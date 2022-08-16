Municipal police reports for July 1 through Aug. 11

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from July 1 through Aug. 11.

Alabaster

July 8

-Death investigation from the 600 Block of 9th Avenue SW.

July 11

-Information only from the 200 Block of Park Place Way (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (restaurant). Damaged was vehicle parts/accessories of a white 2016 Toyota Camry valued at $1,000.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road. Stolen were craft paper pallets valued at $23,000.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was automobiles drivers side window valued at $100.

-Trespassing notice from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods steaks valued at $315.27.

-Harassing communications from the 1100 Block of Walnut Circle (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice and warrants with Calera PD from the 1000 Block of 1st Street South (convenience store).

July 12

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 236 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was the front bumper of a Toyota Camry valued at $1,200.

-Property damage from the 600 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front bumper valued at $2,500.

-Using false identity to obstruct justice from Big Oak Drive and County Road 17 (residence/home).

-Information only (death investigation) from the 200 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $600.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Gilbert Drive (other/unknown).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was jewelry/precious metals/gems; gold Jesus cross chain valued at $12,000.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Highway 31.

-Information only from the 1900 Block of Amberly Wood Trail (residence/home).

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (convenience store). Stolen were firearms and purses/handbags/wallets valued at $420.

-Criminal trespass second degree from the 100 Block of Horseshoe Circle (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Willow Pointe Lane (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of Independence Drive.

-Harassment from the 60 Block of Crim Drive (residence/home).

July 13

-Information only from the 100 Block of Wire Way Drive (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive. Stolen and recovered was merchandise, drug/narcotic equipment and drugs/narcotic valued at $25.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station (residence/home).

-Alias writ of arrest (driving while license suspended) from the 4800 Block of South Shades Crest Road, Helena.

-Alias writ of arrest (failure to comply with court orders) from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 80 Block of 13th Avenue SE (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $64.78.

-Death investigation from the 1500 Block of Applegate Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 600 Block of 1st Street South. Damaged was a silver mailbox valued at $500.

July 14

-Domestic violence – third degree criminal mischief from the 200 Block of Cedar Meadow (residence/home).

-Property damage from the 1000 Block of Railroad Street (commercial/office building). Damaged was brick/concrete/pole/window/paint valued at $3,000.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Timberleaf Circle (residence/home). Stolen was lawn/yard/garden equipment valued at $100.

-Information only found property from the 7300 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was firearm valued at $0.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 200 Block of Victoria Station Maylene (residence/home).

-Juvenile contact from the 7300 Block of Highway 17.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $140.50.

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from 7th Avenue SE and Buttercup Circle. Recovered was 0.53 grames of Oxycodone and a glass pipe with residue.

-Lost property from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North. Recovered was a firearm valued at $500.

-Information only from the 300 Block of South Colonial Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $127.40.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,629.22.

July 15

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (residence/home).

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card x5 from the 1100 Block of Independence Drive (convenience store). Stolen was nonnegotiable instruments valued at $0.

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Information only from the 800 Block of Independence Drive.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1100 Block of First Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro valued at $50,000.

-Capias warrant FTA expired tag from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East, Helena.

-Information only from the 400 Block of Buck Creek Trace (residence/home).

July 16

-Property damage from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Property damage from the 10600 Block of Highway 119 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a white Nissan Frontier vlaued at $1,000.

-Animal complaint from the 300 Block of 6th Avenue SE.

-Domestic violence – third degree and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 400 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Driving under the influence – alcohol and public intoxication from the 10 Block of Butler Road.

July 17

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-FTA driving while revoke from the 9300 Block of Highway 119.

-Harassment from the 700 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

-Information only from the 900 Block of Willow Creek Place.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home). Stolen was a Wells Fargo credit card valued at $0.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of 2nd Street SW (department/discount store). Damaged was a roll up loading dock door valued at $1.

July 18

-FTA – public intox from County Road 95 at County Road 58.

