,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 14 East.

-Jane C. Ramsey to Linda Hallman, for $285,000, for Lot 2053 in Old Cahaba V Fourth Addition.

-Sierra Building Company LLC to Build AL Construction Inc., for $54,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Build AL Construction Inc. to Thomas J Pruitt, for $378,000, for property in Section 15, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Sandra Albright Rogers to Araceli Garcia Espana, for $32,5000, for property in Section 1, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Renee C. Junot to Luis Fernando Martinez, for $216,000, for Lot 13 in Eaglewood Estates Third Sector.

-Sue Adams to Kyra Anne Millar, for $455,000, for Lot 16 in Meadowbrook Fourth Sector.

-CWD LLC to Mavis Southeast LLC, for $903,460, for Lot 2 in Crossroads Northeast Final Record Plat.

-Kathryn D. Lorenzo to Mary V. Capp, for $465,000, for Lot 20 in Southlake Crest 1st Sector.

-Joshua E. Gibson to Lorie A. Mcree, for $282,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-John R. Roberts to Owen Michael Hopper, for $269,900, for Lot 24 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Sector 2.

-David G. Courtenay to Cory S. Patterson, for $476,000, for Lot 70 in Silverleaf Phase 3.

-Emily N. Eustace to MCHSFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $214,000, for Lot 77 in Stonecreek Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Sheneka Jones to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $261,000, for Lot 142 in Old Ivy Phase II Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Cynthia Hylton-Murer to Wesley Duckett, for $213,750, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Amy Renee Kemp to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $223,000, for Lot 279 in Camden Cove Sector 9 Final Plat.

-Hunter A. Bailey to Brittney Marchelle McDonald, for $499,900, for Lot 2144 in Kirkwall Phase III in Ballantrae.

-Ella T. Hamm to Ryan Gregory Sumner, for $25,000, for Lot 41 in Buck Creek Landing.

-Brenda Suran to New Day Properties LLC, for $138,000, for Lot 22 in Portsouth First Sector.

-Jessyka Annette Jones to Jeffrey Salter, for $374,000, for Lot 7-117 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Raymond R. Misso to Tonya D. Misso Morris, for $24,830, for property in Section 22, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Ryan W. Golden to Shane M. Jones, for $285,000, for Lot 9 in Olde Towne Forest.

June 13

-Mary E. Zeller to Martha W. Jones, for $323,900, for Lot 351 in Weatherly Wixford Manor Sector 24.

-New Day Properties LLC to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $155,000, for Lot 22 in Portsouth First Sector.

-Christopher L. Monroe to Ross Edward Huhn, for $500,000, for Lot 153 in Willow Branch Sector 3A Final Subdivision Plat.

-Eugene Denny to Jennifer Wilson Baker, for $406,000, for Lot 16 in Indiancreek Phase 1.

-Katherine A. Lummis to June B. Travis, for $355,000, for Lot 3 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Norma E. Cummings to Brandon Allen Six, for $350,000, for Lot 250 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Joshua Wade Acklin to Hunter Allan Bailey, for $575,000, for Lot A-121 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector I Phase 2.

-Galen W. Jones to Melanie C. Stewart, for $451,777, for Lot 90 in Hickory Ridge Amended Map.

-John Goodspeed to Dennis T. Bynum, for $950,000, for Lot 215 in Greystone Legacy 2nd Sector.

-Sidney M. Smotherman to Emily Elizabeth Smotherman, for $240,000, for Lot 110 in Indian Highlands Third Addition.

-James H. Todd to Robert Canning, for $1,050,000, for Lot 72-AA in Bulley Creek Farm Development 1st Sector and Acreage Resurvey.

-Western REI LLC to Matthew Ryan Youngblood, for $160,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Dewayne Keith Nix to grant Smithson Davis, for $490,000, for Lot 28 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Matthew Youngblood to Austin Barnhill, for $327,000, for Lot 2 in Wooleys Addition to the Town of Columbiana.

-William O. Mullins to Nina M. Shields, for $91,800, for Lot 103 in Gables a Condominium.

-Donna P. Harris Hill to Lauren I. Hill, for $280,000, for Lot 67 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-William E. Bowen to Marciano Ramirez, for $377,500, for Lot 22 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Philip K. Bowden to Alvin Bryant, for $301,000, for Lot 374 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23 Resurvey of Lots 374 and 375.

-Boulton Properties LLC to Blackwell Properties LLC, for $260,000, for Lot 27 in Monte Tierra 1st Addition.

-Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC to Blackwell Properties LLC, for $243,500, for Lot 11 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Cathy M. Hill to Ronald E. Goertz, for $115,000, for property in Section 12, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Mary Elizabeth Romanoqski to Robert A. Adkins, for $375,000, for Lot 19 in Woodvale.

-Jon Binzer to William Phillip Smith, for $535,000, for Lot 154 in Willow Branch Sector 3A.

-Christopher Bickerstaff to Christopher D. Baker, for $478,000, for Lot 36 in Village at Highland Lakes Kelham Grove Neighborhood.

-Sarah Zahn to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $303,100, for Lot 24 in Wooddale Third Sector.

-Miguel B. Galindo to Andrew K. Brim, for $350,000, for Lot 22 in Sandpiper Trail Subdivision Sector II.

-Don Man Thrower to Leacroft L. McKay, for $365,000, for Lot 103 in Wynlake Phase 4C.

-Glennis D. Smith to Brittany Richardson, for $235,000, for Lot 20 in Scottsdale.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to LD Property Investments LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 157 in Simms Landing Phase I Final Plat.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to LD Property Investments LLC, for $510,000, for Lot 1 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Leslie M. Long to Frank John Ruggiero, for $355,000, for Lot 26 in Heather Ridge.

-Diosdado J. Fernandez to Juan Fernandez, for $36,060, for property in Section 14, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Setara C. Foster to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $290,00, for Lot 63 in Cottages at Stonehaven First Addition.

-Otto Eisenhardt to Brian Alan Lansdell, for $262,000, for Lot 34 in Saddle Run Subdivision.

-Travis T. Pickens to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $335,000, for Lot 265 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Francille Cash to Eloise Blankenship, for $216,380, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Francille Cash to Eloise Blankenship, for $49,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

June 14

-Holland Homes LLC to Ryon Johnson, for $751,093, for Lot 15 in Highlands of Chelsea Phase 1 Sector 2 the Final Plat.

-Nickolas C. Dirienzo to Brett Whalen Wright, for $370,000, for Lot 55 in Riverchase West Dividing Ridge Amended Map.

-Jedidiah L. Smith to Alexus Diane Brewer, for $352,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Phillip Wade Moore to Paul Kirby, for $360,000, for Lot 37 in Indian Valley Second Sector.

-Hubert P. Gavin o Developing Heights LLC, for $427,500, for Lot 6 in Skyline Estates 3rd Sector.

-Grace Anne Spencer to Nicholas Austin Dillard, for $326,625, for Lot 2228 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 3.

-Chadwick H. Walker to Cornerstone Property Group LLC, for $100,500, for Lot 32 in Souther Hills.

-Tracy Michael Harrington to Diep Xuan Thao Tran, for $577,000, for Lot 1 in Riverchase Country Club Fifth Addition.

-Dennis Landschoot to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $326,000, for Lot 429 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Ginger S. Carpenter to Ginger Holton, for $895,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Mark A. Hutter, for $629,900, for Lot 920 in Windstone Phase IX.

-Joseph Thomas Lovoy to Thomas H. Hinke, for $650,000, for property in Section 1, Township 21 South, Range 5 West.

-Thomas Fred Huey to Yoan F. Miranda Lara, for $148,000, for Lot 41 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Craft Homes Construction LLC to Kerry K. Gould, for $525,000, for Lot 672 in Deer Ridge Lakes Sector 6 Phase 2.

-Noah J. Farabaugh to Vi Thi Tuong Nguyen, for $360,000, for Lot 12 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Bianca Moreno to Natalie Medrano, for $200,000, for Lot 6 in Wilmont Gardens.

-WCB Realty Company LLC to Steven E. Henningsen, for $625,000, for Lot 514 in Highland Lakes 4th Section Phase II.

-Charles H. Ayers to Stacy Lain Gentry, for $431,000, for Lot 60 in Meadow Brook Fifth Sector First Phase.

-Bryon Thornton to Samuel Keith Cofer, for $196,500, for property in Section 10, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Wilsons Glen LLC to Darlene Brown, for $15,000, for Lot 1 in Wilsons Glen 1st Sector.

-Chad A. Logan to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $352,000, for Lot 22 in Forest Ridge Final Plat.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Nathan Adams, for $231,000, for Lot 19 in Lokeys Landning Phase 1.

-Thomas D. Farris to T. D. Farris, for $10,000, for Lot 925 in Eagle Point 9th Sector.

-Toni Hollins to Toni Hollins, for $232,300, for Lot 59 in Kentwood 1st Addition.

-Benjamin Hitt to Ronald David Cottingham, for $190,000, for Lot 5 in Ashley Brook.

-Mary Sparks to Gavin F. Whatley, for $590,000, for Lot 3 in Cahaba Oaks.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 702 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Matthew T. Massey to Jeffery Jack Champion, for $255,000, for Lot 17 in Monte Bello.

-Vivian Wiggs to Brian M. Long, for $490,000, for Lot 6 in Faheys Subdvision.

-Rhonda Thompson to Parker Performance Properties LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 1 in Dunstans Map and Survey of the Town of Calera.

-Craig Anthony Reeves to Hannah Taylor Elliott, for $169,900, for Lot 53 in Carrington Sector II.

