Sheriff’s reports for June 29 through Aug. 5

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from June 29 through Aug. 5.

June 29

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Liberty Lane, Chelsea.

July 1

-Property found/located from the 4200 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm was recovered.

-DUI-controlled substance from Valleydale Road and Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A Glock firearm was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

July 2

-Property damage from the 1000 block of Eagle Valley Drive, Birmingham. A 2020 Toyota Corolla sustained $300 in damages to the driver’s side window.

-Assault second degree from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Wild Ivy Lane, Maylene. Two marijuana grinders, a marijuana pipe and a small container with an unknown clear liquid were confiscated.

-Violation of a protection order from the 200 block of Woodbury Drive, Chelsea.

-Violation of a protection order from the 100 block of Homestead Trail, Pelham.

-Criminal trespass from Shelby County 253, Montevallo.

-Minor in consumption, public intoxication from the 200 block of Beeswax Park Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea. Items valued at $31.82, $14.88, $1.82 and $8.98 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Shelby County 478, Leeds.

-Theft of property fourth degree, possession of drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Three clothing items valued at $31.98 were stolen, and a glass pipe with burnt residue was confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

July 3

-Attempting to elude from U.S. 280 at Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Rainey Alley, Wilton.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Waxahatchee Circle, Shelby.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, person forbidden to possess pistol from the 140 block of Wilson Drive, Montevallo. Approximately 3.5 grams of marijuana and a Taurus G3 9-millimeter pistol were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2200 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 12300 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

July 4

-Miscellaneous incident, drug paraphernalia from Spring Creek Road and Shelby County 216, Montevallo. A TA9 9-millimeter firearm and a glass Mason jar with marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 2100 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 7000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett. A syringe of heroin (approximately 20 milliliters) and a used syringe with a dark-colored liquid were confiscated.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A clear rocky substance in a white baggy (1.7 grams) was recovered.

-DUI from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Juvenile runaway from the 6000 block of Forest Lakes CV, Chelsea.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 119 and Meadowgreen Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 40 block of Nelson Circle, Montevallo.

-Attempting to elude from the 200 block of Shelby County 408, Shelby.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 145 and Shelby County 28, Shelby.

July 5

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. An Alabama tag valued at $150 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassment, interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 4700 block of U.S. 280 East, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree, criminal mischief first degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A battery valued at $200 and an extension cord valued at $40 were stolen; a battery inverter valued at $500 and food valued at $3,500 were damaged or destroyed.

-Incident from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 12000 block of the area of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A vehicle tag was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Cahaba Oaks Trail, Indian Springs. A wooden mantle valued at $1,050 was stolen.

-Attempted controlled substance crime-distribution from the 600 block of Shelby County 304, Calera. Marijuana (1 ounce) was confiscated.

-Incident from the 200 block of Horseback Trail, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 400 block of Saint Annes Drive, Birmingham. $2,400 was stolen from a Chase credit card and $500 was stolen from a Capital One credit card. Also, a Discover card, Citi card and Regions debit card were stolen.

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A small clear bag with an unknown substance, Xanax cut up into small pieces and a Percocet pill were recovered.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, unlawful imprisonment from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at Wells Fargo Bank. An HP color laserjet desktop printer was recovered.

July 6

-Incident from Burnham Street, Birmingham. A 2005 Cadillac STS V8 sustained $1,000 in damages.

-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct from the 300 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 0 block of Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. A syringe with what appears to be methamphetamine was recovered.

-Fire investigation from the 700 block of Hebb Road, Wilsonville. A Honda Pilot, Toyota Camry and Toyota Camry were damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 25 and Spruce Drive, Columbiana. A green leafy substance believed to be marijuana in a plastic baggie (6 grams) was recovered, and a Glock 42 with one magazine and three rounds of ammunition was confiscated.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card over the Internet. A total of $145.16 in charges for patio furniture were made via Walmart.com.

-Harassment from Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence from the 3600 block of Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 6000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 100 block of Blacksmith Lane, Wilsonville. Assorted U.S. currency in the amount of $555.06 was stolen.

-Incident from the 700 block of Highway 1, Bessemer.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 9000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. An electronic scale with residue was confiscated.

-Property damage from the 4600 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 487, Vandiver.

-Shoplifting from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous beauty supply items valued at $242.46 were stolen and recovered.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 100 block of Doug Baker Boulevard, Birmingham. A plastic baggy of marijuana (2.1 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, attempting to elude from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A THC vape cartridge was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Tiger Lily Lane, Montevallo.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Five miscellaneous auto items valued at $283.51 and a 55-quart cooler valued at $149 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Three miscellaneous beauty items valued at $22.05 and a Hot Shot bed bug fogger 3-pack valued at $12.88 were stolen.