-Alias warrant from the 100 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $294.97.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $249.98.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $199.99.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $209.97.

-Alias writ of arrest (domestic violence 3rd harassment) from the 400 Block of 6th Avenue South.

-Soliciting (28-10) hold for detention hearing from the 500 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Alias warrant FTA from the 300 Block of McDow Road (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $118.26.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (department/discount store). Stolen was a Bosch hammer drill, 4.5 inch Milwaukee angle grinder and five hammer drill bits valued at $612.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

-Local violation – soliciting 28-10 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was nonnegotiable instruments.

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) and property damage from the 200 Block of Lacey Avenue (community center). Damaged was dirt/bales of hay valued at $800.

July 19

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (government/public building).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Hillside Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 south at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a windshield and hood valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $67.53.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $1,420.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store). Stolen was money valued at $2,933.51.

-Harassing communications from the 1000 Block of Wood Duck Way (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1000 Block of Independence Court.

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment form the 100 Block of 1st Street SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Treymoor Lake Circle.

July 20

-Animal complaint from the 10600 Block of Highway 119.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of 2nd Avenue SW (residence/home).

-Alias warrant from the 1100 Block of 14th Street SW.

-Harassment from the 300 Block of 1st Street SW (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 400 Block of Ramsgate Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $122.04.

-Possession of a forged instrument second degree from the 9300 Block of Highway 119 (bank/savings and loan. Recovered was negotiable instruments.

-Reckless driving from Interstate 65 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was an AC unit valued at $264.

July 21

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Seams Way (residence/home). Stolen were three large DKNY pastel suitcases, three HP laser jet printers, two patio gazebos, a 10 speed mountain bike, a recumbent exercise bike, an electric hedge trimmer and an electric weedeater valued at $1,268.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of Chestnut Lane. Damaged was a brick mailbox valued at $1,000.

-Criminal trespass first degree from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 60 Block of Maylene Drive (residence/home).

July 22

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE. Recovered was 21.05 grams of marijuana.

-Public intoxication from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home). Stolen was money valued at $250.

-Information only from the 3000 Block of North Grande View Cove (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Brent Way (residence/home).

July 23

-Information only from the 100 Block of Industrial Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 9600 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home). Damaged was automobiles valued at $500.

-Alias warrant from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Seams Way (residence/home). Stolen was miscellaneous items in garage-storage area valued at $10,000.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Kensington Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a driver side back seat door and driver side rear fender of a black Chevrolet Equinox valued at $600.

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 800 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (restaurant).

July 24

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Cohill Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a glass window valued at $1.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen and recovered was household goods valued at $82.21.

-Information only from the 9900 Block of Highway 119.

-FTA speeding and FTA possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of East Renfroe Road, Talladega.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway. Stolen and recovered was consumable goods; food valued at $254.94.

July 25

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Dawson’s Cove Drive (residence/home). Stolen was electrical wiring valued at $2,500.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Mardis Lane (residence/home).

-Animal complaint from the 60 Block of Maylene Drive. Recovered was a black and white K9 valued at $1.

-Trespassing notice from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (department/discount store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $138.68.

July 26

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 10 Block of Cedar Meadows Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 0.63 grams of Methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

-Trespassing notice from the 100 Block of Newgate Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road (service/gas station). Stolen was fuel valued at $27.87.

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of 4th Avenue Southwest (residence/home).

July 27

-Animal complaint from the 600 Block of Shelby Farms Place.

-Forgery – counterfeiting from the 100 Block of Airpark Industrial Road (industrial site).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building).

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 9000 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $58.02.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $107.83.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $154.52.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $35.82.

July 28

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Scotland Drive (commercial/office building). Damaged was a glass window valued at $200.

-Information only from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 239.

-Lost property from the 1700 Block of Butler Road (other/unknown).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Plaza Circle (school – college/university).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and criminal mischief first degree from the 1100 Block of Longview Circle (commercial/office building). Stolen was other; Goodwin valued at $20,000. Damaged was an outside air condition unit; Goodwin valued at $30,000.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and criminal trespass third degree from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $21.40.