-Lila S. Busby to Shelby Whitaker Osbun, for $300,000, for Lot 77 in Chandalar South Second Sector.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Steven Wilder, for $198,000, for Lot 16 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Daniel Wiggonton, for $210,000, for Lot 20 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Joshua Michael Girardin, for $518,900, for Lot 610 in Grey Oaks Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $360,000, for Lots 704, 706, 707, 735, 736 and 740 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 710 in Grey Oaks subdivision Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Ryan David to Andre Teixeira Pires, for $210,000, for Lot 27 in Park Place First Addition Phase 1.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 738 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Austin David Barnhill to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $370,000, for Lot 57 in Shelby Farms Subdivision Amended Plat.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Shawn Ertman, for $631,293.75, for Lot 22 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Lloyd Winslett to Vera Home Builders LLC, for $85,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24, Range 12 East.

-Richard Norton to Vera Homebuilders LLC, for $50,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Donna G. Mathis to Vera Home Builders LLC, for $115,000, for property in Section 11, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Alan Scott Coefield to Richard G. Sappenfield, for $615,000, for Lot 259 in Grey Oaks Sector 2 Phase I.

-Nathan S. Freeman to Nichole Hunter, for $435,000, for Lot 8 in Harvest Ridge First Sector.

-William R. Rogers to Robert J. Sims, for $1,240,000, for Lot 30-18 in Highland Lakes 30th Sector.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Larry D. Linville, for $679,503, for Lot 21 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Stephen R. Powers to Terrell E. Franklin, for $425,000, for Lot 32 in Chelsea Station.

-Ray Burrow Hoyt to Lyne C. Eisenhardt, for $238,500, for Lot 54 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Joshua Eugene Stanford to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $245,000, for Lot 112 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 2.

June 15

-John D. Schuman to Brandon Easterling, for $670,000, for Lot 857 in Riverwoods Eighth Sector Phase II Sector B.

-James Zhao to Barry D. Cohen, for $815,000, for Lot 919 in Greystone Legacy 9th Sector.

-Kevin C. Wood to Larry Thomas, for $359,500, for Lot 44 in Townes at Brook Highland.

-Chris W. Raley to Robert L. Argent, for $624,900, for Lot 719 in Kilkerran at Ballantrae Phase 2 Final Plat.

-David W. Sayers to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $322,000, for Lot 49 in Stoney Meadows Subdivision Phase 1.

-Jared P. Brunswick to James Robert Tate, for $330,000, for Lot 52 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Daphne Harding Smith to Rouhin Sen, for $789,000, for Lot 171 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2A.

-Mark E. Nichols to MJN Holdings LLC, for $252,300, for Lot 36 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Wilma T. Walker to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $317,200, for Lot 1172 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Andrew P. Brown, for $192,000, for Lot 47 in Chandalar Townhomes First Addition.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jason Paul Watts, for $235,050, for Lot 257 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Linda M. Higdon to John C. Higdon, for $211,760, for property in Section 22, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lawrence K. Faulkner to Davis Kent Faulkner, for $412,200, for Lot 2006 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase I.

-Susanne M. Traweek to Bobby Neil Turnage, for $450,000, for Lot 214 in Hillsboro Phase II Amended.

-William J. Christenberry to Neil E. Senkbeil, for $165,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Weatherly Commercial Center LLC to Atticus Properties LLC, for $650,000, for Lot 2 in Weatherly Commercial Centers Addition to Alabaster Resurvey of Lots 2, 3 and 4.

-Rebecca S. Jones to Connor L. Hopkins, for $317,000, for Lot 20 in Old Virginia.

-Carole H. Rudd to John C. Wood, for $440,700, for Lot 48 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Andrea Veronica Vazquez Juarez to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $276,000, for Lot 31 in Cambridge Park Subdivision Amended Record Map.

-Jerod E. Herrington to Michael Sanders, for $345,000, for Lot 6087 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 6.

-John R. Parrish to Amy Z. Law, for $210,000, for property in Section 33, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Karen Duffey to Katherine D. Barr, for $425,500, for Lot 7 in Marwood 1st Sector.

-Timothy W. Yates to Santana Maria Cazares, for $270,000, for Lot 4 in Meadow Brook Town Homes Phase II 1st Sector.

-John Marino Figert to Brycen Robert Jacobson, for $425,000, for Lot 93 in Southern Pines First Sector.

-John M. Flynn to Bryon A. Thornton, for $169,500, for Lot 3 in Whippoorwill Estates.

-Richard M. Lane to Chase Pays Cash LLC, for $121,100, for Lot 8 in Meadowgreen.

-Michelle Marie Gigis to Josy M. Duffner, for $309,350, for Lot 109 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Brady Homes LLC to Ridge Crest Homes LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 2123 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Catherine Elizabeth Daniels, for $769,000, for Lot 2123 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Harry Gooden, for $635,229, for Lot 715 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Beverly A. Howard, for $948,525, for Lot 1-669 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Takeya Pickens, for $552,457, for Lot 724 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Julie Frances Lutz to Julie Ann Marie Underwood, for $80,520, for property in Section 3, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-AR Farms LLC to Murphy Home Builders LLC, for $194,300, for Lot 904 in Windstone Phase IX.

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Dominic Ventura, for $599,900, for Lot 904 in Windstone Phase IX.

-Stephen Schoeneman to Buyers Accepted LLC, for $950,000, for Lot 45 in Greystone Farms North Phase 1 First Amended Plat.

-David P. Henderson to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $243,000, for Lot 8 in Stonebriar Phase 1 Resurvey.

-Vincent Marion Conte to William McCown, for $125,000, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-Phillip Wade Moore to Mark Jay Sayers, for $370,000, for Lot 26 in Old Virginia.

-Charles S. Snell to Sheila D. Dembowski, for $550,000, for Lot 16 in Lake Ridge Phase II.

-Melvin T. Tolbert to Christopher Melvin Tolbert, for $130,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Loc Van Vo, for $538,937, for Lot 123 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Thomas Raphael to Krista Elizabeth Brackin, for $375,000, for Lot 505 in Windstone Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Melanie F. Oliver to H & R Rentals LLC, for $55,000, for property in Section 24, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

June 16

-Jeffery Broadhead to Steven Van Gieson, for $139,000, for property in Section 8, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Timothy Montgomery to Martin D. Schreiber, for $24,000, for property in Section 21, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-R. Stillwell Hunt to Thomas E. Rivers, for $1,179,000, for Lot 3 in North Lake at Greystone Phase 2 Final Plat First Amended.

-Austin Sellers to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $245,000, for Lot 132 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Lionel W. Hayslip to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $515,100, for Lot 1636 in Highland Lakes 16th Sector.

-Stephen M. Tracey to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $270,000, for Lot 9 in Southwind Third Sector.

-Joseph V. Ruwe to RIII 1SC Birmingham II LLC, for $191,000, for Lot 5 in Carrington Sector II.

-Jamie Louise Johnson to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $399,900, for Lot 25 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 4 Final Plat.

-Kelly D. Cole to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $355,000, for Lot 38 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Rhonda L. Stallworth to Rhonda L. Stallworth, for $78,500, for property in Section 27, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jon Higginbotham to Jennifer Koch Mezick, for $425,000, for Lot 19 in Kirkwall.

-Susan G. Travis to John Andrew Wenzel, for $1,350,000, for Lot 11 in View at Indian Crest.

-Cory B. Seidl to Logan A. Thrasher, for $505,000, for Lot B-23 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Tildon Drake to Edwin Brooks Lumpkin, for $1,500,000, for property in Section 28, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Jennifer S. McDaniel to Daneesha Ikpelue, for $368,000, for Lot 7 in Lake Ridge Subdivision.

-Chester R. Estes to Katie Ayers Rowland Ellis, for $475,000, for Lot 327 in Creekside Phase 2 Part C.

-Jared B. Lyvers to Jared B. Lyvers, for $234,900, for Lot 76 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 2 Final Plat.

-Bella Properties LLC to University Community LLC, for $2,500,000, for property in Section 2, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Kevin Jones to Brett W. Bennett, for $375,000, for Lot 9 in Chelsea Ridge 1st Sector.

-ARVM 5 LLC to BTR Scattered Site Owner 2 LLC, for $212,443.45, for Lot 244 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-VM Master Issuer LLC to BTR Scattered Site Owner 2 LLC, for $208,443.15, for Lot 214 in Camden Cove Sector 6 Amended Final Plat.

-VM Pronto LLC to BTR Scattered Site Owner 2 LLC, for $725,431.04, for Lot 50 in Cottages of Stonehaven First Addition.

-Linda M. Pisacano to Willie J. Lewis, for $260,000, for Lot 44 in Perkins Landing Sectors 1 and 2.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Jon Marc J. Larson, for $310,000, for Lot 175 in Forest Lakes 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Linda G. Merkl to Linda G. Merkl, for $187,000, for Lot 90 in Narrows Reach Resurvey of Lots 87-92 Amended Plat.

-Rachel M. Eiting to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $250,200, for Lot 19 in Park Forest First Sector.

-Jordan Blake Sizemore to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $400,000, for Lot 22 in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-Brian M. Caldwell to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $305,000, for Lot 4-40 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.

-Shannon Hayslip to Michael L. Brewer, for $502,000, for Lot 1217 in Brook Highland 12th Sector.

-Linus D. Guillory to Walker R. Scott, for $329,000, for Lot 2 in Awtrey and Scotts Addition to Altadena South Amended Map.

-Nancy Ann Cooper Burns to City of Alabaster, for $225,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

June 17

-Stephen S. Underwood to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $326,000, for Lot 40 in Narrows Point Sector Final Plat.

-Asad Ali to Yavapi LLC, for $210,541, for Lot 95 in Shiloh Creek Phase III Sector I.

-Asad Ali to Yavapai LLC 180 Creek Run Protected Series, for $210,541.44, for Lot 228 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-Asad Ali to Yavapai LLC 188 Creek Run Protected Series, for $210,541.44, for Lot 230 in Shiloh Creek Phase II Sector I Final Plat.