July 7

-Carrying pistol in vehicle from the 1000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive, Birmingham. A Glock 19, 9 millimeter firearm was confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

-Fire investigation from Brantleyville Road, Maylene. A shed was damaged.

-Incident from the 2200 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 100 block of Chelsea Corners, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Meadowgreen Drive, Montevallo.

July 8

-Criminal trespass third degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham at Siegel Select.

-Incident from the 100 block of Lime Creek Lane, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $854.97 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $35.32 were stolen.

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Corporate Parkway, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 40 block of Cherokee Trail, Pelham.

-Assault, harassment from the 500 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Harassment from Odyssey Early Learning Center, 100 block of Heatherbrooke Drive, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 4100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Two withdrawals of $200 each were made for a total of $400.

-Incident from the Shelby County Courthouse Courtroom No. 5.

-Incident from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Valley Road, Birmingham.

July 3

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of East College Street, Columbiana. A large digital scale was recovered.

July 9

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Linwood Road, Chelsea. A three-story brick dwelling was burned.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A wet/dry beard trimmer valued at $34.94 and Glad garbage bags valued at $5.28 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 500 block of Dogwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 200 block of Fleming Lane, Vincent.

-Theft of property from the 700 block of Barristers Court, Birmingham. A 2020 Dodge Charger was stolen.

-Fire investigation from the 6000 block of Shelby County 16, Montevallo. A 2013 Ford Edge was damaged.

-Fire investigation from the 6000 block of Shelby County 16, Montevallo. There was structural damage to a back porch and wall.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Hillbun Drive, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 9300 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

July 10

-Possession of burglar’s tools, unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle from the 100 block of Weeping Circle, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Willow Lake Lane, Wilsonville. A Ruger LCP .380 firearm valued at $300, debit card, credit card, Alabama driver’s license, Coach wallet valued at $200 and $200 in U.S. currency were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Willow Lake Lane, Wilsonville. A medium purse valued at $50, clutch valued at $50, PNC debit card, driver’s license valued at $36 and money in the amount of $310 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Willow Lake Lane, Wilsonville. Two credit cards and a wallet valued at $40 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Willow Lake Lane, Wilsonville. A GMC key fob valued at $70 was stolen.

-Recovered property from the 100 block of Weeping Circle, Wilsonville. A purse with contents including $303 in cash bills, Under Armour backpack, Bostitch nail gun, three flashlights, Leatherman multitool, $35 in cash bills, approximately $38 in miscellaneous change, $25 in gold coins, two camouflage gloves, a ski mask and other miscellaneous items including gift cards, first aid supplies, empty cigarette packs, an empty jewelry box, an empty wallet and vape pens were recovered.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Highland Lakes Drive, Birmingham. A 2013 Honda Odyssey was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 217.

-Interference with public safety communication from the 100 block of Truss Curry Circle, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Incident from U.S. 280 and Meadowlark Road, Birmingham. A 2017 Range Rover was damaged.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 20000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of South River Road, Shelby. A 2004 ALFF See Ya RV was stolen.

-Incident from the 100 block of Polo Field Way, Chelsea. A driver’s side front bumper, headlight and side front quarter panel were damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 400 block of Shoal Creek Trail, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2250 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville.

-Suicide attempt from Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Harassment from the 3000 block of Cumberland Trace, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham. A 2021 SSR dirt bike valued at $829, designer clothes valued at $2,000, leather purse valued at $1,700, eight designer shoes valued at $6,000, PlayStation 4 valued at $200 and Samsung TV valued at $600 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 600 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

July 11

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Willow Lake Lane, Wilsonville. A CCI .22 LR hollow point (sliver casing with copper jacketed bullet), Case knife and $25 in money were stolen.

-Domestic violence-reckless endangerment from the 200 block of Shelby County 219, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 0 block of Creekview Trail, Chelsea. A 2001 Ford Econoline van was stolen.

-Harassing communications from the 200 block of Water Oak Street, Montevallo.

-Public lewdness from the 4600 block of U.S. 280 at Colonial Inverness Shops, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 100 block of Waldrop Drive, Wilsonville.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 3000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A 2007 Saturn Ion was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1000 block of Shelby County 41, Birmingham. Three 100-foot rolls of 1-inch copper at $8 per foot, valued at $2,400; a 50-foot roll of 1-inch copper tubing at $8 per foot, valued at $400; and 12 “corporation” for meters at $50 apiece, valued at $600 were stolen; and three locks that were cut at $20 apiece, valued at $60 were damaged.

-DUI-alcohol, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 242-mile marker of I-65 South, Alabaster. MDMA (2 grams) and six THC vape pods were confiscated.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea. A Spire gas meter valued at $5,000 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 900 block of Gorman Park Road, Vincent.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Salisbury Lane, Birmingham. A $300 cashier’s check was stolen.

