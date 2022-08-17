Helena High School welcomes new assistant principal

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – The Shelby County Board of Education approved a new administrator for Helena High School at an Aug. 11 meeting at the Shelby County Instructional Services Center.

Bianca McGrew, formerly a school counselor at Montevallo Middle School, is the new assistant principal at HHS.

“As I reflect on the past 15 years of my career in education, I can truly say that I have been blessed to be extended wonderful opportunities to be a lifelong learner,” McGrew said. “After teaching, then becoming a school counselor, I set my sights on becoming an assistant principal. Becoming an assistant principal has definitely been a dream come true and would not have been possible without the support of my husband, mentors, district leaders and Mrs. Ashley Bahr for giving me the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

McGrew earned a bachelor’s degree in health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, a master’s degree in secondary science education from the University of Montevallo, a master’s degree in school counseling and instructional leadership certification from the University of West Alabama.

“I am so excited to serve the students and parents of the Helena community and build strong relationships with my colleagues,” McGrew said. “Everyone has been so welcoming in my first few days, and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for me as a Husky.”