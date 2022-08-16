Municipal police reports for July 1 through Aug. 11
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1 through Aug. 11.
Alabaster
July 8
-Death investigation from the 600 Block of 9th Avenue SW.
July 11
-Information only from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (restaurant). Damaged was vehicle parts/accessories of a white 2016 Toyota Camry valued at $1,000.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road. Stolen were craft paper pallets valued at $23,000.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles drivers side window valued at $100.
-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods steaks valued at $315.27.
-Harassing communications from the 1100 Block of Walnut Circle (residence/home).
-Trespassing notice and warrants with Calera PD from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).
July 12
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front bumper of a Toyota Camry valued at $1,200.
-Property damage from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $2,500.
-Using false identity to obstruct justice from Big Oak Drive and County Road 17 (residence/home).
-Information only (death investigation) from the 200 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $600.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Gilbert Drive (other/unknown).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems; gold Jesus cross chain valued at $12,000.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Highway 31.
-Information only from the 1900 Block of Amberly Wood Trail (residence/home).
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Stolen were firearms and purses/handbags/wallets valued at $420.
-Criminal trespass second degree from the 100 Block of Horseshoe Circle (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Willow Pointe Lane (residence/home).
-Information only from the 800 Block of Independence Drive.
-Harassment from the 60 Block of Crim Drive (residence/home).
July 13
-Information only from the 100 Block of Wire Way Drive (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive. Stolen and recovered was merchandise, drug/narcotic equipment and drugs/narcotic valued at $25.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).
-Alias writ of arrest (driving while license suspended) from the 4800 Block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena.
-Alias writ of arrest (failure to comply with court orders) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Information only from the 80 Block of 13th Avenue SE (other/unknown).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $64.78.
-Death investigation from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 600 Block of 1st Street South. Damaged was a silver mailbox valued at $500.
July 14
-Domestic violence – third degree criminal mischief from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).
-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Railroad Street (commercial/office building). Damaged was brick/concrete/pole/window/paint valued at $3,000.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Timberleaf Circle (residence/home). Stolen was lawn/yard/garden equipment valued at $100.
-Information only found property from the 7300 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was firearm valued at $0.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station Maylene (residence/home).
-Juvenile contact from the 7300 Block of Highway 17.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $140.50.
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from 7th Avenue SE and Buttercup Circle. Recovered was 0.53 grames of Oxycodone and a glass pipe with residue.
-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a firearm valued at $500.
-Information only from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $127.40.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,629.22.
July 15
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).
-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card x5 from the 1100 Block of Independence Drive (convenience store). Stolen was nonnegotiable instruments valued at $0.
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Information only from the 800 Block of Independence Drive.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1100 Block of First Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro valued at $50,000.
-Capias warrant FTA expired tag from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East, Helena.
-Information only from the 400 Block of Buck Creek Trace (residence/home).
July 16
-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Property damage from the 10600 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a white Nissan Frontier vlaued at $1,000.
-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of 6th Avenue SE.
-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from the 10 Block of Butler Road.
July 17
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).
-FTA driving while revoke from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.
-Harassment from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
-Information only from the 900 Block of Willow Creek Place.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Wells Fargo credit card valued at $0.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW (department/discount store). Damaged was a roll up loading dock door valued at $1.
July 18
-FTA – public intox from County Road 95 at County Road 58.
-Alias warrant from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $294.97.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $249.98.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $199.99.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $209.97.
-Alias writ of arrest (domestic violence 3rd harassment) from the 400 Block of 6th Avenue South.
-Soliciting (28-10) hold for detention hearing from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Alias warrant FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $118.26.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen was a Bosch hammer drill, 4.5 inch Milwaukee angle grinder and five hammer drill bits valued at $612.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
-Local violation – soliciting 28-10 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was nonnegotiable instruments.
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and property damage from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (community center). Damaged was dirt/bales of hay valued at $800.
July 19
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (government/public building).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Hillside Drive (residence/home).
-Property damage from Interstate 65 south at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a windshield and hood valued at $500.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $67.53.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $1,420.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $2,933.51.
-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Wood Duck Way (residence/home).
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1000 Block of Independence Court.
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment form the 100 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.
July 20
-Animal complaint from the 10600 Block of Highway 119.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (residence/home).
-Alias warrant from the 1100 Block of 14th Street SW.
-Harassment from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 400 Block of Ramsgate Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $122.04.
-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (bank/savings and loan. Recovered was negotiable instruments.
-Reckless driving from Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was an AC unit valued at $264.
July 21
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Seams Way (residence/home). Stolen were three large DKNY pastel suitcases, three HP laser jet printers, two patio gazebos, a 10 speed mountain bike, a recumbent exercise bike, an electric hedge trimmer and an electric weedeater valued at $1,268.