-Public lewdness, disorderly conduct from the 2700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Attempting to elude, drug paraphernalia from the 800 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent. A glass pipe commonly used for smoking meth was confiscated.

July 12

-Identity theft from the 6300 block of Beaver Brook Cove, Birmingham.

-Incident from U.S. 280 at Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham.

-Dog bite from the 400 block of Shelby County 22, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 700 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 100 block of Metro Drive, Calera.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from Shelby County 47 and Shelby County 61, Shelby. Marijuana (10 grams) and a scale were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. A tire valued at $250 was damaged.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 2000 block of Alabama 25, Wilton.

-Fraudulent use of a debit card from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. $300 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Theft of property first degree-auto from the 5000 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Woodland Drive, Shelby. A driver’s license and Social Security number were stolen.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Woodland Drive, Shelby.

-Civil dispute from the 9300 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett.

-Theft of property first degree from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A recliner valued at $1,000 and two couches valued at $4,000 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 2900 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, criminal mischief third degree from the 4700 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A 2015 Dodge Durango sustained $400 in damages.

-Incident from the 1400 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville.

-Criminal possession of a forged instrument from the 9800 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville. An Alabama driver’s license and check issued by Eidson and Associates were confiscated.

July 13

-Minor in possession of alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana from Alabama 119 at Tattersall Boulevard, Birmingham. A marijuana pipe, marijuana grinder with residue, multiple plastic bags containing suspected marijuana (approximately 8.63 grams) and a bottle lid with a socket containing burnt marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville. A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 shield 9-millimeter firearm and a Sig Sauer P250 9-millimeter firearm were stolen.

-Forgery from the 100 block of Aaronvale Circle, Birmingham. A total of $3,874.15 was stolen from a check.

-Theft of property from Monte Tierra Trail, Alabaster. A total of $1,490 was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 4900 block of Heatherbrooke Road, Birmingham. A wallet with driver’s license, debit card and $20 in cash was stolen.

-Forgery from the 4000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham. A total of $1,000 was stolen from an America’s 1st Federal Credit Union paper check.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 3500 block of Cumberland Trace, Birmingham. $60 in cash was stolen.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An LG TV valued at $528 was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Wild Ivy Lane, Maylene.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $29.29 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $25.28 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $705.38 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 15000 block of U.S. 280.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal mischief second degree from the 6200 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A 1998 Honda Civic sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, marijuana from the 0 block of Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham. Methamphetamine (2.4 grams) and marijuana (4.4 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 500 block of Reynolds Road, Vincent.

July 14

-Incident from the 1000 block of Highway 1, Bessemer.

-Incident from the 0 block of Millers Farm Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession or receipt of a controlled substance from Chesser Crane Road and U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two clear plastic baggies of crack cocaine (1.3 grams) were confiscated.

-Property damage from Shelby County 60 East near Hanna Drive, Vincent. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Property damage from the 5000 block of Old Highway 280, Birmingham. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe sustained $1,500 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Somerset Trace, Birmingham. A 2018 Audi Q5 valued at $45,000 was stolen.

-Incident from Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham. A Ruger Mini 14 Rifle was confiscated.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1200 block of Highway 1, Bessemer. Three dead deer and three injured deer amounted to $30,000 in damages.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 1100 block of Shelby County 336, Chelsea. A wooden privacy fence and an electronic key pad and post were damaged.

-Unauthorized breaking and entering vehicle from the 5300 Building of the Avenues of Inverness Apartment complex, Birmingham. A rear driver’s side window sustained $245 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $40.88 were stolen.

-Attempting to elude from the 1100 block of First Street South, Alabaster.

July 15

-Incident from the 100 block of Chesser Drive, Chelsea.

-DUI-alcohol, unlawfully carrying pistol from the 900 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. A Taurus G2C 9-millimeter firearm and a handgun magazine with 13 9-millimeter rounds were confiscated.

-Missing person from the 100 Building of the 100 Inverness Apartment Complex, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 150 block of Cambrian Way, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5500 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Incident from the 20 block of Scott Drive, Leeds. A 22-caliber revolver Model 929 H&R Inc. “Sidekick” was confiscated.

-Incident from the 400 block of Highgate Hill, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 5000 block of Shelby County 26, Columbiana.

-Death investigation from the 1000 block of Lakewood Drive, Sterrett.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $28.37 were stolen.

-Felon in possession of firearm from Shelby County 55 at Pumpkin Loop Road, Sterrett. A Mossberg 20-gauge shotgun valued at $350 was confiscated.