-Abandoned vehicle fro the 600 Block of 1st Street North.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store).

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 1700 Block of King Charles Court (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $698.26.

July 29

-Theft of property fourth degree by deception from cyberspace, unknown exact location (cyberspace). Stolen was $100 in U.S. currency valued at $100.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from U.S. 31 South at Industrial Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a passenger outside mirror valued at $100.

-Trespassing notice from the 70 Block of Fulton Springs Road.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Recovered stolen property from the 1500 Block of Simmsville Road. Recovered was an Alabama issued license plate valued at $0.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of 1st Avenue North.

July 30

-Information only from the 9300 Block of Highway 119. Recovered was an Alabama tag valued at $1.

-Minor in possession of alcohol from the 9000 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were vapes and THC vapes.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road. Stolen was money valued at $260.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was consumable goods valued at $742.90.

July 31

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from County Road 17 and Butler Road.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $104.42.

-Information only/death investigation from the 100 Block of Red Oak Lane (residence/home).

Aug. 1

-Information only from the 600 Block of 1st Street South.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $78.78.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $149.72.

-Harassment from the 1000 Block of 1st Street North (drug store/doctor’s office/hospital).

Aug. 2

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1000 block of 7th Avenue SW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was 3.39 grams of Methamphetamine and a glass pipe with residue.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home).

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 60 Block of 3rd Street SE (residence/home). Stolen were two truck batteries, Alabama tag, two Dewalt nail guns, silver H&H tool box, Dewalt air compressor, Honda generator and three ladders valued at $7.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from 100 Block of Wellington Manor (specialty store). Stolen were four Michelin tires, four Toyo tires and four Firestone tires valued at $2,893.

-Animal complaint from the 8400 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Parliament Road (residence/home). Damaged was a black metal mailbox valued at $1.

Aug. 3

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Walnut Circle (residence/home).

-Information only from the 100 Block of Buttercup Circle (residence/home). Stolen was a sectional couch and two Roku tvs valued at $1,800.

-Information only from the 800 Block of 1st Street North (specialty store).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Winterhaven Drive (residence/home). Stolen was a Smith and Wesson shield EZ 380 valued at $400.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $42.82.

-Fugitive from justice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $44.97.

Aug. 4

-Information only from the 100 Block of Grande View Lane.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1300 Block of Corporate Woods drive (service/gas station). Stolen was fuel card funds valued at $19,800.

-Alias warrant (failure to comply with court orders) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Domestic violence – third degree (assault) from the 1200 Block of Simmsville Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $102.42.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1100 Block of Old Highway 31 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Aug. 5

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Shiraz Street (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $296.49.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 1000 Block of Colonial Drive (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 9200 Block of Highway 119.

-Animal complaint from the 1100 Block of Elm Drive.

-Information only from the 1900 Block of Municipal Way (government/public building).

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Lost property from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (commercial/office building).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $87.06.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Buck Creek Plaza.

Aug. 6

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Jefferson Lane.

-Domestic incident from the 1300 Block of Yellowleaf Lane.

-Information only from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.

-Alias warrant – DUI from Interstate 65 at mile marker 254.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of Timber Ridge Circle. Stolen was cash valued at $6,200.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,661.58.

-Possession of a controlled substance from 5th Avenue SE and Regent Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were 10 Ecstasy pills at approximately 2.25 grams, a blue rounded pill at approximately 0.18 grams, an orange oval pill approximately .015 grams, a blue oval pill approximately 0.15 grams and 12.75 grams of marijuana.

-Information only from the 700 Block of 3rd Street NE (residence/home).

Aug. 7

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Pebble Street.

-Information only abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 238.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).

-Criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500) from the 1400 Block of Applegate Drive (residence/home). Damaged were scratches valued at $1,000.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Berkshire Manor Circle.