-Property damage from the 300 Block of Chestnut Lane. Damaged was a brick mailbox valued at $1,000.
-Criminal trespass first degree from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 60 Block of Maylene Drive (residence/home).
July 22
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE. Recovered was 21.05 grams of marijuana.
-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $250.
-Information only from the 3000 Block of North Grande View Cove (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Brent Way (residence/home).
July 23
-Information only from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Damaged was automobiles valued at $500.
-Alias warrant from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Seams Way (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous items in garage-storage area valued at $10,000.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver side back seat door and driver side rear fender of a black Chevrolet Equinox valued at $600.
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).
July 24
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a glass window valued at $1.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was household goods valued at $82.21.
-Information only from the 9900 Block of Highway 119.
-FTA speeding and FTA possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of East Renfroe Road, Talladega.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was consumable goods; food valued at $254.94.
July 25
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Dawson’s Cove Drive (residence/home). Stolen was electrical wiring valued at $2,500.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).
-Animal complaint from the 60 Block of Maylene Drive. Recovered was a black and white K9 valued at $1.
-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $138.68.
July 26
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10 Block of Cedar Meadows Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.63 grams of Methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Newgate Road (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (service/gas station). Stolen was fuel valued at $27.87.
-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 4th Avenue Southwest (residence/home).
July 27
-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of Shelby Farms Place.
-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (industrial site).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building).
-Criminal trespass third degree from the 9000 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $58.02.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $107.83.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $154.52.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $35.82.
July 28
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Scotland Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was a glass window valued at $200.
-Information only from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 239.
-Lost property from the 1700 Block of Butler Road (other/unknown).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (school – college/university).
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief first degree from the 1100 Block of Longview Circle (commercial/office building). Stolen was other; Goodwin valued at $20,000. Damaged was an outside air condition unit; Goodwin valued at $30,000.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $21.40.
-Abandoned vehicle fro the 600 Block of 1st Street North.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $698.26.
July 29
-Theft of property fourth degree by deception from cyberspace, unknown exact location (cyberspace). Stolen was $100 in U.S. currency valued at $100.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from U.S. 31 South at Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger outside mirror valued at $100.
-Trespassing notice from the 70 Block of Fulton Springs Road.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Recovered stolen property from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road. Recovered was an Alabama issued license plate valued at $0.
-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of 1st Avenue North.
July 30
-Information only from the 9300 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was an Alabama tag valued at $1.
-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were vapes and THC vapes.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road. Stolen was money valued at $260.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $742.90.
July 31
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 17 and Butler Road.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $104.42.
-Information only/death investigation from the 100 Block of Red Oak Lane (residence/home).
Aug. 1
-Information only from the 600 Block of 1st Street South.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $78.78.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $149.72.
-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).
Aug. 2
-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3.39 grams of Methamphetamine and a glass pipe with residue.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).
-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 60 Block of 3rd Street SE (residence/home). Stolen were two truck batteries, Alabama tag, two Dewalt nail guns, silver H&H tool box, Dewalt air compressor, Honda generator and three ladders valued at $7.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from 100 Block of Wellington Manor (specialty store). Stolen were four Michelin tires, four Toyo tires and four Firestone tires valued at $2,893.
-Animal complaint from the 8400 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Parliament Road (residence/home). Damaged was a black metal mailbox valued at $1.
Aug. 3
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Walnut Circle (residence/home).
-Information only from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a sectional couch and two Roku tvs valued at $1,800.
-Information only from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (specialty store).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Smith and Wesson shield EZ 380 valued at $400.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $42.82.
-Fugitive from justice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $44.97.
Aug. 4
-Information only from the 100 Block of Grande View Lane.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1300 Block of Corporate Woods drive (service/gas station). Stolen was fuel card funds valued at $19,800.
-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court orders) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.
-Domestic violence – third degree (assault) from the 1200 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $102.42.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1100 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Aug. 5
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Shiraz Street (residence/home).
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $296.49.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Colonial Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Property damage from the 9200 Block of Highway 119.
-Animal complaint from the 1100 Block of Elm Drive.
-Information only from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way (government/public building).
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (commercial/office building).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $87.06.
-Information only from the 200 Block of Buck Creek Plaza.
Aug. 6
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane.
-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Yellowleaf Lane.
-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.
-Alias warrant – DUI from Interstate 65 at mile marker 254.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Circle. Stolen was cash valued at $6,200.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,661.58.
