Restaurant scores for June

The following food scores were issued from Shelby County from June 1-30:

Food Service Establishment

-Little Caesars; 16724 Highway 280 East, Chelsea; 6/15/22; 82.

-McDonald’s #32515; 205 South Colonial Drive, Alabaster; 6/1/22; 84/

-Burger King #21983; 5076 Highway 31, Calera; 6/10/22; 84.

-Calera BP; 101 George Roy Parkway, Calera; 6/30/22; 85.

-Momma’s Country Cooking; 21244 Highway 25, Columbiana; 6/8/22; 88.

-Greystone Golf Club Cellar 91; 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham; 6/14/22; 89.

-Jack’s Family Restaurants #265; 100 Highway 87, Calera; 6/10/22; 89.

-Subway #6775; 424 Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham; 6/3/22; 90.

-Fish Market Restaurant; 5409 Highway 280, Hoover; 6/22/22; 90.

-Sushi Village 280 Inc.; 601 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 6/3/22; 90.

-Burger King – Harpersville #27281; 5482 Highway 280, Harpersville; 6/1/22; 90.

-Subway of Calera; 8111 Highway 31, Calera; 6/8/22; 91.

-Vincent Food Mart; 41690 Highway 25, Vincent; 6/17/22; 91.

-Little Caesars #52; 8111 Highway 31, Calera; 6/10/22; 91.

-First Watch Restaurant #404; 5479 Highway 280 South Suite 1, Birmingham; 6/27/22; 91.

-Longhorn Steakhouse #5150; 4775 Highway 280, Hoover; 6/9/22; 92.

-280 China Garden; 10569 Old Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/2/22; 92.

-Burger King #10327; 681 First Street SW, Alabaster; 6/27/22; 92.

-Schlotzsky’s Deli; 103 Inverness Corners, Hoover; 6/2/22; 92.

-Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe; 601 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 6/7/22; 92.

-Zaxby’s of Alabaster; 9134 Highway 119 South, Alabaster; 6/22/22; 92.

-The Fresh Market #49 Seafood; 4700 Highway 280, Birmingham; 6/27/22; 92.

-Mi Pueblo Supermarket Deli; 3060 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/30/22; 92.

-Hibachi Sushi Super Buffer; 3578 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/13/22; 92.

-Good Ole Boys BBQ, IV; 16634 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/15/22; 92.

-McDonald’s #26780; 706 Supercenter Drive, Calera; 6/15/22; 93.

-Lucky’s Deli & Bakery; 4000 Highway 25, Montevallo; 6/13/22; 93.

-Lucky’s Seafood; 4000 Highway 25, Montevallo; 6/13/22; 93.

-Ginza Sushi and Korean BBQ; 5291 Valleydale Road Suite 10, Hoover; 6/14/22; 93.

-Taco Fiesta; 228 First Street S.W., Alabaster; 6/27/22; 93.

-Kamali Creole Kitchen LLC; 611 Doug Baker Blvs, Hoover; 6/23/22; 93.

-Cracker Barrel #70; 655 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 6/1/22; 94.

-Wal-Mart #3271 Deli; 5100 Highway 31, Calera; 6/10/22; 94.

-Pelham Civic Complex/City of Pelham; 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 6/13/22; 94.

-Hardee;s #1501435; 8441 U.S. Highway 31 North, Calera; 6/28/22; 94.

-Zaxby’s #37802; 110 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 6/3/22; 94.

-Subway #42196 (Wal-Mart); 16077 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/3/22; 94.

-Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation; 5357 Highway 280, Hoover; 6/24/22; 94.

-Station 31 Kitchen LLC; 104 Chesser Drive, Chelsea; 6/9/22; 94.

-Popeye’s Chicken #13164; 5478 U.S. 280, Harpersville; 6/9/22; 94.

-Crazy Cajuns Boiling Pot; 125 Inverness Plaza, Birmingham; 6/24/22; 95.

-Waffle House #1295; 1985 Highway 31 South, Birmingham; 6/10/22; 95.

-Peham Civic Complex Concession/City of Pelham; 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 6/13/22; 95.

-Hooters of Pelham; 400 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 6/28/22; 95.

-Mi Pueblo Supermarket; 3060 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/30/22; 95.

-Pelham Exxon; 1286 Highway 52 East, Pelham; 6/21/22; 95.

-Chicken Salad Chick Lee Branch; 210 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 6/3/22; 95.

-Sun and C’s LLC DBA Chubbfathers; 1207 First Street North, Alabaster; 6/28/22; 95.

-Main Street Tavern; 710 North Boundary Street, Montevallo; 6/22/22; 95.

-Full Moon BBQ – Pelham; 22/52 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/3/22; 95.

-Wendy’s; 4671 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 6/24/22; 95.

-Sonic Drive In #3598; 2226 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/22/22; 96.

-Lucky’s Market; 4000 Highway 25, Montevallo; 6/13/22; 96.

-Greystone Golf & Country Club; 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham; 6/14/22; 96.