-Animal complaint/dog bite from the 100 Block of Chestnut Drive (residence/home).

-Harassing communications from the 1200 Block of Circle Woods Drive (residence/home).

-Trespassing notice from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a black Lexus GS 350 valued at $1.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Glen Abbey Lane (residence/home).

-Distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance from the 500 Block of Highway 31 (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Recovered were drugs/narcotics, drug/narcotic equipment; digital scale with residence, drug/narcotic equipment; silver spoon with residue and drug/narcotic equipment; plastic straw with residue.

Aug. 8

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from the 1100 Block of 1st Street South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered was a glass pipe with residue. Stolen was an identity – intangible valued at $0.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 200 Block of Timber Ridge Circle (residence/home). Stolen was identity valued at $0.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Lake Terrace (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Stolen was an Alabama license plate valued at $10.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Shetland Trail (residence/home).

-Information only from the 200 Block of Grande View Parkway (residence/home).

Calera

July 1

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and attempting to elude a police officer from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 300 Block of Nottingham Drive.

-Incident only from the 100 Block of Robin Street.

July 2

-Property damage from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Trespass from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

July 3

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 80 Block of Metro Drive.

July 4

-MVC from the 1600 Block of 20th Avenue.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 500 Block of Waterstone Drive.

-MVC from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident from the 1100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.

July 5

-Domestic incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-MVC from the 7900 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 8900 Block of Highwsy 25.

-Property damage from the 400 Block of Camden Cove Circle.

-Animal complaint from the 10000 Block of Highway 31.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

July 6

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Calera.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 600 Block of Waterstone Drive.

-Larceny/theft $500 – less than $1,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-LE – assist from the 1900 Block of Highway 75.

-Incident – civil custody from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of property third degree from the 400 Block of Summerchase Drive.

-Incident from U.S. Highway 31 and Slab Hill Road.

-Theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

July 7

-Incident – civil matter from the 800 Block of 10th Street.

-Incident – suicide threat from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Thistle Lane.

July 8

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Incident from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Incident – miscellaneous from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-Domestic incident – miscellaneous from the 500 Block of Highway 63.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and incident – missing person from the 1700 Block of 21st Avenue.

-Animal bite – vicious animal at large from the 100 Block of Bonnieville Drive.

July 9

-Agency assist – incident from the 200 Block of Hampton Drive.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-MVC from the 70 Block of Highway 304.

-Property damage from the 40 Block of Metro Drive.

-Private property wreck from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

July 10

-Incident from the 5100 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Thistle Lane.

-Information only from Calera.

July 11

-Attempting to elude a police officer from the 0 Block of Highway 127.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Domestic incident from the 5000 Block of Highesy 31.

-Incident – information only from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 100 Block of George Roy Parkway.

-Property damage from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

July 12

-MVC from the 90 Block of Old Ivy Road.

-Abandon vehicle from the 90 Block of Market Place Circle.

-MVC from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 2000 Block of Glades Drive.

-Property damage from the 6000 Block of Kensington Way.

July 13

-Property damage – private property accident from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Calera.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Pine Valley Drive.

-Harassing communications from the 100 Block of Carrington Lane.

-Harassing communications from the 1800 Block of 20th Street.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Stonecreek Place.

July 14

-Fraud – identity theft form the 100 Block of Rushton Lane.

-Harassment from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Private property MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic violence 3rd degree – assault from the 70 Block of County Road 4.

July 15

-Assault third degree from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-Incident – DHR complaint from the 10000 Block of Highway 25.

Helena

July 10

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from the 6400 Block of Helena Road.

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs from Riverwoods Parkway near Park Lake Trace.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Highway 119.

July 11

-Drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 17.

July 12

-Probation violation from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Chemical endangerment from the 1000 Block of Wyndham Lane.

July 13

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 17.

July 14

-Failing to appear (dogs at large) from 1st Avenue West.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Timber Circle.

-Domestic violence 3rd harassment from 1st Avenue West.