-Theft of property from the 300 block of Shelby County 221, Montevallo. A Craftsman socket set valued at $130, two Ford rims and 2 Dextero tires valued at $450, a Hyper Tough sawzall valued at $59, car air compressor valued at $20, Bose sound bar speaker valued at $70 and 5-foot metal ladder valued at $56 were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 3000 block of Meadow Lake Drive, Birmingham. A red vile containing a white powder field tested for methamphetamine (7.38 grams), a Glock 30 .45-caliber plus one magazine and nine rounds of ammunition, and a straight blade knife were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A bag of a white crystal substance was recovered.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, marijuana from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Parchment paper containing THC wax (29.55 grams), two plastic bags containing marijauna (62 grams) and a Springfield Armory XD-40 .40-caliber plus one magazine containing 12 rounds of ammunition were confiscated.

-Attempting to elude from Shelby County 60 and U.S. 231, Vincent.

July 15

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

July 16

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 1800 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham. Marijuana (36 grams), a THC vape pen, grinder, glass water bong and a metal container were confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 80 block of Rainbow Lane, Shelby.

-Fire investigation from the 900 block of Talon Way, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 3700 building of Inverness Cliffs Apartments, Birmingham. A 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scatpack was stolen.

-Harassment from the 1100 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, domestic violence from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Unlawfully breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 100 block of Brynhurst Drive, Chelsea. An HK VP9 9-millimeter handgun and a wallet and contents were stolen.

-Harassment from Shelby County 30, Columbiana.

-Stalking from the 1300 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Carter Lane, Columbiana. A plastic straw with white residue was reported.

-Identity theft from the 1400 block of Oakridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 200 block of Ballpark Road, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Evergreen Road, Shelby. A plastic baggie containing methamphetamine (1.1 grams) and a glass pipe with meth residue were confiscated.

-Found property from the 135-mile marker of I-20 East, Irondale. A Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter firearm, two 9-millimeter magazines and 33 rounds of 9-millimeter ammunition were recovered.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Marie Drive, Vandiver.

-Incident from the 1800 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

July 17

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 and Westover Road, Harpersville. A prescription bottle containing two pills identified as Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone and a torn plastic bag containing marijuana (approximately 7 grams) were confiscated.

-Incident from the 500 block of Old Highway 25, Columbiana. Suspected marijuana (1.7 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, assault with bodily fluids from Shelby County 61 near Alabama 25, Wilsonville.

-Found property from the 7000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. An EBT card, Coosa Pines Visa debit card and nine 12-ounce Dr Pepper cans were recovered.

-Incident from the 4700 block of U.S. 280 at Shell gas station, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 400 block of St. Annes Drive at Heatherwood Country Club, Birmingham. A club golf cart sustained $10,000 in damages.

-Domestic investigation from the 16000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Grove Park Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 400 block of St. Annes Drive at Heatherwood Country Club, Birmingham. A 2019 Toyota Rav4 was damaged, and a wallet and contents were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from Shelby County 22 and Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

-Harassing communications from the 30 block of Second Avenue, Sterrett.

-Incident from the 600 block of Chelsea Station Circle, Chelsea.

July 18

-Possession of marijuana first degree, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 55 and U.S. 280 East, Harpersville. A Glock 23, .40-caliber firearm (22-round magazine with 17 rounds), MDMA pills (1.47 grams), marijuana (vacuum sealed, approximately 537.79 grams), Vyvanse (16 count, approximately 2.8 grams), Amoxicillin (20 count, approximately 14.32 grams) and Promethazine syrup (one-eighth bottle) were confiscated.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Highland Park Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Simmons Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from Shelby County 17 and Shelby County 22, Montevallo. Adderall (293 pills, 125 grams), green marijuana (1.51 grams), Kratom (56.20 grams) and a metal grinder with marijuana residue were recovered.

-Incident from the 4500 block of Eagle Point Drive, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 2300 block of Westover Road, Sterrett. A 2019 Kawasaki 4-seater side-by-side valued at $10,000-plus was stolen.

-Violation of protection order from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Resisting arrest from the 200 block of Shelby County 307, Shelby.

-Missing person from the 100 block of Bird Song Lane, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 500 block of Reynolds Road, Vincent.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 5000 block of Surrey Lane, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3700 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Cruelty to dog or cat from the 5100 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

-Harassing communications from Second Avenue, Sterrett.

July 19

-Menacing from the 1500 block of Sweet Apple Court, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 1500 block of Sweet Apple Court, Birmingham.

-Injury to or destruction to state property, etc. by convict or prisoner from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Padded flooring to male padded cell sustained $250 in damages.

-Runaway juvenile from the 500 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Brook Circle, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 West and Alabama 119, Birmingham. A glass case with numerous syringes, syringe cap with purple drug residue, tablespoon with purple drug residue, measuring scale and rock-shaped substance suspected of being a controlled substance were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from Crabapple Lane, Vandiver. A shop vacuum (unknown make or model) was stolen.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Narrows Point Lane, Birmingham. An iron mailbox valued at $750 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana first degree from the 1000 block of Shelby Street, Montevallo. Marijuana (4.2 grams), 10 Adderall pills and a Taurus G3C 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-Incident from the 100 block of Gamefish Court, Shelby.