-L. D. Edwards to Ryan Preston, for $490,000, for Lot 40 in Kirkwall a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Patrick Siano to DMS Realty Holdings LLC, for $1,625,000, in Cahaba Valley Park North.

-Steven Emanuel Maharrey to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 8 in Meadows Plat 2.

-Kori F. Jones to Brent M. Thorson, for $480,000, for Lot 55 in Arbor Hills Phase I Resurvey of Lots 54 and 55.

-Barry J. Breau to William O. Whitt, for $560,000, for Lot 9-22 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Edgar Jerald Whitfield to Mary Margaret Whitfield, for $106,500, for property in Section 26, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Jeffery W. Johnson to Diana Moisa Johnson, for $84,000, for property in Section 17, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Capstone Eat LLC to Betty Bragg, for $3,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Sharon Dupriest to Scott Dupriest, for $96,300, for Lot 4 in Kingwood Townhomes Phase One.

-Tracy Jones to Caroline Gordon, for $190,000, for Lot 33 in Chase Creek Townhomes Phase I.

-Jill T. Karle to Scott Moulton Financial LLC, for $315,100, for Lot 1 in Bentley Addition to Shelby Shores Sector II.

-Jo Ellen Mudd to William O. Worley, for $635,000, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-James E. Lewis to James Edward Lewis, for $172,200, for Lot 3 in L. N. Wyatt Subdivision No. 1.

-William W. Annonio to Roy Millender, for $420,000, for Lot 39 in Brook Chase Estates Phase II.

-Brittany Miller to Kenneth R. Buchanan, for $302,000, for Lot 1307 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Donald Mark Isbell to Patrick Parsons, for $625,000, for Lot 138 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B Final Plat.

-Cody D. Marcum to Chad Gottier, for $879,900, for Lot 22-03 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 2.

-Todd Wheeles to Dakota Lynn Hooper, for $205,000, for Lot F in Riverwood 7th Sector Amended Map.

-Chad D. Gottier to Bradley G. Livingston, for $1,110,000, for Lot 10 in Brookstone.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Christopher Maddox, for $400,000, for Lot 10 in Falliston Ridge First Sector.

-Matthew Joseph Burke to Jeffrey Willaim McDonald, for $312,000, for Lot 33 in Dearing Downs 5th Sector Resurvey.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Tenesha Browning, for $231,000, for Lot 258 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Charles B. Beale to Palmer & Son Inc., for $200,000, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Mary M. Johnson to OP Gold LLC, for $168,600, for Lot 314 in Sterling Oaks Condominium.

-Alejandro Munoz to Angelica Gonzalez Ruiz, for $20,000, for Lot 9 in Navajo West Sector.

-Ronnie W. Nabors to Thiago Francisco C. Carpes Borges, for $305,000, for Lot 87 in Forest Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2.

-Gregory Holdings LLC to Derrick Davis, for $759,900, for Lot 2407 in Riverchase Country Club 24th Addition.

-Betty Jean Darden to Tammy Michelle Darden, for $89,000, for property in Section 9, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Kay I. Maddox to Nancy I. Rape, for $50,000, for Lot 9 in Lay Lake Farms Estates.

-Jeana Gail Tindal Meyer to Shanna Burton, for $151,900, for Lot 27 in Village Parrish Resurvey.

-Ishmael Shelley to Alescia Demetris Weston, for $250,000, for Lot 16 in Southfield Gardens.

-Aaron Jason Kressig to Kyle M. Kressig, for $265,000, for Lot 4 in Cedar Cove Royal Addition.

-Marilyn Vertison to Maquitta Letreece Goodlett, for $242,000, for Lot 3 in Windsor Ridge.

-Garrett Benjamin Askin to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $245,000, for Lot 34 in Stonecreek Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Michael W. Short to Kenneth W. Vaughan, for $457,500, for Lot 3 in Timberline Phase 2.

-Charles Rauccio to Marice M. Marsh, for $80,000, for Lot 26 in Lake Wood Estates.

-Caiden Sinclair to Mark Hollingsworth, for $89,500, for Lot 3 in Cartville Estates.

June 20

-Daisy Mae LLC to Melvin Michael Cates, for $280,000, for Lot 6-81 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Zachary Lewis to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $236,700, for Lot 147 in Emerald Ridge Sector 1.

-William A. Wagstaff to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $327,700, for Lot 11 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Joseph J. Franks to Maxwell A. Mefford, for $750,000, for Lot 10 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 1A.

-Luke Vogel to Lucy Kimani, for $411,000, for Lot 24 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 2nd Sector.

-Keith Lutz to Wright Homes Inc., for $80,000, for property in Section 35, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $305,000, for Lot 89 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Samantha Jo Hamm to Tabitha Nicole Champion, for $200,000, for Lot 111 in Stonecreek Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Jennifer Hester Wagstaff to Kaitlyn M. Paez, for $296,126, for Lot 214 in Glen at Stonehaven.

-Chase L. Carroll to Brian Anthony Wallis, for $412,000, for Lot 289 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase I.

-Michael Widra to Michael A. Widra, for $10,000, for Lot 2226 in Riverchase Country Club 22nd Addition Resurvey of Lots 2223 through 2230.

D. Maurice Turner to Katie&Co Investments LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 7 in Gross Addition to Altadena South Second Phase First Sector.

-Wilma Gale Morris to Jazmin Chavez Martinez Lizet, for $4,000, for Lot 35 in Deer Springs Estates 3rd Sector.

-Lakewood Development LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $80,000, for Lots 27 and 28 in Lake Wood Estates Subdivision.

-Donald E. Mandy to Chris Maniscalco, for $246,051.04, for Lot 4 in Old Mill Trace.

-Daniel T. Moore to Sam H. Wright, for $1,150,000, for Lot 74 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Adrian J. Bradley to Jose Hernan Castro, for $417,000, for Lot 7-166 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Third Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Josef B. Knox to Jonathan Cameron Haynes, for $554,000, for Lot 115 in Willow Branch Sector 1.

-Jeffery N. Smith to Robert Wills, for $410,000, for Lot 3 in Chelsea Square.

-Chelsea Square LLC to Robert T. Wills, for $20,000, for Lots 2 and 4 in Chelsea Square.

-John G. Hall to Ahmad Ijaz, for $450,000, for Lot 106 in Villas Belvedere.

-Dominique D. Goodlett to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $226,000, for Lot 66 in Wyndham Camden Sector.

-Clay G. Giles to Cecil Todd Cassity, for $416,000, for Lot 51 in Cameron Woods 3rd Addition.

-Christine Hutchens to Caleb Howton, for $162,500, for Lot 2 in White Oak Manor Revised Plat.

-Timothy J. Castrone to 617 Properties LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 14 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Timothy J. Castrone to 617 Properties LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 168 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 thru 178.

-Timothy J. Castrone to 617 Properties LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 120 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes.

-Kelsey L. Youngblood to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $225,000, for Lot 14 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 1 Phase 2.

-First U.S. Bank to Edwin B. Lumpkin, for $750,000, for Lot 2 in Cornerstone.

June 21

-Elvirita Finley to Deborah K. Cowan, for $29,000, for Lot 15 in Lincoln Park.

-Randall Blake Greene to Michael Bowman, for $328,000, for Lot 56 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Palmer James Studdard to Elias and Sons LLC, for $142,500, for Lot 6 in N. B. Dare.

-NW Holdings LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 159 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Yvette K. Facey Grill to Holly Marie Kincaid, for $300,000, for Lot 17 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Nakia Lamonte Johnson to Somali Hoang Nguyen, for $642,000, for Lot 696 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Matthew Leonard to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $293,100, for Lot 901 in Lofts at Edenton 7th Amended Plat.

-Wendy M. Harry to Kenneth M. Coggin, for $679,000, for Lot 270 in Brook Highland 6th Sector 3rd Phase.

-Lisa Powell to Walter Sean Hentz, for $315,000, for Lot 145 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes Resurvey of Lots 129 through 178.

-William Michael Carlisle to Tiffany London Hamilton, for $705,000, for Lot 1261 in Highland Lakes 12th Sector Phase III.

-Donna Jo Ballenger Barefield to Dunnavant Valley Dining LLC, for $18,920, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Marcus A. Billups to Patricia A. Whitfield, for $376,124, for Lot 11 in Helena Station.

-Larry Joe Steeley to Larry Joe Steeley, for $500,000, for Lot 87 in Meadowbrook 18th Sector Phase I.

-Kenneth Adelman to Matthew Cohen, for $190,000, for Lots D & E in Cottage Hills Subdivision Resurvey.

-Grede II LLC to Digihost Technology Inc., for $1,300,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 1 West and property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Haley Dianne Johnson, for $313,970, for Lot 259 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Kayla Jean Black to Dalton Smith, for $143,500, for Lot 26 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 69, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Philip E. Feltham to Philip E. Feltham, for $241,900, for Lot 77 in Greystone Ridge Garden Homes First Addition.

-Terri Valentine Cupps to Jeffrey Allen-Kantrowitz, for $377,500, for Lot 28 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Erika McElduff to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $360,000, for Lot 7-31 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Jason Carpenter to John Michael Mooney, for $12,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Marvin Jesus Ixcoy Carrillo, for $346,000, for Lot 17 in Windstone III.

-William Truxal to Jeremy Rodgers, for $410,000, for Lot 42 in Wynlake Phase II.

-Two Springs Properties LLC to Dylan Digmon, for $200,000, for property in Section 16, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Shane Powell to Timothy W. Randle, for $280,000, for Lot 7 in Homestead First Sector.

-James H. Lucas Jr. Real Estates IRA LLC to Maylene Real Estates LLC, for $180,310, for property in Section 16, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Clay C. Dickinson to Kash Buyer LLC, for $5,000, for Lot 128 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Landon Jones to Caroline Homes & Investments LLC, for $110,000, for property in Section 13, Township 22 South, Range 1 West.