July 15

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Valleydale Road.

-Domestic violence 3rd from Tocoa Road.

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Burglary third degree and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Hollow Lane.

-Suicide threatened from Bearden Trail.

July 16

-Police information from Highway 261.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261.

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 52 West.

July 17

-Driving under the influence from Highway 52 East.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 6400 Block of Highway 261.

-Theft of property third degree (greater than $500 – less than $1,499) from the 100 Block of Honeysuckle Circle.

July 18

-Burglary third degree from the 5200 Block of Wade Street.

July 20

-Bail jumping second degree from Helena jail.

-Trespass warning from the 500 Block of 2nd Avenue West.

-Criminal littering from Helena.

July 21

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Helena.

-Damage to property from the 100 Block of Lake Davidson Lane.

-Miscellaneous from the 8400 Block of Shady Trail.

July 22

-Domestic violence third degree from the 3000 Block of Ashley Circle.

-Bail jumping second degree from Hoover city jail, Hoover.

-Property damage from the 7900 Block of Highway 13.

July 23

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 West at Brook Drive.

July 24

-Trespass warning from Highway 17.

-Burglary third degree from Englewood Road.

July 25

-Miscellaneous property damage from Pup Run.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) from the 100 Block of Augusta Way.

July 26

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Hillsboro Lane.

-Extortion second degree from the 1300 Block of Whirlaway Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 261 and Edwards Drive.

-Cruelty to animals from Appleford.

July 27

-Miscellaneous from Highway 52 East.

-Theft of property 4th degree from Old Cahaba Trail.

-Miscellaneous information from Cunningham Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Hillsboro Parkway at Henley Trail.

-Production of pornography with minors and aggravated criminal surveillance from High Gold Circle.

July 28

-Dog bite from Joe Tucker Park.

-Domestic incident from Highway 17.

July 29

-Harassing communications from Rowntree Path.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from the 4800 Block of South Shades Crest Road.

-Probation violation from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Theft of property 2nd, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of Chadwick Drive.

July 30

-Animal complaint from Timber Drive.

-Damage to property from Elm Street.

July 31

-Possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia from Highway 261 and Railroad Avenue.

Aug. 1

-Miscellaneous from River Valley Road.

Aug. 2

-Trespass warning from Helena.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

-Bail jumping second degree from the Helena Police Station.

Aug. 3

-Possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct from Helena Road.

Aug. 5

-Miscellaneous from 1st Avenue West.

-Information/DHR notified from 3rd Street.

-Criminal trespass third degree, public intoxication and harassment from the 1900 Block of Riva Ridge Road.

-Probation violation from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road, Hoover.

Aug. 6

-Probation violation from Highwa y11.

-Miscellaneous – medical from Old Cahaba Place.

Montevallo

July 11

-Assault – harassment from Selma Road (residence/home).

July 14

-Fraud – gas drive off (self-service) FTP from Highway 10 (service/gas station). Stolen was $97.06 unleaded gasoline valued at $97.06.

-Burglary – non-residence – force and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 from Highway 25 (specialty store). Stolen was Hydrocodone 1.00 dosage; one thousand count bottle of generic Oxycodone and Oxycodone 1.00; five hundred count bottle of generic Hydrocodone valued at $300. Damaged was a glass front door valued at $750.

-Information only from the 1000 Block of Main Street (restaurant).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family and larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $1,500-$2,500 from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Comanche Street (residence/home).

July 15

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from Bloch Street (residence/home).

-Theft of property second – controlled substance and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from Main Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen was a women’s Coach purse and one prescription bottle each of Baclofen and Clonidine valued at $500.

-Domestic incident from Ellis Street (residence/home).

July 16

-Domestic incident from Davila Drive (residence/home).

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from State Road 25 (parking lot/garage).

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from Highway 17 (residence/home). Damaged was a glass door valued at $300.

July 17

-Information only from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Domestic incident from Montevallo (residence/home).