-Identity theft from the 1000 block of Eagle Valley Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Criminal trespass second degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Three duffle bags and four lunch bags/soft coolers were stolen.

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 100 block of Branch Drive, Chelsea.

July 20

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 216, Montevallo. Marijuana (.04 gram) and a metal pipe were recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from I-65 North Exit 234, Alabaster. A Taurus Millennium G2 firearm was confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from Rock School Road and Willow Leaf Road, Harpersville.

-Incident from the 15400 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A metal St. Louis Police Department badge was reported.

-Theft of property fourth degree from an unknown location. A sticker displayed on a license plate was stolen.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Hearthwood Circle, Birmingham.

-Incident from the north stairwell of the Shelby County Courthouse, 112 N. Main St., Columbiana.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from U.S. 280 and Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A 2013 Chevy Silverado was damaged.

-Violation of protection from abuse from the 9200 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Theft of property first degree from the 12000 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. A 2016 Keystone Passport 320bh RV valued at $33,000 was stolen.

July 21

-Incident from an unnamed location.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1600 block of Shoal Run, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence investigation from the 60 block of Hollybrook Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property-stolen vehicle from the 2900 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham. A 2017 gray Ford Escape was stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2900 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2900 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3000 block of Shoals Court, Birmingham. Cash in the amount of $250 and a cell phone valued at $500 were stolen.

-Harassment from the 1100 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 800 block of Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 400 block of St. Anne’s Drive, Birmingham. A credit card was stolen, and a 2003 Honda Pilot was damaged.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 315, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property second degree from the 3000 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham. A Glock 42 .380 firearm was stolen.

-Incident from the 200 block of Berry Lane, Pelham. A total of 41 pieces of silver valued at $1,400 were stolen.

-Incident from the 16600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous personal items were recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from the 7500 block of Shelby County 51, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 200 block of Kinnebrew Drive, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 5000 block of Kerry Downs Road, Birmingham.

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Rolling Hills Road, Sterrett. A basement wall and a wooden bench were damaged.

-Property damage from Brook Highland Parkway at Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham. A 2004 Honda Accord EX sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from Brook Highland Parkway at Brook Highland Drive, Birmingham. Hornady 9-millimeter Luger Duty ammunition was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 2600 block of Drennen Place, Birmingham. Two small plastic bags containing marjiuana (6 grams) and a small metal pipe with burnt marijuana residue were confiscated.

July 16

-Property damage from the 150 block of Chelsea Corners, Chelsea.

July 19

-Public intoxication, drug paraphernalia from River Hills Business Park, Birmingham. A grinder, jar containing shake of a green leafy substance, and one gummy possibly containing LSD (9.5 grams) were confiscated.

July 20

-DUI from the 4000 block of U.S. 280 access road, Birmingham.

July 21

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart. General merchandise-outdoor furniture valued at $546 was stolen.

July 22

-DUI-alcohol, failure to yield-turning left from the 1000 block of Stadium Drive, Alabaster.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unnamed location.

-Cruelty to a dog or cat from the 70 block of Hayes Circle, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Olmsted Street, Birmingham. A rear window with defroster sustained $400 in damages, and minor paint and body damages amounted to $300 on a 2013 Audi A4.

-Fraudulent use of a credit card from an unspecified location in Louisiana.

-Identity theft, which took place online.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3200 building of Inverness Landing Apartments, Birmingham. A Sig Sauer 9-millimeter pistol was stolen, and a 2021 Dodge Challenger was damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from Shelby County 42 and Shelby County 308, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Park Place Lane, Alabaster.

-Fraudulent use of a debit card from an unknown location. $841.75 was stolen from a Regions Bank Visa debit card.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Shelby County 36, Chelsea.

-Fraudulent use of debit or credit card from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, theft of property from the 3000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A .38-caliber revolver (unknown make/model) was stolen.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI from the 234-mile marker of I-65 North, Calera. Marijuana (22.5 grams), tie-dye silicone container with THC wax (less than 1 gram), Suboxone package containing a small square of Suboxone strip (package weight .8 gram), container with dried mushrooms (4 grams), pills identified as Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine (18 count, 3.63 grams), and half of a pill identified as Diazepam (0.09 gram) were confiscated.

July 23

-Fire investigation from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Lot 43, Shelby. A metal storage shed with miscellaneous contents valued at $7,000 was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, carrying pistol from the 15600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Possession of marijuana, carrying pistol without permit from the 15600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Suspected marijuana (28.2 grams), Radical Firearms 5.56 AR15 style pistol, large capacity magazine containing several rounds of .223 ammunition, 23 9-millimeter rounds and a backpack containing miscellaneous items were confiscated.