-Magic Wok Inc.; 275 Supercentre Drive, Calera; 6/10/22; 96.

-San Antonio Grill; 425 Helena Market Place, Helena; 6/9/22; 96.

-Bojangles’ OPCO LLC #868; 15392 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/15/22; 96.

-Burger King; 15622 Highway 280 East, Chelsea; 6/15/22; 96.

-Mi Pueblo Supermarket Bakery; 3060 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/30/22; 96.

-Pinto Thai; 16712 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/2/22; 96.

-Zoe’s Kitchen; 5247 Highway 280, Birmingham; 6/28/22; 96.

-Altitude 261/Skyline Cafe; 8581 Helena Road, Pelham; 6/30/22; 96.

-Casa Fiesta Grill; 110 Inverness Plaza, Hoover; 6/24/22; 96.

-Buffalo Wild Wings; 110 Atchison Parkway, Chelsea; 6/15/22; 96.

-Raceway #6819; 310 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 6/22/22; 97.

-McDonald’s Chelsea 24310; 16758 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/2/22; 97.

-Jerry’s Kwik Shop of Wilsonville, Inc.; 31195 Highway 25 North, Wilsonville; 6/29/22; 97.

-Panera Bread Bakery #845; 200 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 6/27/22; 97.

-Moe’s Southwest Grill; 270 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 6/7/22; 97.

-Tao Asian Restaurant LLC; 345 Huntley Parkway, Pelham; 6/28/22; 97.

-Las Trojas Cantina; 5287 Highway 280, Birmingham; 6/28/22; 97.

-The Local Oyster House and Seafood; 21270 Highway 25, Columbiana; 6/29/22; 97.

-El Tajano Mexican Restaurant & Grill; 4257 Highway 52, Helena; 6/9/22; 97.

-Taco Mama; 6801 Cahaba Valley Road South, Birmingham; 6/23/22; 97.

-Dunkin – Alabaster; 1114 1st Street North, Alabaster; 6/22/22; 97.

-Culver’s Butterburgers and Fresh; 6222 Tattersall Blvd., Birmingham; 6/7/22; 97.

-Wal-Mart #3271 Bakery; 5100 Highway 31, Calera; 6/10/22; 98.

-Vincent Youth Baseball; 25 Florey Street, Vincent; 6/30/22; 98.

-Arby’s #6469; 571 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 6/10/22; 98.

-AMC Lee Branch 15; 801 Doug Baker Blvd., Hoover; 6/22/22; 98.

-The Fresh Market #49 Bakery; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 6/27/22; 98.

-The Fresh Market #49 Deli; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 6/27/22; 98.

-Area 41 Pizza Company; #30 Manning Place, Birmingham; 6/7/22; 98.

-Lil Bits Tavern; 3221 Highway 52 West, Pelham; 6/1/22; 98.

-Pelham Civic Complex East Concessions; 500 Amphitheater Road, Pelham; 6/13/22; 98.

-C’s Cakes & Coffee House; 1241 Valley Street, Montevallo; 6/10/22; 98.

-Publix #838 Meat Market; 5188 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 6/8/22; 99.

-The Fresh Market #49; 4700 Highway 280 East, Suite 6, Birmingham; 6/27/22; 99.

-Courtyard 280; 4643 Highway 280 Suite M, Birmingham; 6/28/22; 99.

-Sushi With Gusto (The Fresh Market); 4700 Highway 280 North 6, Birmingham; 6/27/22; 99.

-Tacos El Paisano; 50 Griffin Corp Drive, Chelsea; 6/30/22; 99.

-Eli’s Jerusalem Grill; 4673 Highway 280 East, Suite 2, Birmingham; 6/24/22; 99.

-Burnette Farms Market Cafe; 8551 Helena Road, Pelham; 6/27/22; 99.

-SD Food Mart; 8000 Highway 31, Calera; 6/28/22; 99.

-Publix #838 Seafood Market; 5188 Caldwell Mill ROad, Hoover; 6/8/22; 100.

-AFC Sushi @ Publix #882; 410 Doug Baker Blvd., Birmingham; 6/16/22; 100.

-Whataburger #959; 557 Cahaba Valley Road, Pelham; 6/7/22; 100.

-Five Guys Burgers and Fries; 5413 Highway 280, Hoover; 6/22/22; 100.

-Brown Sugar Desserts by Renea; 4290 County Road 52, Helena; 6/21/22; 100.

Limited Food

-Crossroad Food Mart; 4737 Highway 119, Montevallo; 6/10/22; 85.

Munchies Convenience Store; 132 Highway 87, Calera; 6/29/22; 87.

-Raceway 280; 5349 Highway 280 South, Birmingham; 6/22/22; 88.

-Circle K #2604893; 5133 Highway 31 South, Calera; 6/8/22; 90.

-Hop In #010480 (Samarth LLC); 16937 U.S. Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/30/22; 90.

-Chelsea Food Shop; 16634 U.S. Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/3/22; 92.

-Murphy USA #7545; 16077 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/17/22; 92.