July 18

-Property damage from the 12000 Block of Highway 17 (parking lot/garage). Damaged were three mailboxes and two mailbox posts valued at $600.

July 19

-Stolen vehicles – auto theft and use for a crime and damaged property – criminal mischief from Selma Road (government/public building). Stolen was a white Ford F250 crew cab, orange 60 inch scag mower and black 4 x 8 trailer valued at $37,100. Damaged was a bolt for electric gate valued at $20.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 from Commerce Street (residence/home). Stolen was a Champion 4500 generator valued at $550.

-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Creek Apartments (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – shoplifting, less than $500 and privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises from Highway 25 (service/gas station). Stolen was a bottle of beer valued at $5.

July 20

-Obstructing police – ATEPO attempting to elude a police officer form North Boundray (highway/street).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage). Stolen were two hub caps valued at $150.

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Hicks Street (residence/home).

July 21

-Traffic – leaving the scene of an accident from Main Street (highway/street).

-Damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to business from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a gravel parking lot and outside a/c unit American Standard valued at $11,000.

-Information only from Doster Drive (residence/home).

July 22

-Information only from Highway 25 (supermarket).

-Information only from Montevallo (residence/home).

-Information only from West Street (residence/home).

July 25

-Domestic incident from Highway 25 (service/gas station).

-Information only from Shoal Lane (residence/home). Recovered was a rubber pipe with marijuana residue and glass pipe with marijuana residue valued at $30.

-Information only from Western Drive (other/unknown).

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Western Drive (other/unknown).

July 26

-Information only from Dallas Lane (residence/home).

-Property damage from Alabama 25 (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2015 Cadi XTS valued at $500.

July 27

-Trespass warning from Cobblestone Creek (residence/home).

-Damaged property – criminal mischief from Graham Street (parking lot/garage). Damaged was the back glass on the 2005 Nissan Altima valued at $500.

July 28

-Information only from Graham Street (parking lot/garage).

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500 – less than $1,500 from Main Street (church). Stolen and recovered was a Stihl backpack blower BR700x valued at $599.45.

July 29

-Information only from Waller Street (highway/street).

-Information only from Selma Road (government/public building).

-Domestic incident from Parkers Cove (residence/home).

July 30

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana valued at $1.

July 31

-Property damage from Hidden Trace Court (highway/street). Damaged was a plastic air dam valued at $100.

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from Main Street (other/unknown).

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

Aug. 1

-Public peace – HC harassing communications from Skyview Drive (residence/home).

-Menacing – aggravated assault from Montevallo (highway/street).

-Burglary – residence – force and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 205 (residence/home). Damaged was a front door valued at $200.

Aug. 2

-Assault – domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from Fairview Lane (other/unknown).

-Assault – domestic – harassment – family from Fairview Lane (residence/home).

-Fraud – identity theft from Hidden Forest Lane (other/unknown). Stolen was attempting to take loans out with his identity valued at $0.

Aug. 3

-Property damage from Cobblestone Lane (parking lot/garage). Damaged was a 2012 Dodge Durango SXT paint damage valued at $500.

Aug. 4

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was a 2015 Nissan Sentra and two mailboxes valued at $2,100.

-Assault – domestic – simple assault – family from Main Street (highway/street).

Aug. 5

-Dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana from Montevallo (highway/street). Recovered was marijuana valued at $20.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was a 2021 Toyota 4Runner valued at $200. Stolen was a credit card, checkbook, brown leather Patricia Nash purse and set of keys to 4Runner valued at $351.

-Larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, less than $500 and damaged property – CM criminal mischief – damage to private property from Highway 119 (other/unknown). Damaged was 2021 Honda Pilot valued at $200. Stolen was an American Express, large bag and 25 mg of Phernigan valued at $70.

Aug. 7

-Domestic incident from Pineview Road (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

Aug. 8

-Information only from Cobblestone Lane (residence/home).

-Assault – harassment from Hicks Street (parking lot/garage).