-Incident from the 2200 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Domestic violence first degree-assault first degree from the 90 block of Shaw Ridge, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation-harassment from the 1100 block of Shelby County 41 South, Leeds.

-Drug paraphernalia from College Drive and Middle Street, Montevallo. A glass pipe with suspected meth residue was confiscated.

-Public intoxication from the 600 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana. A New England Firearms Pardner, 12-gauge firearm was confiscated.

-Menacing, reckless endangerment from the 5800 block of Chelsea Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 2000 block of Garland Court, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 5000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A clear baggy with a white crystal like substance presumed to be meth (approximately 5 grams) and a glass smoking pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Trespassing from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 at Walmart, Chelsea.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. Cash in the amount of $6,800 was stolen.

July 24

-Property damage from the 7000 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. An apartment window was damaged.

-Chemical endangerment of a child, drug paraphernalia from the 7000 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. A pipe commonly used for smoking marijuana and a container were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 7000 block of Whitetail Drive, Birmingham. An apartment wall was damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 4600 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo.

-Domestic investigation from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Willow Leaf Road, Harpersville. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe was damaged.

-Incident from Shelby County 22 and Shelby County 16.

-Criminal mischief from the 300 block of Goldilocks Lane, Maylene. The rear passenger window of a truck valued at $499 was damaged.

-Public intoxication from the 200 block of Wilson Drive, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 16600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

July 25

-Criminal mischief first degree from the 2700 block of Alabama 25, Montevallo. A vehicle sustained $5,000 in damages.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, unlawful possession of synthetic urine from Alabama 25 and Shelby County 8, Wilton. Marijuana and a plastic bottle containing synthetic urine were recovered.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs from 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Five prescription bottles of Promethazine (approximately 160 milliliters) were confiscated.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana from 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Five prescription bottles of Promethazine (approximately 160 milliliters) and a green leafy substance (15 grams) were confiscated.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of marijuana from 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Five prescription bottles of Promethazine (approximately 160 milliliters), a green leafy substance (approximately 5 grams) and a pipe commonly used for smoking marijuana were confiscated.

-Illegal possession of prescription drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from 3 Greenhill Parkway, Birmingham. Five prescription bottles of Promethazine (approximately 160 milliliters) and a pipe commonly used for smoking marijuana were confiscated.

-Theft of services from the 400 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea. $450 U.S. dollars for the cost of waste disposal pickup was stolen.

-Public intoxication from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 at Cowboys gas station, Birmingham.

-Incident from Forest Lakes Cove at Forest Lakes Way, Chelsea.

-Theft of property third degree from the 2900 block of Selkirk Circle, Birmingham. A purse/backpack valued at $140, Regions Bank debit card, $600 in cash and an Alabama driver’s license were stolen.

-Missing property from the 70 block of Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea. An S&W .38 special, H&R .22 Model 239, Winchester .22 LR Model 74, High Standard .22 Mag Derringer and Ithaca 12-gauge Model 500 O/U firearms were reported.

-Identity theft from the 400 block of Griffin Park Lane, Birmingham.

-Forgery from the 2000 block of Shelby County 336, Chelsea. A total of $500.80 was stolen from a personal check.

-Incident from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Buprenorphine Hydrochloride pills (5 count) were recovered.

-Property damage from the 2000 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham. A front door frame sustained $150 in damages.

-Domestic violence-criminal trespass, harassment from the 2300 block of Springfield Loop, Birmingham.

July 26

-Assault second degree from the 100 block of Snow Drive, Alabaster. A machete was recovered.

-Domestic investigation from the 3500 block of Chickering Circle, Birmingham.

-Drug paraphernalia, giving false information from an unnamed location. Two bottle caps with embedded chrome socket containing marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Incident from the 700 block of Narrows Point Circle, Birmingham. A mailbox was damaged.

-Theft from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. Two catalytic converters from Toyota Prius vehicles valued at $3,000, and two catalytic converters from Toyota Camry vehicles valued at $3,000 were stolen.

-Theft from the 7000 block of Meadowlark Drive, Birmingham. A catalytic converter from a motorhome valued at $3,000 was stolen.

-DUI-alcohol from Alabama 119 and Freedom Parkway, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, minor in consumption from the 3900 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham. A baggie of a green leafy substance (10.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Minor in consumption from the 3900 block of Cahaba Beach Road, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 51, Westover. A plastic baggy containing suspected meth (approximately 0.62 gram) and a cut straw with a white crystal like substance in it commonly used to snort narcotics were confiscated.

July 27

-Incident from the 3600 block of Shelby County 32, Wilsonville.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from U.S. 280 West at Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham. A green leafy substance (marijuana) (10.2 grams) was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 200 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 200 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 500 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham. A grinder, two sockets and a Mason jar of marijuana (50 grams) were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 1300 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham. A 2011 Ford Escape was damaged. A ratchet wrench used to break window was confiscated, and two Regions debit cards, Alabama driver’s license, two large purses valued at $200 and a Louis Vuitton wallet valued at $500 were stolen.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2600 building of Inverness Landing Apartments, Birmingham. An HP computer, CAC government ID and duffle bag were stolen.