-Possession of a controlled substance from 5th Avenue SE and Regent Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were 10 Ecstasy pills at approximately 2.25 grams, a blue rounded pill at approximately 0.18 grams, an orange oval pill approximately .015 grams, a blue oval pill approximately 0.15 grams and 12.75 grams of marijuana.
-Information only from the 700 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).
Aug. 7
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Pebble Street.
-Information only abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).
-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home). Damaged were scratches valued at $1,000.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Berkshire Manor Circle.
-Animal complaint/dog bite from the 100 Block of Chestnut Drive (residence/home).
-Harassing communications from the 1200 Block of Circle Woods Drive (residence/home).
-Trespassing notice from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).
-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black Lexus GS 350 valued at $1.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Lane (residence/home).
-Distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered were drugs/narcotics, drug/narcotic equipment; digital scale with residence, drug/narcotic equipment; silver spoon with residue and drug/narcotic equipment; plastic straw with residue.
Aug. 8
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a glass pipe with residue. Stolen was an identity – intangible valued at $0.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Timber Ridge Circle (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Lake Terrace (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was an Alabama license plate valued at $10.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Shetland Trail (residence/home).
-Information only from the 200 Block of Grande View Parkway (residence/home).
Calera
July 1
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and attempting to elude a police officer from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 300 Block of Nottingham Drive.
-Incident only from the 100 Block of Robin Street.
July 2
-Property damage from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Trespass from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
July 3
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 80 Block of Metro Drive.
July 4
-MVC from the 1600 Block of 20th Avenue.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 500 Block of Waterstone Drive.
-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident from the 1100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.
July 5
-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from the 8900 Block of Highwsy 25.
-Property damage from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.
-Animal complaint from the 10000 Block of Highway 31.
-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
July 6
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Calera.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 600 Block of Waterstone Drive.
-Larceny/theft $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-LE – assist from the 1900 Block of Highway 75.
-Incident – civil custody from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of property third degree from the 400 Block of Summerchase Drive.
-Incident from U.S. Highway 31 and Slab Hill Road.
-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
July 7
-Incident – civil matter from the 800 Block of 10th Street.
-Incident – suicide threat from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Thistle Lane.
July 8
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Incident from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.
-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Highway 63.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and incident – missing person from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.
-Animal bite – vicious animal at large from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.
July 9
-Agency assist – incident from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-MVC from the 70 Block of Highway 304.
-Property damage from the 40 Block of Metro Drive.
-Private property wreck from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
July 10
-Incident from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Thistle Lane.
-Information only from Calera.
July 11
-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 0 Block of Highway 127.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Domestic incident from the 5000 Block of Highesy 31.
-Incident – information only from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.
-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
July 12
-MVC from the 90 Block of Old Ivy Road.
-Abandon vehicle from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.
-MVC from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.
-Property damage from the 6000 Block of Kensington Way.
July 13
-Property damage – private property accident from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Calera.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.
-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Carrington Lane.
-Harassing communications from the 1800 Block of 20th Street.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.
July 14
-Fraud – identity theft form the 100 Block of Rushton Lane.
-Harassment from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Private property MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic violence 3rd degree – assault from the 70 Block of County Road 4.
July 15
-Assault third degree from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-Incident – DHR complaint from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.
Helena
July 10
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 6400 Block of Helena Road.
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs from Riverwoods Parkway near Park Lake Trace.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Highway 119.
July 11
-Drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17.
July 12
-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Chemical endangerment from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.
July 13
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17.
July 14
-Failing to appear (dogs at large) from 1st Avenue West.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Timber Circle.
-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from 1st Avenue West.
July 15
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Valleydale Road.
-Domestic violence 3rd from Tocoa Road.
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Hollow Lane.
-Suicide threatened from Bearden Trail.
July 16
-Police information from Highway 261.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261.
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52 West.
July 17
-Driving under the influence from Highway 52 East.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 6400 Block of Highway 261.
-Theft of property third degree (greater than $500 – less than $1,499) from the 100 Block of Honeysuckle Circle.
July 18
-Burglary third degree from the 5200 Block of Wade Street.
July 20
-Bail jumping second degree from Helena jail.
-Trespass warning from the 500 Block of 2nd Avenue West.
-Criminal littering from Helena.
July 21
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Helena.
-Damage to property from the 100 Block of Lake Davidson Lane.
-Miscellaneous from the 8400 Block of Shady Trail.
July 22
-Domestic violence third degree from the 3000 Block of Ashley Circle.
-Bail jumping second degree from Hoover city jail, Hoover.
-Property damage from the 7900 Block of Highway 13.
July 23
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 West at Brook Drive.
July 24
-Trespass warning from Highway 17.
-Burglary third degree from Englewood Road.