-Food Outlet #460 Produce; 42746 Highway 25, Vincent; 6/17/22; 94.

-DEFY; 6009 Tattersall Drive, Hoover; 6/27/22; 94.

-Vic’s Pizza Inc.; 305 West College Street, Columbiana; 6/16/22; 94.

-Sayona Food Mart; 11731 Highway 25, Calera; 6/28/22; 95.

-Paleteria y Neveria Mary; 224 2nd Street SW, Alabaster; 6/27/22; 95.

-Warrior Express; 9970 Highway 119, Alabaster; 6/27/22; 95.

-RaceTrac #2599; 15486 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/21/22; 96.

-Hudd’s Food Center Produce; 9910 North Main Street, Wilsonville; 6/29/22; 97.

-Mi Pueblo Supermarket Produce; 3060 Pelham Parkway, Pelham; 6/30/22; 97.

-Circle K #2723815/Saboor LLC; 7994 Helena Road, Pelham; 6/23/22; 98.

-Greystone Golf & Country Club Plaza; 4100 Greystone Drive, Birmingham; 6/14/22; 98.

-Caldwell Shell; 5502-D Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham; 6/8/22; 99.

-Lucky’s Foodland #449 Produce; 4000 Highway 25, Montevallo; 6/13/22; 99.

-Mapco #5175 (Discount Food Mart); 8361 Highway 31 North, Calera; 6/13/22; 99.

-Publix #838 Produce; 5188 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 6/8/22; 99.

-Spur Stop Shell; 9737 Highway 119 South, Alabaster; 6/27/22; 99.

-The Healthy Hangout; 100 Plaza Circle, Alabaster; 6/27/22; 99.

-Burnette Farms Market; 8551 Helena Road, Pelham; 6/27/22; 99.

-Domino’s DBA Midgette’s Pizza Inc.; 4685 Highway 17, Helena; 6/27/22; 99.

-The Fresh Market #49 Produce; 4700 Highway 280 #6, Birmingham; 6/27/22; 100.

-Yogurt Mountain #3108; 300 Colonial Promenade, Alabaster; 6/28/22; 100.

-Cigars & More; 4673 Highway 280 East, Birmingham; 6/2/22; 100.

Retail Food Store

-Hudd’s Food Center; 9910 N. Main Street, Wilsonville; 6/29/22; 95.

-Food Outlet #460; 42746 Highway 25, Vincent; 6/17/22; 97.

Mobile Food Service

-Tacos Veracruz LLC/Chelsea Food; 16585 Highway 280, Chelsea; 6/30/22; 96.

-Baba Java Coffee Mobile Unit 2; 2007 Old Montgomery Highway, Pelham; 6/7/22; 96.

-Sun and C’s LLC DBA Chubbfathers; 1207 1st Street North, Alabaster; 6/28/22; 98.

-The Dog House/Coffee Shoppe; 5275 Highway 280, Harpersville; 6/1/22; 99.

-The Craft Burger Mobile Unit; 5184 Caldwell Mill Road, Hoover; 6/10/22; 99.

-Courtyard Mobile/Courtyard Oyster; 4643 Highway 280, Birmingham; 6/28/22; 99.

-Wasabi Juan Food Trailer/Sushi Inn; 5037 Highway 280, Suite 101, Birmingham; 6/1/22; 100.

-Baba Java Coffee Cart; 2007 Old Montgomery Highway, Pelham; 6/7/22; 100.

-Wasabi Juan’s Food Van; 5037 Highway 280 South, Hoover; 6/1/22; 100.

-Mama Maria/Tacos El Paisano LLC; 50 Griffin Corporation Drive, Chelsea; 6/29/22; 100.

-Hawg Tide Bar-B-Q; 41 Kelley Hill Road, Harpersville; 6/17/22; 100.

-Tacos Veracruz #2/Chelsea Food; 16585 U.S. 280, Chelsea; 6/30/22; 100.

-Coffee Run Fresh Food & Bakery; 780 2nd Street, Helena; 6/29/22; 100.

Mobile Food Commissary

-Perk’s Commissary; 41 Kelley Hill Road, Harpersville; 6/17/22; 100.

Motel/Motel

-Shelby Motor Lodge; 1560 First Street North, Alabaster; 6/24/22; 89.

-Quality Inn; 110 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Pelham; 6/28/22; 90.

Daycare Food Service

-Grace Community School & Daycare; 8777 Helena Road, Pelham; 6/8/22; 99.

-Blooming Butterfly Nursery ELC; 200 Ridge Drive, Pelham; 6/9/22; 99.

-Kiddie Academy; 5412 U.S. Highway 280, Birmingham; 6/28/22; 99.

-School for Amazing Kids – Dearing Downs; 209 Village Parkway, Helena; 6/22/22; 100.

-Pink & Blue LLC; 500 Highway 52, Helena; 6/22/22; 100.

-Primrose School of Riverwoods; 501 Riverwoods Court, Helena; 6/21/22; 100.