-Theft of property from Park Crest Run, Chelsea. Gas lines and A/C hard lines valued at $6,600 were stolen.

-Identity theft from the 5000 block of Shelby Drive, Birmingham.

-Breaking and entering vehicle from the 4000 block of Ashington Drive, Birmingham. A door handle and locking mechanism of a 2015 Toyota Rav4 was damaged.

-Death investigation from the 160 block of Reach Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 300 block of Shelby County 446, Columbiana.

-Theft of property first degree from the 10000 block of U.S. 280, Sterrett. Various lengths of chain valued at $5,000 and 300 gallons of Diesel fuel were stolen.

-Incident from an unspecified location in Wilsonville. A women’s wallet with zipper closure, Truist Bank debit card and Social Security card were reported.

-Incident from the 11400 block of Shelby County 17, Montevallo.

July 28

-Obstructing justice using false ID from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Incident from Reed Creek Road between Reed Creek Road and Lloyd’s Lane, Shelby.

-Domestic investigation from the 900 block of Shelby County 50, Vandiver.

-Duty to remain at scene of accident from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from The Plumbers, LLC, 100 block of Shelby County 265, Calera. A 2002 Lexus SC430 sustained $600 in damages.

-Incident from the 200 block of Brookhighland Lane, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications-domestic violence from the 200 block of Olmsted Street, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 300 block of South River Drive, Shelby.

-Incident from the 100 block of Skyline Drive, Indian Springs.

-DUI-alcohol, driving while suspended from Old Highway 280 near Mountain Crest Road, Chelsea.

-Incident from the 400 block of Shelby County 9, Wilsonville.

July 29

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 13 and River Road, Helena.

-Death investigation from the 500 block of Talon Court, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 7000 block of Shelby County 11, Lot 18, Chelsea.

-Identity theft from the 4000 block of Hawthorne Place, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 6000 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Fraudulent use of a credit or debit card from the 2500 block of Inverness Cliffs, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Brook Green Lane, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 100 block of Kiinstler Drive, Maylene. Suspected marijuana and a small metal spoon with residue of a possible drug substance were confiscated.

-Civil dispute from the 2000 block of U.S. 31, Lot 2, Calera.

-Incident from the 300 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 241-mile marker of I-65 North, Pelham. A plastic bag containing marijuana (4 grams) and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $35.26 were stolen.

July 30

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5000 block of Pineywood Road, Birmingham. Meth (3 grams) was confiscated.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Shelby County 37, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 60 block of Forest Drive, Montevallo.

-Violation of protection from abuse order, domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of Cotton Trace, Maylene.

-Fire investigation from the 1200 block of Old Highway 280, Chelsea. There was major structural damage to a dwelling.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Scarlet Lane, Chelsea.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 3000 block of Shelby County 45, Vandiver.

-Public intoxication from Shelby County 26 at U.S. 31, Alabaster.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Trott Lane, Birmingham.

-Violation of protection from abuse order from the 3300 block of Shelby County 28, Columbiana.

July 31

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 16000 block of U.S. 280 Suite 102, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle, fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 500 block of Windchase Circle, Birmingham. A men’s wallet and numerous credit and debit cards were stolen.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 800 block of Huntingdon Way, Chelsea. Patio furniture and sheetrock were damaged.

-Fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer from Inverness Center Parkway and Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 5700 block of Hunt Cliff Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 52000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Theft of property fourth degree, burglary from the 1000 block of Shelby County 260, Maylene. A Stihl chainsaw valued at $400 was stolen.

-Domestic violence-strangulation, harassment from the 100 block of Barbara Jones Drive, Maylene.

-Domestic investigation from the 1000 block of Eagle Creek Cove, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 300 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo. A crystal-like substance (.6 gram), Hydrochloride pills (30 count, 4.2 grams), a metal grinder with marijuana residue and a homemade glass pipe with burnt residue were recovered.

-Tampering with physical evidence from the 300 block of Shelby County 19, Montevallo.

Aug. 1

-Property damage from the 100 block of Wild Berry Drive, Westover. A door was damaged.

-Property damage from U.S. 280 and Creswell Road, Harpersville. A 2018 Honda Accord was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 3000 block of Bear Creek Road, Sterrett. A CAT skid steer sustained $2,000 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 8000 block of Old U.S. 280, Chelsea. A CAT 289D skid steer door valued at $3,000 was stolen.

-Criminal mischief first degree, burglary third degree from the 5500 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Drywall and a toilet were damaged.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 160 block of Cambrian Way, Birmingham. A 2013 Ford F-150 was damaged.