July 25
-Miscellaneous property damage from Pup Run.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 100 Block of Augusta Way.
July 26
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Hillsboro Lane.
-Extortion second degree from the 1300 Block of Whirlaway Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 261 and Edwards Drive.
-Cruelty to animals from Appleford.
July 27
-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 East.
-Theft of property 4th degree from Old Cahaba Trail.
-Miscellaneous information from Cunningham Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Hillsboro Parkway at Henley Trail.
-Production of pornography with minors and aggravated criminal surveillance from High Gold Circle.
July 28
-Dog bite from Joe Tucker Park.
-Domestic incident from Highway 17.
July 29
-Harassing communications from Rowntree Path.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 4800 Block of South Shades Crest Road.
-Probation violation from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.
-Theft of property 2nd, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Chadwick Drive.
July 30
-Animal complaint from Timber Drive.
-Damage to property from Elm Street.
July 31
-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 and Railroad Avenue.
Aug. 1
-Miscellaneous from River Valley Road.
Aug. 2
-Trespass warning from Helena.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
-Bail jumping second degree from the Helena Police Station.
Aug. 3
-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct from Helena Road.
Aug. 5
-Miscellaneous from 1st Avenue West.
-Information/DHR notified from 3rd Street.
-Criminal trespass third degree, public intoxication and harassment from the 1900 Block of Riva Ridge Road.
-Probation violation from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.
Aug. 6
-Probation violation from Highwa y11.
-Miscellaneous – medical from Old Cahaba Place.
Montevallo
July 11
-Assault – harassment from Selma Road (residence/home).
July 14
-Fraud – gas drive off (self-service) FTP from Highway 10 (service/gas station). Stolen was $97.06 unleaded gasoline valued at $97.06.
-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 from Highway 25 (specialty store). Stolen was Hydrocodone 1.00 dosage; one thousand count bottle of generic Oxycodone and Oxycodone 1.00; five hundred count bottle of generic Hydrocodone valued at $300. Damaged was a glass front door valued at $750.
-Information only from the 1000 Block of Main Street (restaurant).
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 from Montevallo (residence/home).
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Comanche Street (residence/home).
July 15
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from Bloch Street (residence/home).
-Theft of property second – controlled substance and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a women’s Coach purse and one prescription bottle each of Baclofen and Clonidine valued at $500.
-Domestic incident from Ellis Street (residence/home).
July 16
-Domestic incident from Davila Drive (residence/home).
-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from State Road 25 (parking lot/garage).
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Highway 17 (residence/home). Damaged was a glass door valued at $300.
July 17
-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).
-Domestic incident from Montevallo (residence/home).
July 18
-Property damage from the 12000 Block of Highway 17 (parking lot/garage). Damaged were three mailboxes and two mailbox posts valued at $600.
July 19
-Stolen vehicles – auto theft and use for a crime and damaged property – criminal mischief from Selma Road (government/public building). Stolen was a white Ford F250 crew cab, orange 60 inch scag mower and black 4 x 8 trailer valued at $37,100. Damaged was a bolt for electric gate valued at $20.
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 from Commerce Street (residence/home). Stolen was a Champion 4500 generator valued at $550.
-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Creek Apartments (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 and privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was a bottle of beer valued at $5.
July 20
-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer form North Boundray (highway/street).
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen were two hub caps valued at $150.
-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Hicks Street (residence/home).
July 21
-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Main Street (highway/street).
-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a gravel parking lot and outside a/c unit American Standard valued at $11,000.
-Information only from Doster Drive (residence/home).
July 22
-Information only from Highway 25 (supermarket).
-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home).
-Information only from West Street (residence/home).
July 25
-Domestic incident from Highway 25 (service/gas station).
-Information only from Shoal Lane (residence/home). Recovered was a rubber pipe with marijuana residue and glass pipe with marijuana residue valued at $30.
-Information only from Western Drive (other/unknown).
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Western Drive (other/unknown).
July 26
-Information only from Dallas Lane (residence/home).
-Property damage from Alabama 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2015 Cadi XTS valued at $500.
July 27
-Trespass warning from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home).
-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Graham Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was the back glass on the 2005 Nissan Altima valued at $500.
July 28
-Information only from Graham Street (parking lot/garage).
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 from Main Street (church). Stolen and recovered was a Stihl backpack blower BR700x valued at $599.45.
July 29
-Information only from Waller Street (highway/street).
-Information only from Selma Road (government/public building).
-Domestic incident from Parkers Cove (residence/home).
July 30
-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana valued at $1.
July 31
-Property damage from Hidden Trace Court (highway/street). Damaged was a plastic air dam valued at $100.
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).