-Information only from Waller Street (other/unknown).

Aug. 9

-Flight/escape – fugitive from justice from AL – 25 (other/unknown).

Pelham

July 10

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Theft from Normandy Lane.

July 11

-Person with weapon from Lauchlin Way.

July 12

-Civil dispute from Oak Mountain Circle.

-Harassment from Adams Street.

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

July 13

-Domestic violence form Trail Ridge Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Eagle Cove Drive.

-Overdose from Pelham Parkway.

July 14

-Animal problem from Highway 11.

-Drugs – pros def from Highway 52 West.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Juniper Circle.

-Fraud from Village Drive.

-Juvenile Probation from Oliver Street.

-Welfare check from Hayesbury Court.

July 15

-Assault from Green Park South.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Sex offense from Admin Drive.

July 16

-Burglary from Ruby Drive.

July 17

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Oak Mountain Circle.

-Civil dispute from Southgate Mobile Home Park.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Theft from David Green Road.

-Theft from Cahaba Valley Parkway East.

July 18

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Drivers Way.

-Domestic violence from Southgate Drive.

-Fraud from Chandalar Court.

-Leaving the scene from Pelham.

-Theft – vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Pelham Parkway.

-Welfare check from Grand Reserve Drive.

July 19

-Animal problem from Admin Drive.

-Dead body from Brookhollow Drive.

-Fraud from Monroe Drive.

-Harassment from Grand Reserve Drive.

July 20

-Found property from Pelham Parkway.

-Property damage from Pelham Parkway.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Bishop circle.

July 21

-Burglary from Helena Road.

-Fraud from Commerce Drive.

-Harassment from Pelham Parkway.

-Identity theft from Chatham Court.

-Theft from San Ramon Blvd.

July 22

-Burglary from Pelham Parkway.

-Forgery from McCain Parkway.

-Found property from Admin Drive.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Leaving the scene from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from Admin Drive.

-Miscellaneous from South Washington Avenue.

-Theft from North Steel CMN.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from Stonehaven Trace.

July 23

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Juniper Circle.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Brook Circle.

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from Ivy Circle.

-Civil dispute from Terrace Drive.

-Fraud from Highway 68.

-Sex offend inv. from Pelham Parkway.

July 24

-Animal problem from Cahaba Manor Lane.

-Assault from Green Park South.

-Found property from Ivy Brook Trail.

July 25

-Agency assist from Pelham Parkway.

-Civil dispute from Grand Reserve Drive.

-Lost property from Admin Drive.

July 26

-Drugs – pros def from Oak Mountain Circle.

July 27

-Mental person from Campground Road.

July 28

-Assist/medical from Pope Drive.

-Fraud from Admin Drive.

-Identity theft from Admin Drive.

-Lost property from Oak Mountain Circle.

-Miscellaneous from Drivers Mart Way.

-Property damage from Aaron Road.

-Theft from Pelham Parkway.

July 29

-Fraud from Ballantrae Club Drive.

-Theft from Huntley Parkway.

-Theft from Green Park South.

July 30

-Civil dispute from Pope Drive.

July 31

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a pistol and cash valued at $508.

Aug. 1

-Fraud from the 100 Block of Wisteria Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was identification valued at $0.

Aug. 3

-Theft from the 3500 Block of Wildewood Drive (residence/home). Stolen, not recovered was a statue valued at $220.

-Wreck from the 100 Block of Hampton Cove (highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a car valued at $1,000.

Aug. 4

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Highway 52 East (convenience store). Stolen, not recovered was fuel valued at $10,193.12.

Aug. 5

-Breaking and entering a vehicle from the 2600 Block of Pelham Parkway (government/public building). Stolen, not recovered was a purse valued at $20.

-Theft from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Stolen locally/recovered local was miscellaneous valued at $35.82.

-Found property from the 2100 Block of Pelham Parkway (grocery/supermarket). Found was a revolver, purse and pills valued at $266.