-Terry R. Hosmer to TMS Home Solutions LLC, for $187,900, for Lot 12 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 1.

-Joel S. Gilliand to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $341,300, for Lot 8 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Bobby Delano Cockrum and Clara Onease Cockrum Childrend Trust Agreement to Thomas M. Lopresti, for $193,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Charles M. Whitfield to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $283,000, for Lot 53 in Navajo Hills 7th Sector.

-Christopher M. Brown to Robert W. Underwood, for $89,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Timothy Williams to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $339,000, for Lot 219 in Willow Oaks Final Plat.

June 22

-Ahzshaka Johnson to ALR Construction LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 21 in Courtyard Manor Resurvey of Lot 20.

-Reagan Franklin to MD Mahfuzer Rahman, for $320,000, for Lot 114 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase I.

-Christopher Smith to Roy Eric Daniels, for $382,000, for Lot 1 in Norwick Forest First Sector.

-Scott L. Weygand to James D. Hopper, for $554,900, for Lot 1-48 in Chelsea Park First Sector Phase III.

-Adam Tucker to Reagan Franklin, for $271,000, for Lots 14, 15 and 16 in J H Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Charles D. Grant to David C. Schlicht, for $311,100, for Lot 13 in Wooddale Fourth Sector.

-Trieu N. Ho to James Paul Taylor, for $575,000, for Lot 217 in Kirkman Preserve Phase 4B.

-Betty D. Jernigan to Betty D. Jernigan, for $328,600, for Lot 15 in Stonebridge.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Emily Campbell, for $302,000, for Lot 5 in Amanda Trace.

-Jacob T. Burkhart to Dustin David King, for $335,000, for Lot 21 in Chesser Plantation Phase I Sector 2.

-Eric B. Kaechele to Clayton Matthew ONeal, for $599,900, for Lot 5 in High Chaparral Sector 3 First Addition.

-Howard Holsomback to Aaron S. Dunn, for $225,000, for Lot 4 in Farris Smith Subdivision Resurvey.

-Daniel M. Sledge to William L. Coleman, for $185,000, for Lot 62 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Douglas W. Besherse to Ann Patterson, for $370,000, for Lot 15 in Valleybrook Phase II Resurvey.

-Jack E. Howard to Jeffrey W. Hughes, for $269,900, for Lot 14 in Kenton Brant Nickerson Subdivision.

-P. A. P. A. Properties LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC, for $320,000, for Lot 1539 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Four.

-Gregory L. Genry to Terry J. Genry, for $60,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Jeffrey W. Hughes to Joseph B. Knight, for $400,000, for property in Section 30, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Darl Gene Locke to Linus D. Guillory, for $437,900, for Lot 14 in Inverness Green.

-Rose R. Sanderson to Joseph Tyler Pickett, for $236,637, for Lot 10 in Scottsdale.

-Leanne E. Juneau to Darby Rae Hutchison, for $301,000, for Lot 57 in Chase Plantation 3rd Sector.

-Hohsin Sardar to Courtney Henderson, for $120,000, for Lot 17-3 in Windhover A Condominium.

-Luay Matalka to Timothy Yates, for $290,000, for Lot 216 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase IV.

-Valor Communities LLC to Luviana Corona, for $487,713, for Lot 253 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-James R. McRee to Henry Beckman, for $245,000, for Lot 108 in Waterford Village Sector 2.

-William Andrew Bailey to Eric R. Wieschhaus, for $360,000, for Lot 5 in Mallard Pointe.

-Brandy Hamner to Raymond Rounds, for $471,000, for Lot 576 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster.

-Juana Vazquez Vallejo to Francisco L. Ruiz Rios, or $181,000, or Lot 1 in Vernon Survey.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Rene Cuen Meza, for $372,045, for Lot 1753 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Shelvy Russell to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $339,000, for Lot 17 in Villas Belvedere.

-Elloise Seale to Morris Anthony Seale, for $6,500, for property in Section 23, Township 21, Range 1 West.

-BHM Growth Investors LLC to Bruce M. Jones, for $375,000, for Lot 1 in Cedar Grove Estates First Addition.

June 23

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Tawanna L. Jones Robinson, for $374,140, for Lot 1756 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Valerie Denise Greene, for $482,885, for Lot 100 in Creekview Sector 2.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to THomas Allen Dews, for $376,170, for Lot 1743 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Gregory W. Hughes to John Jasinski, for $305,000, for Lot 2850 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrected Map.

-Hayley Gillen Goolsby to Matthew A. Brauer, for $272,000, for Lot 334 in Forest Lakes Sector 4 Final Plat.

-James L. Stine to Ryan Christopher Warmack, for $173,400, for property in Section 3, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

-Ronda F. Smith to Dana F. Lackey, for $118,000, for Lot 510 in Gables a Condominium Amended Map.

-George H. Giddens to Seneca James Howell, for $675,000, for Lot 17 in Woodford First Addition Amended Map.

-David Todd Dorrough to Jessica Smith, for $505,000, for Lot 33 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Lindsay T. Grant to Berdale Colorado, for $725,000, for Lot 136 in Lake Wilborn Phase 2B Final Plat.

-Tim Gruber to Timothy J. Gruber, for $10,000, for Lot 19 in Riverchase West Sector 2 Davenport Addition Resurvey.

-Round Too Investments LLC to Brian Cobb, for $460,000, for Lot 13 in Clearview Estates.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Brandon D. Todd, for $89,000, for Lot 4 in Highway I Estates.

-Smith Commercial Investments LLC to Ingrid Dannemann, for $165,000, for Lot 2 in Highway 1 Estates.

-Dameon Baylor to Jeffery Leon Johnson, for $200,000, for Lot 3 in Green Valley.

-Joseph Knight to Derick Casey Oglesby, for $206,000, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Jennifer Rachel Mathews to Jeanne G. Harrison, for $277,000, for Lot 221 in High Ridge Village Phase 5 Final Plat.

-Julie Lemke to Derek Lemke, for $321,350, for Lot 13 in Wilmington Place.

-Pamela E. Tucker to REI Nation LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 1106 in Old Cahaba Phase III Second Addition.

-Alabama Acreage Development Inc. to Jon Lee Stevens, for $257,380, for Lot 34 in Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

-James L. Bentley to Robert Ensminger, for $232,500, for Lot 24 in Mitchell Subdivision Resurvey of Lots 23, 24, 25 and 26.

-Jamie K. Harding to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $400,500, for Lot 130 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Three.

-Miriam Del Carmen Islas Martinez to Miriam Del Carmen Islas Martinez, for $236,200, for Lot 46 in Heritage Trace Phase 2.

-Larks Nest Enterprise LLC to Mahmound A. Sokari, for $240,000, for Lot 120 in Holland Lakes Sector One.

-Frances Elaine Johnson to Neighborhood Plumber Inc., for $105,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Bonnie Green to Neighborhood Plumber Inc., for $105,000, for property in Section 23, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Rachel Lee Landers to OP Gold LLC, for $146,500, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South Townhomes Unit B Building 3.

-Gregory Reid Peoples to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $507,100, for Lot 3105 in Riverchase Country Club 31st Addition.

-Lucas B. Willis to Carl A. Fair, for $276,500, for Lot 21 in Stone Brook 1st Sector.

-Calvine South LLC to Alabama Chinese Acupressure LLC, for $295,000, for Lot 34 in Town Eighty Village a Condominium.

-Clarence B. Jennette to George L. Ferguson, for $535,000, for Lot 2040 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 3.

-Byron Berry to Badolsadat M. Wimbish, for $270,000, for Lot 109 in Camden Cove Sector 2.

-Jonathan Sanders to Andrew Stephen Pickerton, for $142,000, for Lot 1103 in Gables a Condominium Amended.

June 24

-John Dearmon to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $278,000, for Lot 14 in Crosscreek Cove.

-E. Wayne Horton to Andrew William Clark, for $1,050,000, for Lots 50 and 51 in Shelby Shores Phase II 1974 Addition.

-Anam Kazani to Anam Kazani, for $680,000, for Lot 22 in Southlake Resurvey of Lots 22 and 23.

-Anthony M. Huffstetler to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $317,800, for Lot 12 in Dearing Downs 11th Addition.

-Andrew Roger Edwards to Christopher A. White, for $455,000, for Lot 121 in Camellia Ridge.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Jessica Wilson Bottchen, for $255,000, for Lot 260 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to James M. Flournoy, for $919,283, for Lot 1409 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Derrick McGuffie to Waylon D. McGuffie, for $84,000, for property in Section 5, Township 18, Range 2 East.

-Doris S. Sankey to Timothy Adam Powell, for $490,000, for Lot 15 in Highlands 1st Sector Amended Map.

-Terry C. Strickland to Catherine A. Gorman, for $320,000, for Lot 71 in Riverchase West Third Sector Davenports Addition.

-John J. Myers to Blaknie Jewel Carlile, for $232,500, for Lot 209 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase II.

-Adams Homes LLC to Craig Anthony Reeves, for $339,300, for Lot 505 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase III.

-Barbara J. Kaminski to Peggy B. Bush, for $425,000, for Lot 35 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Two.

-JG Property Management and Land Development LLC to Derrick J. McGuffie, for $275,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Jason S. L. Hoste to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 29 in Valley Brook Subdivision Phase 1.

-Innovative Building Services LLC to Brennan P. Strain, for $794,970, for Lot 13 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Pamela Malone to Matthew D. Perry, for $351,000, for Lot 20 in Harbor Towne.

-James W. Carman to Michael Stameris, for $655,000, for Lot 15 in Aaronvale Subdivision Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Jill T. Karle to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $250,000, for Lot 11 in Riverchase West First Addition Subdivision of Riverchase.

