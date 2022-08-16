Sweet Tweets opens in Columbiana

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – A new bird supply store in downtown Columbiana already has residents chirping.

Khristen Smith opened Sweet Tweets on Saturday, Aug. 6 after noticing a need for such a store in the area.

“For the past two or three years I have gone all the way to Hoover to get quality bird seed,” Smith said. “I noticed we did not have a store around here. We needed one.”

Smith said many people got into birdwatching as a hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When COVID first started, everyone got into bird watching, myself included,” Smith said. “I feel like a lot of people went to birdwatching, and there’s definitely a need for this around here.”

Smith hopes to get involved with organizations in the area such as King’s Home.

“I definitely want to get involved with the kids, foster kids,” Smith said. “I really want to hit that part of our community because I feel like there’s a need. I want to invest in those types of people.”

Smith also hopes to encourage local artists around the area to put their work on display.

“I want to get involved with all of our local artists, and I want them to put their things in here on consignments,” Smith said. “I want the bird houses, I want the homemade bird feeders, I want all of that stuff in here so that this building can become a community building.”

Smith has big aspirations for Sweet Tweets to serve residents in the Columbiana and throughout Shelby County.

“I would like to partner with the Oak Mountain wildlife center, I want to have something for the kids, showings to show the different kinds of birds,” Smith said. “I think that would be great for the city of Columbiana and the county as a whole.”

Sweet Tweets is located on Columbiana Main Street across from Leaders’ Corner Coffee and Tea.