-Incident from the 100 block of Bridgewater Drive, Helena.

-Identity theft from the 150 block of Biltmore Drive, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana. A .22-caliber pistol with single shot or 8-shot option valued at $250 and a .22-caliber pistol valued at $250 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 1400 block of Shelby County 441, Wilsonville. A NuCanue Frontier valued at $2,000 and two NuCanue Flints valued at $2,400 were stolen.

-Incident from Beeswax Park.

-Incident from the 2000 block of Vale Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic investigation from the 6000 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 11000 block of Shelby County 47, Chelsea.

-Property damage from Shelby County 47 and U.S. 280, Chelsea. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe sustained $500 in damages.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. A mailbox was damaged.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 21100 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett. Suspected meth (2.4 grams), a digital scale with suspected meth residue, pink narcotics kit (logged for destruction) containing an assortment of used needles with narcotics residue and narcotics measuring utensils, a Samsung cell phone and two Suboxone strip packages were confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 200 block of Shelby County 270, Maylene. A flower pot, flowers and soil valued at $150 were damaged.

Aug. 2

-Domestic investigation from the 5400 block of U.S. 280 West, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Two $100 bills were stolen.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 3000 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville.

-Theft from White Oak Trail, Columbiana. A Smith & Wesson M&P .40-caliber firearm with laser attachment valued at $600 was stolen.

-Agency assist-Columbiana PD from the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbiana.

-DUI from the 16400 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Installing an eavesdropping device from the 6000 block of Woodvale Court, Helena.

-Incident from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.

-Harassment from the 5000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Shelby County 205, Montevallo.

-Fraudulent use of credit or debit card from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 2300 block of Craft Lane, Hoover. $200 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Domestic investigation from U.S. 280 at Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.

Aug. 3

-Incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (two counts) from U.S. 280 at Shelby County 51, Westover. Suspected crack cocaine (approximately 0.8 gram), an unknown substance in a twisted clear plastic baggy (0.4 gram), suspected synthetic marijuana (0.3 gram), a digital scale with residue, suspected synthetic marijuana (2.7 grams) and a Ruger 9-millimeter handgun were stolen.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A green plant substance suspected to be marijuana was confiscated.

-Leaving scene of accident from the 4600 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Drug trafficking, drug paraphernalia from the 200 block of Raley Street, Vincent. Suspected meth in two clear plastic bags (approximately 50 grams) and a narcotics kit containing multiple clear plastic bags and a digital scale were confiscated.

-Harassing communications from the 2500 block of Blue Springs Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 1 block of Walker Run, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea at Walmart.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Liberty Lane, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 17000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Theft of property from the 3300 block of Afton Way, Birmingham. A mirror, silver, lamps and pottery collection of unknown value, a metal box with documents and $5,000 were stolen.

-Criminal trespass from the 60 block of Shelby County 253, Montevallo.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $755.27 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $81.32 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 200 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea. A total of $850 was stolen from the victim’s Wells Fargo bank account.

Aug. 4

-Found property from the 200 block of Highland View Drive, Birmingham. A leather wallet containing miscellaneous gift cards, a driver’s license and an Avadian credit card was recovered.

-Identity theft from an unknown location. An account was opened with AT&T charging $1,344.29 for a new phone and monthly bill.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 3000 block of Buck Horn Cove, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 1900 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A 2017 Honda Accord sustained $200 in damages.

-Criminal mischief from the 5000 block of Shadowbrook Trail, Birmingham. Two passenger side tires were slashed and sustained $975 in damages.

-Unauthorized use of credit or debit card, theft of property fourth degree from an unspecified location in Shelby County. Approximately $169.60 in U.S. currency was stolen.

-Disorderly conduct from the 600 block of Talon Trace, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Miscellaneous items valued at $195.15 were recovered.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Eagle Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 100 block of Jackson Farm Road, Wilsonville.

-Domestic investigation from the 4100 block of Eagle Ridge Court, Birmingham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An EPSON printer valued at $471.90 and a DVD were recovered.

Aug. 5

-Attempted burglary from the 5000 block of Meadow Brook Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 700 block of Shelby County 54, Montevallo. A mailbox was damaged.

-DUI-alcohol from the 2000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Indian Springs.

-Fraudulent use of credit card from the 800 block of Meadow Drive, Birmingham. Assorted U.S. currency totaling $69.90 was stolen.

-Forgery, theft of property from the 15600 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. U.S. currency totaling $2,950.22 was stolen.

-Animal bite from the 15000 block of Shelby County 55, Sterrett.

-Incident from an unnamed location.

-Domestic investigation from the 5000 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea.

-Theft of property third degree from the 400 block of Cove Road, Wilsonville. A .5-carat diamond white gold ring valued at $800 and a white gold promise ring valued at $100 were stolen.