-Scott D. Clouse to Leon Gilbert, for $375,000, for Lot 1147 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase I Final Plat.

-Jackie J. Kamholtz to Crystal Motley, for $266,000, for Lot 39 in Brookhollow Second Sector.

-Jerry P. Smith to Dylan Mark Hardy, for $220,000, for Lot 27 in Woodland Hills 1st Phase 2nd Sector.

-Mona L. Barlow to Bryan Ortega, for $252,500, for Lot 42 in Ivy Brook Phase Two First Addition.

-Jeffrey McNeill to Pamela Malone, for $290,000, for Lot 13 in Meadowlark.

-James T. Billings to Cooper Vajner, for $278,528, for Lot 52 in Willow Creek Phase Two.

-Chriniqua B. Shelton to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $315,000, for Lot 279 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Brett A. Melton to John Jeffrey Myers, for $385,000, for Lot 46 in Woodvale.

-Timothy B. Northcutt to Cody McDonald, for $307,000, for Lot 31 in Southwind Second Sector.

-Walter G. Brush to Brett Allen Melton, for $575,000, for Lot 14 in Fox Valley Amended Map.

-Jeremy Bolle to Will Charles Barger, for $200,000, for Lot 11 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Ruby Allen Loyd to Katelyn Diane Blackmond, for $142,000, for Lots 29, 30 and 31 in Wilmont Subdivision.

-Opendoor Property J LLC to Stephen Earl Jones, for $330,000, for Lot 5 in Meadow Brook 6th Sector.

-Cynthia Hylton-Murer to Dennis Blackerby, for $215,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-James Andrew Maxwell to Patricia McAlister, for $280,000, for Lot 50 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Kenneth T. Marlow to Margaret H. White, for $525,000, for Lot 10-09 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Barry Sibley to Shannon R. Marlow, for $799,900, for Lot 12-14 in Mt Laurel Phase II.

-Kirk Barnard to Denese Rice, for $350,000, for Lot 43 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Katherine W. Simmons to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $319,500, for Lot 74 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Kathryn Kidd to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $284,000, for Lot 754 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

June 27

-Ali Akbar Karimirad to Jonathan Ricketts, for $361,000, for Lot 38 in Oak Glen 2nd Sector.

-Melissa Diane Adkins to Jing Wang, for $189,500, for Lot 67 in Ashley Brook.

-Kristina Lee Bass to Albanellys Perez Pedroza, for $215,000, for Lot 18 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector One Final Plat.

-Nicholas E. Mims to Joel Clark Hunt, for $265,000, for Lot 8 in Bermuda Hills First Sector.

-Kevin L. Jackson to Chadwick Hilton Walker, for $210,000, for Lot 186 in Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 4.

-Jill L. Jacobson to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $207,500, for Lot 23 in Village at Stonehaven Phase I.

-Robert A. Holmes to Frances Jo Ann Denney Revocable Trust, for $800,000, for Lot 18-15 in Mt Laurel Phase IIIB Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Joshua D. Hewitt to Justin Blanset, for $310,000, for Lot 1602 in Old Cahaba IV Second Addition Phase One.

-Christopher A. Brown to Andrew Price, for $1,400,000, for Lot 12 in Greystone 4th Sector Phase II.

-McNeill Birmingham LLC to Birmingham Hospitality LLC, for $8,425,000, for Lot 1 in Village at Lee Branch Sector 1 Phase 3 Resurvey of Lot 1.

-David Green to David Green, for $430,000, for Lot 92 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Amber Rodriguez, for $483,900, for Lot 216 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-Dale Dewayne New to Water Works Car Wash Gardendale LLC, for $300,000, for property in Section 34, Township 19, Range 1 West.

-Nancy J. Chiarella to Lisa M. Acton, for $385,800, for Lot 44 in Quail Run Phase 2.

-Lynda Dusseau to Barry J. Werthwine, for $205,500, for Lot 705 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 7th Addition.

-Michael Daniel Houston to Jovette M. Bevis, for $330,000, for Lot 94 in Emerald Ridge Sector II.

-Anne T. Lanz to Kathy W. Cowart, for $549,000, for Lot 18-17 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 1.

-Karen R. Lowery to Victor Olivas, for $330,000, for Lot 46 in Quail Run Phase 3.

-Wendy Mizzell Howell to Ryne Scott Duren, for $635,000, for Lot 67 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase II.

-Colson J. Hoyt to David Richards, for $207,000, for Lot 35 in Ridgecrest Phase One Sector Two.

-Jessica Duren to Wendy M. Killingsworth, for $495,000, for Lot 49 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat.

-Craft Homes Construction LLC to Andrew Shilling, for $577,138.20, for Lot 413 in Wild Timber Phase 4.

-Larry Dale Ingram to Hunter Scoggins, for $173,500, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Cary S. Cowart to Michael Chad Montgomery, for $329,900, for Lot 203 in Forest Park 2nd Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Josh Daniel Hewitt, for $566,300, for Lot 19 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 6.

-Darien Morel to Lawson Hunter Forbus, for $275,000, for Lot 61 in Amberley Woods 6th Sector Amended Map.

-William A. Pierce to Alicia Ortiz Sandoval, for $260,000, for Lot 14 in Timber Park Amended Map.

-Paul Aboujaoude to Dawn McKenzie, for $220,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Shannon D. King to Timothy Williams, for $375,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-McKinley Bass to Josh Harris, for $255,900, for Lot 1 in Plantation South 3rd Sector Phase II.

-Stephen A. Sisk to Lori E. Tamburello, for $264,900, for Lot 41 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2.

-Neal S. McDonald to Mark McDonald, for $320,000, for Lot 1705 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5.

-Michael Chandler Morgan to Abdullnasser Al Reefy, for $295,000, for Lot 15 in Stonehaven First Addition.

-Madison Earl Development LLC to Madison C. Bellew, for $204,000, for Lot 2 in Cahaba Manor Townhomes Third Addition.

-Wright Homes Inc. to Cory Tait, for $741,395, for Lot 2 in Creekwater Estates.

-Judith A. Smith to Tyler Douglas Welch Sawyer, for $350,000, for Lot 18 in Altadena Woods 2nd and 5th Sectors 2nd Sector.

-Nancy Ann Winford to Rachel Bell, for $575,000, for Lot 2637 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase Two Amended Map.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Doris S. Sankey, for $354,900, for Lot 7-93 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Scott A. Underwood to Riley G. Underwood, for $389,900, for Lot 112 in Heritage Trace Phase I Sector I.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Erika McElduff, for $559,900, for Lot 812 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Nelson M. Garcia, for $669,000, for Lot 527 in Village at Highland Lakes Phase Four Fifth Sector English Village Neighborhood.

-HMME Development LLC to Alexander R. Puckett, for $167,200, for Lot D in Chandalar South Townhomes Phase 2.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jennifer L. Nicewonder, for $271,165, for Lot 304 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Jennifer Riffenburg, for $284,445, for Lot 351 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-SDH Alabama LLC to Kimberly Tonita Madison, for $271,670, for Lot 303 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-Richard Michael Nys to Thomas Foster Devine, for $275,000, for Lot 7 in Navajo Hills 8th Sector.

-Kimberly Raye Thomas to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $424,000, for Lot 200 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.

-Perry C. Greer to Yajing Wang, for $535,000, for Lot 3814 in Birkshire 38th Addition to Riverchase Resurvey of Lots 3810 through 3815.

-Paul Robert Edmunds to Jose Luis Gonzalez, for $515,000, for Lot 2 in Cherokee Hills.

-Christopher Kevin Brown to Tree of Life Investments LLC, for $125,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Rodrigo Medrando to Courtney Nicole Dean, for $290,000, for Lot 908 in Lofts at Edenton Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Kelby Austin Jennings to Michael Zigelhofer, for $275,000, for Lot 214 in Springs Crossing Sector 2.

-Alicia Hayes to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $303,600, for Lot 309 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Scotch Homes & Land Development Group Inc. to Jason Lee Hicks, for $477,825, for Lot 104 in Lime Creek at Chelsea Preserve Sector 3.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 1-6102 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Joseph S. Davis to Kasey Scotch Millsap, for $750,000, for Lot 2 in Davis Family Subdivision.

-Kasey E. Scotch Millsap to Jessica Elizabeth South, for $539,900, for Lot 57 in High Chaparral Sector 3.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Brooke Kristen Lokey Howard, for $336,000, for Lot 7-73 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Sixth Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-501 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase V.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-505 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase V.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-506 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase V.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $110,000, for Lot 1-510 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase V.

June 28

-Malinda Henderson to Lisa Ardovino, for $151,500, for Lot 710 in Gables a Condominium.

-DAL Properties LLC to Christopher Aaron Wetzel, for $522,700, for Lot 2435 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-James Walter Blackmon to Kendall Baker, for $165,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-LK Properties LLC to Frederick Hewitt, for $295,000, for Lot 40 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Juanita J. Champion to Christopher Posey, for $360,000, for Lot 56 in Countryside at Chelsea Third Sector.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Gary Barkley, for $521,772, for Lot 4367 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Larry Scott Mosher to Mark A. Berthiaume, for $290,000, for Lot 6-126 in Chelsea Park 6th Sector.

-Oak Mountain Business Park LLC to Kent Property Holdings LLC, for $145,000, for Lot 1 in Applegate Trace Sector One Final Plat.

-CMJW LLC to Terry W. Rasco, for $100,000, for Lot 3 in Metrock Industrial Park Resurvey of Lots 3 and 4B.

-Ashley Simpson Coman to Ashley Simpson Coman, for $167,300, for Lot 66 in Chesapeake Subdivision.

-W M Properties LLC to Julio Mejia Ramirez, for $60,000, for Lots 23, 24, 25 and 26 in Dunstans Map of the Town of Calera.