-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
Aug. 1
-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Skyview Drive (residence/home).
-Menacing – aggravated assault from Montevallo (highway/street).
-Burglary – residence – force and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 205 (residence/home). Damaged was a front door valued at $200.
Aug. 2
-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from Fairview Lane (other/unknown).
-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Fairview Lane (residence/home).
-Fraud – identity theft from Hidden Forest Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was attempting to take loans out with his identity valued at $0.
Aug. 3
-Property damage from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2012 Dodge Durango SXT paint damage valued at $500.
Aug. 4
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 Nissan Sentra and two mailboxes valued at $2,100.
-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Main Street (highway/street).
Aug. 5
-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana valued at $20.
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a 2021 Toyota 4Runner valued at $200. Stolen was a credit card, checkbook, brown leather Patricia Nash purse and set of keys to 4Runner valued at $351.
-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was 2021 Honda Pilot valued at $200. Stolen was an American Express, large bag and 25 mg of Phernigan valued at $70.
Aug. 7
-Domestic incident from Pineview Road (residence/home).
-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).
Aug. 8
-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).
-Assault – harassment from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage).
-Information only from Waller Street (other/unknown).
Aug. 9
-Flight/escape – fugitive from justice from AL – 25 (other/unknown).
Pelham
July 10
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
-Theft from Normandy Lane.
July 11
-Person with weapon from Lauchlin Way.
July 12
-Civil dispute from Oak Mountain Circle.
-Harassment from Adams Street.
-Lost property from Admin Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
July 13
-Domestic violence form Trail Ridge Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Eagle Cove Drive.
-Overdose from Pelham Parkway.
July 14
-Animal problem from Highway 11.
-Drugs – pros def from Highway 52 West.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Fraud from Juniper Circle.
-Fraud from Village Drive.
-Juvenile Probation from Oliver Street.
-Welfare check from Hayesbury Court.
July 15
-Assault from Green Park South.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Sex offense from Admin Drive.
July 16
-Burglary from Ruby Drive.
July 17
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Oak Mountain Circle.
-Civil dispute from Southgate Mobile Home Park.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Theft from David Green Road.
-Theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway East.
July 18
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Drivers Way.
-Domestic violence from Southgate Drive.
-Fraud from Chandalar Court.
-Leaving the scene from Pelham.
-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Pelham Parkway.
-Welfare check from Grand Reserve Drive.
July 19
-Animal problem from Admin Drive.
-Dead body from Brookhollow Drive.
-Fraud from Monroe Drive.
-Harassment from Grand Reserve Drive.
July 20
-Found property from Pelham Parkway.
-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Bishop circle.
July 21
-Burglary from Helena Road.
-Fraud from Commerce Drive.
-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.
-Identity theft from Chatham Court.
-Theft from San Ramon Blvd.
July 22
-Burglary from Pelham Parkway.
-Forgery from McCain Parkway.
-Found property from Admin Drive.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Leaving the scene from Helena Road.
-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.
-Miscellaneous from South Washington Avenue.
-Theft from North Steel CMN.
-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Stonehaven Trace.
July 23
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Juniper Circle.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Brook Circle.
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Ivy Circle.
-Civil dispute from Terrace Drive.
-Fraud from Highway 68.
-Sex offend inv. from Pelham Parkway.
July 24
-Animal problem from Cahaba Manor Lane.
-Assault from Green Park South.
-Found property from Ivy Brook Trail.
July 25
-Agency assist from Pelham Parkway.
-Civil dispute from Grand Reserve Drive.
-Lost property from Admin Drive.
July 26
-Drugs – pros def from Oak Mountain Circle.
July 27
-Mental person from Campground Road.
July 28
-Assist/medical from Pope Drive.
-Fraud from Admin Drive.
-Identity theft from Admin Drive.
-Lost property from Oak Mountain Circle.
-Miscellaneous from Drivers Mart Way.
-Property damage from Aaron Road.
-Theft from Pelham Parkway.
July 29
-Fraud from Ballantrae Club Drive.
-Theft from Huntley Parkway.
-Theft from Green Park South.
July 30
-Civil dispute from Pope Drive.
July 31
-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol and cash valued at $508.
Aug. 1
-Fraud from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.
Aug. 3
-Theft from the 3500 Block of Wildewood Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a statue valued at $220.
-Wreck from the 100 Block of Hampton Cove (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a car valued at $1,000.
Aug. 4
-Theft from the 2200 Block of Highway 52 East (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was fuel valued at $10,193.12.
Aug. 5
-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was a purse valued at $20.
-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was miscellaneous valued at $35.82.
-Found property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Found was a revolver, purse and pills valued at $266.