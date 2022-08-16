Paradise Grills showroom opens in 280 retail complex

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – Another business has opened in the new Cahaba Market development on U.S. 280.

An outdoor kitchen company called Paradise Grills opened a new showroom in the space next to Five Guys Burgers and Fries on Friday, Aug. 5.

The showroom is the company’s first location in Alabama.

“We’ve had a great amount of traffic,” Showroom Manager Justin Douglas said. “We look forward to continuing with the momentum.”

As a patio furniture manufacturer, Paradise Grills carries a wide variety of outdoor kitchens and barbecue grills, fireplaces and fire pits.

Douglas said the outdoor kitchens are prefabricated, which means customers do not have to obtain building permits for them.

The delivery time frame is five to 10 business days, and outdoor kitchens are assembled the same day they are delivered, Douglas said.

Hoover’s Paradise Grills showroom is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and is located at 5413 U.S. 280 Suite 104 in Hoover.

Cahaba Market is a 12,600-square-foot retail development located near the intersection of U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, next to Cavender’s.

Cahaba Market is also home to a location of the Dunkin’ donut and coffee chain.

Dunkin’ opened in early February, joining multiple locations in Alabama and other states such as Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia and Kansas.

In addition to Dunkin’, other tenants include Anatole’s Bike Shop, Jersey Mike’s Subs and My Eyelab.