-Nicholas C. Gregory to Joseph L. Maddox, for $350,000, for Lot 109 in Greystone Farm sGuilford Place Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

-Garry L. Cain to Learning Tree Management LLC, for $200,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Brandon Smith to Wallace Rentals LLC, for $75,600, for property in Section 23, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Renee Dohn to Learning Tree Inc., for $231,000, for Lot 14 in Fox Haven First Sector Amended Plat.

-John Kevin Raybon to Cynthia Belyeu, for $205,000, for Lot 22 in Arden Subdivision.

-Joseph L. Brooks to Elaine Johnson Hammonds, for $198,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Brookshire Glen.

-Valor Communities LLC to Jeremy Spencer, for $499,876, for Lot 208 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Teri Lynn Minor to Mark D. Gambill, for $340,000, for property in Section 15, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-C. Burton Dunn to Lauren Marie Whitcomb, for $263,000, for Lot 505 in Waterford Highlands Sector 3 Phase I.

-Timothy N. Griggs to Connor Griggs, for $207,500, for Lot E in Riverwood Third Sector Amended Map.

-Terry Parker to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $413,500, for Lot 1115 in Lauchlin at Ballintrae Phase 1.

-Lorenza Mitchell to Milton Hernan Alvarenga Palacios, for $80,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Tony D. Webster to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $301,000, for Lot 7-240 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Roger Mangham to Chesley Gunn, for $20,000, for Lot 1 in Mangham Family Subdivision.

-Winnibald Fernandes to Terry Eugene Rodocker, for $621,000, for Lot 446 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase Two.

-Todd A. McMurray to Jordan Alexis Crook-Knudsen, for $285,000, for Lot 3 in Balentree Lake first Addition.

-NOOA Enterprises LLC to Taylor S. Edwards, for $310,000, for Lot 6 in Navajo West Sector of Navajo Hills.

-Delphia G. Smith to Mike Kiker, for $280,000, for Lot 456 in Windstone IV.

-Tunya D. Wright to Brendelle Bufford, for $305,000, for Lot 26 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Beyond Homes Alpha Holdings LLC to BHAH 003 LLC, for $1,541,040, for Lot 25 in Monte Tierra, Lot 3 in J. W. Echols, Lot 20 in Hickor Hills Estates Fifth Sector, Lot 18 in Five Mill Creek Road Second Addition to Huffman, Lot 17 in Grayson Valley Estates Fourth Sector, Lot 18 in Central Highlands Addition, Lot 12 in Belmar Estates, Lots 9 and 9A in Berkeley Hills First Addition, Lot 1 in E. M. Tuttwllers Addition to Adamsville Lots 9-14, Lot 4 in North Highland Addition to Pratt City, Lot 19 in Roebuck Garden Estates, Lot 14 in Lewis’ second addition to Huffman Gardens, Lot 51 in Morgan Manor, Lot 15 in Park Courts Second Sector, Lot 9 in Mt Olive Heights Resubdivision, Lot 4 in Roebuck Crest Estates First Addition and property in Section 16, Township 16 South, Range 1 West.

-Eagles Nest Development LLC to Iron City Developers LLC, for $74,000, for Lot 4 in Eagle Nest.

-Camille M. Bell to Matthew I. Griffith, for $406,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Caiden Sinclair to Christi D. Johnson, for $355,000, for Lot 1 in Cartville Estates.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Joshua C. Vanorden, for $504,000, for Lot 501 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 6 Final Plat.

-Ricky Allen Partridge to Mark Steven McGill, for $85,000, for property in Section 12, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jessica Nickole Arevalo, for $575,287, for Lot 41 in Henley Sector 1.

-Camellia England to Bhaviniben Jashbhai Patel, for $160,000, for property in Section 12, Township 20 South, Range 4 West.

-Sara F. Cantrell to Bethany Dover, for $286,000, for Lot 15 in Cobblestone Village.

-Bryan K. White to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $344,000, for Lot 7 in Chesser Reserve Phase II.

-Claude M. Wheeler to Martha A. Hunter, for $285,000, for Lot 136 in Polo Crossings Sector 1.

-Aaron Braden to Claude M. Wheeler, for $305,000, for Lot 11 in Twin Oaks.

-Dorothy Susan Thompson to Jamie Louise Hilliard, for $405,000, for Lot 51 in Chelsea Station.

-Kristy Edmonds Grantham to Ryan D. McDonald, for $385,000, for Lot 13 in Golden Meadows.

-Matthew Lee to Jae K. Choi, for $429,000, for Lot 24 in Emerald Parc Phase II.

-Reinaldo Eleuterio Escobar to Sonia Y. Quintanilla Menjivar, for $200,000, for Lot 8 in Grady Kings Subdivision and property in Section 26, Township 20, Range 3 West.

-Keisha E. Glass to Shirley Hall, for $236,000, for Lot 133 in Chesser Reserve Phase 1.

-Sequoia II LLC to Kevin Wayne Jones, for $500,000, for Lot 5 in Bova Acres.

June 29

-Jon Mark Crawford to John Taylor Hawkins, for $510,000, for Lot 822 in Brook Highland 8th Sector 2nd Phase.

-Cynthia D. Hamm to Christopher D. Smith, for $365,000, for Lot 1401 in Braemer at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Justin W. Rogers to H F V LLC, for $310,000, for Lot 2 in Bear Creek Farms.

-Kevin Carnall to Steven Marts, for $443,000, for Lot 193 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Mattew Perry to FKH SFR Propco K LP, for $260,000, for Lot 11 in Savannah Pointe Sector VIII.

-Brian Lee Crumpton to Sue Greer, for $285,000, for Lot 91 in Stratford Place Phase II Final Plat.

-GFB Properties LLC to Andrea Salinas, for $250,000, for Lot 8 in Narrows Reach Amended Final Record Plat.

-James L. Kendrick to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $334,750, for Lot 3 in Hargrove Hills 1st Sector Phase 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Benjamin Kelley, for $803,021, for Lot 1508 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-James Woods Development Inc. to Robert A. Holmes, for $1,106,274.35, for Lot 15-29 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 2.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Anish Pyarali Noorani, for $1,084,849, for Lot 1407 in Blackridge Phase 4.

-Barbara Brogden to Jose Luis Martinez, for $7,000, for property in Section 5, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

-Holly Michelle McDevitt to James Glenn Garnett, for $270,000, for Lot 14 in Kingridge Subdivision.

-William E. Sloan to Lindsey T. Grant, for $1,200,000, for Lot 1117 in Blackrdige Phase 1C.

-Melba Kay Whitten Lenn to Patrick Wade, for $107,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-James Posey to Carol Lynn Latham, for $465,000, for Lot 51 in Bridgewater Park Resurvey of Lots 44 thru 51 Final Record Plat.

-Abraham G. Boackle to Home Partners LLC, for $339,900, for Lot 5 in Broken Bow South.

-Christopher Gray Mobley to Mobley Development Inc., for $200,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-J. Steven Mobley to Mobley Development Inc., for $200,000, for property in Section 29, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeffery D. Standifer to Maria Yolanda Jimenez Gutierrez, for $215,000, for Lot 2 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector Resurvey of Lot 2.

-Donald Beaugez to Joseph Franks, for $549,900, for property in Section 10, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mark R. Stanley, for $599,955, for Lot 4359 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Grey Oaks Properties LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 517 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to RM1 SFR Propco B LP, for $285,600, for Lot 30 in Brynleigh Estates.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $600,000, for Lots 701, 703, 705, 708, 737, 739, 741, 742, 743 and 744 in Grey Oaks Subdivision Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Grey Oaks Properties LLC to Donovan Builders LLC, for $60,000, for Lot 709 in Grey Oaks Sector 7 Final Plat.

-Taylor Matthew Brown to Larry Darnell Nichols, for $250,000, for Lot 12 in Cambridge Park Amended Record Map.

-Patricia Latta to Taylor Matthew Brown, for $250,000, for property in Section 2, Township 22 South, Range 4 West.

-Janet S. Nottrodt to Otis Loyd Potter, for $360,000, for Lot 323 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase II Amended Map.

-Kimberly C. Page to Patricia G. Pollard, for $435,000, for Lot 225 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Four.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Luz Gladys Woods, for $572,447, for Lot 4357 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Alfred E. Smith to Rebecca Smith Wood, for $250,000, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Joannie Hedden to Daniel Hovey, for $110,000, for property in Section 3, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Quiktrip Corporation to Southern Wings Real Estate Holdings LLC, for $1,300,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 2 West.

June 30

-Tyler A. Gilbert to Ian Wiggins, for $333,000, for Lot 30 in Old Mill Trace Second Sector.

-Claddagh Land Group LLC to Alexander Russell Mink Coggin, for $283,000, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 2 East.

-Omer Green Touchstone to Arnab Ganguly, for $305,000, for Lot 255 in Forest Lakes Subdivsiion 3rd Sector 2nd Phase.

-Edgar Alfredo Angel to Igor Nekliudov, for $425,000, for Lot 37 in Forest Ridge Resurvey of Lots 10 through 13, 27, 31, 32 and 34 thru 38 Final Plat.

-Brian J. Vesely to Nathan Dwayne Hensley, for $335,000, for Lot 102 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Highpointe Partners LLC to Bar S Commercial Properties LLC, for $475,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-James A. Pitt to Robert Harrison Hunter, for $240,000, for Lot 32 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Christopher Epps to OP Gold LLC, for $355,000, for Lot 19 in Old Cahaba II B.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Kenneth Garner, for $274,710, for Lot 263 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-Michael Chaffin to Joseph R. Diehl, for $546,000, for Lot 2028 in Glen Iris at Kilkerran Phase 1.

-Ralph Jeremy Steed to Thomas W. Bingham, for $329,900, for Lot 71 in Hills at Brookhighland.

