Public sewer expands in Westover

By ROBIN DICKINSON | Special to the Reporter

WESTOVER – According to Mayor Larry Riggins, Westover City Council is considering a plan to expand the public sewer system north of U.S. 280 to serve more residential and commercial customers and lend itself to future expansion in the city.

Enviro-Systems, a wastewater treatment service, currently provides sewer service to the public along Highway 51 and 55, south of U.S. 280.

Modern subdivisions and businesses cannot be sustained on private sewage systems, said Riggins.

“We are at a pivotal point in the growth of our city to attract commercial businesses and developers, but cannot do so without improving our wastewater system to sustain the future growth we are expecting,” Riggins said.

The city of Westover is poised to provide the funds, estimated to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $200,000 and reach an agreement with Enviro-Systems to begin boring under U.S. 280, projected to begin in September 2022.

Once the boring is completed, the pipeline construction can continue north along Hwy 51, making the public sewer system available to the existing residents living northward on Old 280.

Enviro-Systems serves residential and commercial customers in Westover, Vincent and Harpersville, including along the U.S. 280 corridor and two subdivisions: Willow Oaks and The Villages of Westover.