-Bradley William Gardner to Benjamin Andrews, for $400,000, for Lot 15 in Oak Ridge 2nd Sector.

-Andre D. Brown to Glenda Brown, for $190,000, for Lot 24 in Hidden Creek.

-Joseph W. Reid to Garth Wayne Wilson, for $536,000, for Lot 5 in Willow Island Subdivision.

-Claire H. Travis to Adell Benton, for $425,000, for Lot 102 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase Five.

-ARVM 5 LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, for $287,416,65, for Lot 365 in Old Cahaba Oak Ridge Sector Second Addition.

-VM Pronto LLC to ARMM Asset Company 1 LLC, for $267,042.50, for Lot 15 in Meadow Green Subdivision.

-Randall E. Kemp to Robert Allen Goggins, for $375,000, for Lot 428 in Silver Creek Sector III Phase II.

-Craig L. Gentry to Gregory K. Davis, for $220,700, for Lot 5 in Green Valley.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Danyell Fields, for $363,845, for Lot 1752 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Jack Gillespie to Robert William Lindsey, for $560,000, for Lot 35 in Heatherwood Fourth Sector.

-Seth L. Chapman to OP SPE TPA1 LLC, for $277,000, for Lot 522 in Old Cahaba The Park Sector Amended Map.

-Kevin K. Wainscott to Marleigh H. Miller, for $190,000, for Lots 3 and 4 in Blue Creek Estates.

-Trennedy T. Thomas to Robert W. Nicholas, for $196,965, for Lot 92 in Meriweather Sector 3 Final Plat.

-Michael Donnarumma to Kittrell Development LLC, for $810,000, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Gerald C. Hatton to Michael Angela Valladares, for $185,000, for Lot 20 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Melissa Montoya, for $358,400, for Lot 1758 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Nancy Louise Sellers to Penny W. Miller, for $500,000, for Lot 15 in Shelby Shores Inc. The 1969 Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Victor Parker, for $301,300, for Lot 124 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Lester D. Smith to Kenneth Ritchie, for $354,000, for Lot 1 in Broken Bow South.

-James D. Donoho to David Johnson, for $218,000, for Lot 9 in Fairview.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Shana Hudmon, for $311,385, for Lot 173 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Nedra C. Lovelace to Nedra C. Lovelace, for $95,160, for Lot 6 in Rice Acres.

-Thornton Dunnavant Valley Holdings LLC to Ajlouny Investments LLC, for $5,900,000, for Lot C1 in Dunnavant Square Commercial Subdivision Resurvey 1.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Michelle Lee Benedito, for $484,800, for Lot 18 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Emily D. Nathews to Robert Dewerff, for $180,000, for Lot 819 in Waterford Townhomes Sector 1 Phase 1 Resurvey of a Resurvey.

-Peggy Harris Dinwiddie to Tonya D. Kline, for $160,700, for Lot 2 in Navajo Hills First Sector.

-BM Properties LLC to Katie Topazi, for $250,000, for Lot 36 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector.

July 1

-Phil Holsomback to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $590,400, for Lot 937 in Eagle Point 9th Sector.

-Cove Creek Properties LLC to Christian Drees, for $228,500, for Lot 407 in Forest Lakes.

-Jesse Brasher to Resicap Alabama Owner II LLC, for $210,000, for Lot 21 in Village at Stonehaven Phase I.

-Wilsons Glen LLC to Linda Bass, for $15,750, for Lot 6 in Wilsons Glen 1st Sector.

-Christine Lu to Jennifer Sohn, for $755,000, for Lot 11 in Heather Point Second Addition to Kerry Downs Amended Map.

-James C. Minor to Jennifer Maria Van Blommesteyn, for $375,000, for Lot 13 in Cottages of South Lake Amended Map.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to John Ellis, for $414,970, for Lot 122 in Simms Landing Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Jackie Ann Davis to Savannah Tudisco Drake, for $245,000, for Lot 394 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $570,000, for Lots 103, 104, 106, 107, 108 and 184 in Barimore Subdivision Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Jonathan M. Farbe to Heather A. Bizay, for $278,000, for Lot 101 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase I.

-Town Builders Inc. to Ivan Skripnik, for $714,090.40, for Lot 15-26 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 2.

-Paden L. Sperling to Daniel Keith Wilson, for $425,000, for Lot 1 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Robert R. Jackson to Mora Humberto Gomez, for $306,000, for Lot 56 in Portsouth 3rd Sector Resurvey of Lots 56, 57, 58, 59 and 60.

-Anthony Wilson to Amy R. McKeever, for $140,000, for Lot 2 in Columbiana Homes Inc. Subdivision.

-Thomas B. Birkenfeld to Nicholas R. Taggart, for $273,000, for lot 2 in Apache Ridge Sector 2.

-Vicki L. Dern to James Lucas, for $590,000, for Lot 46 in Haven at Greystone 1st Sector.

-Phillip Glenn Pruett to Wyatt B. Warren, for $380,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in Brinks and Teems Family Subdivision.

-Marie Schindler Guess to Amy Guess Walsh, for $206,700, for Lot 479 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 7.

-Eugenio Gualdron Calderon to Toan Tri Anh Bui, for $405,000, for Lot 1472 in Chelsea Park 14th Sector Park Crossings.

-Monica Walker to Ronald Glenn Bond, for $329,000, for Lot 309 in Alabama Power Company Recreational Cottage Site Sector 3.

-Kathleen T. Cleveland to Josef S. Heimerl, for $282,500, for Lot 34 in Bridlewood Parc Sector One.

-Lamont Lampley to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $325,000, for Lot 103 in Timberline Phase 5 Sector 1 Resurvey.

-Raymond J. Osbun to Kenneth Murphy, for $745,000, for Lots 10 and 11 in Cahaba River Estates.

-Bruce Tisdale to Thomas E. Hagan, for $342,000, for Lot 361 in Haddington Parc at Ballantrae Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Apple of North Alabama Inc. to Aim Chelsea Development LLC, for $650,000, for Lot 2B-1 in Apple of North Alabama Inc. Addition to Chelsea Resurvey of 2A and 2B Resurvey.

-Joshua Michael Deeter to Kenneth Hunter Wolfe, for $155,000, for Lot 4 in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-Joseph T. Sowder to Joshua Edmonds, for $860,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Greg A. Strozier to Samih Othman Kafineh, for $650,000, for Lot 16 in High Hampton Sector 4.

-Michael Lee Yates to Wendy Gail Yates, for $255,000, for Lot 34 in Summerchase Phase 3.

-Rafal Bulgarski to Rachel Nash, for $483,000, for Lot 1-60 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Car Wash Company LLC to Marc 1 Holdings LLC, for $2,450,000, for Lot 14 in Limestone Marketplace Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 14A.

-George S. May to Bryan Odom, for $370,000, for Lot 70 in Sandpiper Trail Subdivision Sector II.

-Cheryl J. Rosamond to Zachary J. Clifton, for $585,000, for Lot 77 in Parc at Greystone.

-Kimberly A. Raco to Yessica Roque Galvan, for $178,000, for Lot 15 in Georges Subdivision of Keystone Sector Three Resurvey.

-Amanda Meacham Starr to Shannon Galamore, for $265,000, for Lot 54 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2.

-Jeremiah J. Brown to Kimberly Dawn Cobb, for $152,000, for Lot 1001 in Gables a Condominium Amended Map.

-George B. Juneman to Michael E. Eckenrod, for $175,000, for Lot 424 in Highland Lakes 4th Sector Phase I.

-Town Builders Inc. to Bryan Taylor, for $767,773, for Lot 22-27 in Mt Laurel Phase III B Sector 2.

-Jeffrey A. Marshall to Mark Andrew Blaising, for $238,000, for Lot 67 in Wynlakes Phase III.

-Jose Luis Martinez to Jose Luis Martinez, for $30,000, for Lot 5 in Broad Oaks Subdivision.

-Rodger J. Radeck to Karen Lynn Huffman, for $765,000, for Lot 44 in Maple Ridge.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Drury Blake Kelley, for $809,479, for Lot 1514 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Jessica Lauren Valentine to Anthony Casella, for $320,000, for Lot 73 in Polo Crossings Sector III.

-Clifford B. Toney to Clifford B. Toney, for $282,200, for Lot 431 in Riverwoods Fourth Sector Phase 1 Final Plat.

-Jerrod S. Lucas to William Johns, for $189,000, for Lot 10 in Duck Cove Estates Unrecorded Subdivision Plat.

-VM Master Issuer LLC to AMNL Asset Company 3 LLC, for $284,344.26, for Lot 7 in McMillens Survey Addition.

-Jedediah Bohman to Shaquitta Quinett Tabb, for $315,000, for Lot 223 in Brynleigh Estates 2nd Sector.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Starlette Jones-Dabbs, for $729,750, for Lot 1507 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Anhtoan Bui to Hudson SFR Property Holdings III LLC, for $341,000, for Lot 15 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Record Plat.

-Samuel Kyle Brassell to Hillary Rose Raj, for $217,500, for Lot 53 in Townside Square Sector One Final Plat.

-Terry Owens to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $283,000, for Lot 23 in Kinsale Gardens 3rd Sector.

-Raymond Jimerson to Anna Clinkman, for $300,000, for Lot 15 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 1.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Tara J. Gannuscio, for $1,071,285, for Lot 1515 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Amanda Moselle Johnson to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $240,000, for Lot 17 in Wyndham Camden Sector.

-Brandi P. Hill to Kyle L. Crafton, for $345,000, for Lot 61 in Countryside at Chelsea Third Sector.

-Jessica Anne Tortorigi Runyans to Amanda Rachel Johnson, for $390,000, for Lot 24 in Indian Valley Second Sector.

-DAL Properties LLC to Wayne Evans Ebe and Claudine Gabrielle Ebe Living Trust, for $587,900, for Lot 2450 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase II.

-Faye S. Watkins to Matthew Macon Moore, for $220,000, for Lot 119 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II.

July 5

-Paul John Pope to Tom B. O’Bryan, for $335,175, for Lot 329 in Chandalar South 6th Sector.

-Anita Tsimpides to Jessica A. Tortorigi Runyans, for $593,000, for Lot 8 in Havenwood Park 2nd Sector.

-Kevin H. Kelley to Terrence L. John, for $210,000, for Lot 10 in Hidden Creek Resurvey of Lots 1 through 23.

-Lauren Marie Kidwell to MCH SFR Property Owner 4 LLC, for $365,000, for Lot 1556 in Chelsea Park 15th Sector.

-Amy D. Carr to David L. Hamner, for $250,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Undre Phillips to Sandra Scott, for $250,000, for Lot 59 in Kensington Place Phase I Sector 2.

-Jeremy Adam Jarrell to Miles E. Watkins, for $435,000, for Lot 5036 in Riverbend at Old Cahaba Phase 5.

-Tyffanie Alise Vial to Jamar Smith, for $428,000, for Lot 6 in Indiancreek Phase II Sectors I & II Sector 11.

-Purity C. Ruto to Dallin R. Nielson, for $267,000, for Lot 51 in Narrows Reach Amended Plat of Final Record Plat.

-Jessica Lewis White to Mark Moates, for $430,000, for Lot 2 in Ridge at Meadowbrook First Sector.

-John Brandon Honea to Michelle Palacios, for $500,000, for Lot 3 in Shelby Shores Bentley Addition.

-Chelsea Square LLC to Joshua Taylor, for $45,000, for Lots 5 and 18 in Chelsea Square.

-Christian Lamar Reid to Christian Lamar Reid, for $123,900, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Nancy L. Gotham to Jackson Luke Pruitt, for $542,900, for Lot 34 in Milners Crescent Final Plat of Lot 34 A.

-Isabel Dyer to Brittney McDaniel, for $245,000, for Lot 1 in Cahaba Valley Estates Second Sector.

-Landon Lowery to Amanda Helton, for $65,000, for Lot 6 in Shelby Shores 1987 Addition.

-Myron V. Dunkin to Myron V. Dunkin, for $145,000, for Lot 102 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Faye Knowles to Amanda McClung Lilley, for $370,000, for Lot 1717 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-John Minley to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $365,000, for Lot 33 in Sterling Gate Sector 1.

-Beth V. Godfrey to Julie Jackson, for $322,000, for property in Section 33, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-OP Gold LLC to Cedric Antonio Bridges, for $455,000, for Lot 1136 in Lauchlin at Ballantrae Phase 1.

-Lois Truss to Chris Truss, for $710,000, for Lot 9 in Hollybrook Lakes.

-Gerald J. Durward to David M. Clark, for $749,900, for Lot 2 in Durwards Subdivision.

-Valor Communities LLC to Latoya Reese, for $459,728, for Lot 255 in Wynlake Amended Plat of Phase 5.

-James Larry Simmons to James G. Ferguson, for $465,000, for Lot 2625 in Weatherly Highlands The Ledges Sector 26 Phase 1.

-Chris Truss to Lois T. Truss, for $710,000, for Lot 9 in Hollybrook Lakes.

-Kathleen Kurtts Weaver to Gennifer Gammon Allen, for $185,000, for Lot 22 in Cahaba Manor Trail Cahaba Manor Town Homes 3rd Addition Resurvey of Lots.

-Valor Communities LLC to Delores Denard Johnson, for $415,850, for Lot 207 in Wynlake Amended Plat of Phase 5.

-Annette C. Hill to Barbara Ann Blair, for $305,000, for Lot 20 in Aaron Parc.

-Douglas Beckham to Ignacio Alcalde, for $649,900, for Lot 16 in Southlake Cove.

-Adam Brush to Leonard Douglas Beckham, for $470,000, for Lot 2155 in Flemming Farms Phase 2.

-Athena Chang to Theodore Im, for $215,000, for Lot 658 in Forest Lakes Sector 12.

-William Blake Ford to Lilian Mwangi, for $415,000, for Lot 99 in Chelsea Station.

-Forestar USA Real Estate Group Inc. to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $527,544.96, for Lots 1354, 1355, 1356, 1357, 1358, 1359, 1360 and 1361 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Brian K. Cleaver to Griselda Elizabeth Tejada Portillo, for $100,000, for Lot 21 in Valley Forge.

-Diane T. Champion to Michael Adams, for $200,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, range 1 East.

-Richard T. Ray to Tyla Santos, for $81,000, for Lot 5 in Town of Calera Resurvey of Lots 1 through 9 Block 265 and Block 253.

-Kelli Kavli to Matthew Cervi, for $279,000, for Lot 2 in Narrows Reach Sector Phase 2 Final Record Plat.

-Paul S. Dubose to Julia Nicole Toner, for $278,000, for Lot 36 in Waterstone Phase 3.

-Laynee A. Martin to Olivia K. Hortenstine, for $110,060, for property in Section 8, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

July 6

-Venture South LLC to Charles M. Crocker, for $325,000, for Lot 2 in Amanda Trace.

-Laura Matheny Dial to Jodi L. Hampton, for $375,000, for Lot 14 in Foothills Point.

-Jodi L. Hampton to Emily Marie Opfer, for $315,000, for Lot 371 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Peggy A. Reynolds to Jesse Y. Reagan, for $285,000, for Lot 72 in Narrows Peak Sector Final Record Plat.

-Missy Deese Ward to Gina Gonzales, for $450,000, for Lot 2205 in Riverchase Country Club 22nd Addition.

-John Sims to Andrew C. Martin, for $366,667, for Lot 42 in Meadow Brook 11th Sector.

-Roberta J. Hadaway to Ernest R. Garcia, for $499,900, for property in Section 9, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Dennis Maldonado to Govindbhal Revabhai Patel, for $310,000, for Lot 181 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Final Subdivision Plat.

-Tyrone E. Trimuel to Douglas Dean Levins, for $355,000, for Lot 67 in Sunset Lake Phase One Final Plat.

-Jo Ellen Greene to Keith Kennedy, for $275,000, for Lot 551 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1.

-Jonathan D. Rachels to David Martin, for $410,000, for Lot 3 in Key Place Farms.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Michael B. Chaffin, for $698,900, for Lot 3-110 in Pine Mountain 3rd Sector Phase One.

-Ramona M. Moore to Rosamelia Delgado, for $210,000, for Lot 41 in Spring Gate Sector I Phase 3.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Marny E. Lundy, for $543,045, for Lot 702 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $105,000, for Lot 31-33 in Highland Lakes 31st Sector.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 2557 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase I.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 2525 in Highland Lakes 25th Sector Phase II Resurvey of Lots 2525 and 2526.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Mark T. Scardino, for $426,081, for Lot 27 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Ridge Crest Homes LLC to Brady Homes LLC, for $125,000, for Lot 22-70 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Douglas E. McAnaly to Ralph J. Steed, for $610,000, for lot 2125 in Highland Lakes 21st Sector Phase I & II.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Lance Jonathan Lee, for $497,000, for Lot 26 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Eddleman Lands LLC to Joseph A. Tate, for $450,000, for property in Section 18, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to Bonnie E. Poore, for $1,156,000, for property in Section 24, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-John J. Bruno to Ronnie Lee Martin, for $342,000, for Lot 3 in Tracy 3.

-Eddleman Residential LLC to David Russell Mobbs, for $664,900, for Lot 3-109 in Pine Mountain 3rd Sector Phase One.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Anthony Thomas Lepore, for $585,900, for Lot 650 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6C.

-Embridge Homes LLC to Nadirshah N. Ladak, for $525,812, for Lot 729 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6A.

-Jason A. Green to FKH SFR L LP, for $349,000, for Lot 244 in Reserve at Timberline Sector 4 Phase One.

-Keith Kennedy to Christopher Leon Forman, for $225,000, for Lot 180 in Waterford Village Sector 4.

-Stephen Benton to Joseph G. Minor, for $373,500, for Lot 28 in Olde Towne Forest First Addition.

-Charlotte A. Patrick to Capital Realty Holdings LLC, for $140,000, for Lot 38 in Allendale.

-Dan Louis Cox to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $400,000, for Lot 37 in Norwick Forest Third Sector First Phase.

-John E. Horne to Richard Stanley Williams, for $346,200, for Lot 12 in Cedar Meadows.

-Davin T. Johnson to FKH SFR L LP, for $268,500, for Lot 4 in Lexington Parc Sector 1.

-Paula Hubbard to Western REI LLC, for $150,000, for Lot 1 in R E Whaley Subdivision of The Town of Maylene.

-Jacob J. Reach to Scott Williford, for $405,000, for Lot 425 in Lake Forest Fourth Sector.

-Timberline Development LLC to D R Horton Inc. Birmingham, for $135,000, for Lot 22 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Travis H. Cox to Janaki Ram Prasad Earla, for $75,000, for property in Section 7, Township 21, Range 2 East.

-Randall Simmons to Richard James Duhon, for $109,000, for Lot 1 in Moore & Thomas Subdivision.

-Toby Aaron Schneider to Steve Sharit, for $500, for Lot 13 in Mallard Pointe First Addition.

-Philip Sohn to Monroe Park Homes LLC, for $255,000, for Lot 32 in Meadow Brook Second Sector Second Phase.

-Amanda M. Mercer to FKH SFR L LP, for $332,500, for Lot 2822 in Weatherly Highlands The Cove Sector 28 Phase II Corrective Map.

-Jamario R. Moon to James Edward Messick, for $865,000, for Lot 614 in Greystone Legacy 6th Sector.

-Toby Aaron Schneider to Cheryl P. Godsey, for $320,000, for Lot 13 in Mallard Point First Addition.