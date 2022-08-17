Sweet Delilah Swim Club opens at South City Theatre

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – South City Theatre will begin to show the Sweet Delilah Swim Club this month. According to South City Theatre, the play is a sentimental yet comedic performance that involves a groups of elderly women who have been getting together every summer since their college years.

“I would say this play has a lot of moments for a lot of laughter and some tears,” Director Rachel Upton said. “It is a super relatable play.”

The play will premiere on Thursday Aug. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and run from until Aug. 20. Then it will resume showings Aug. 25-27, with Thursday Aug. 27 at 7 p.m. being the final show date.

The Sweet Delilah Swim Club is written by Jamie Wooten with the original name Dixie Swim Club.

Upton said she is excited for the play to open its doors on Thursday.

“I’m really proud of my cast and crew. They’ve put in so much work to put the dimension into these characters.” Upton said.

Upton said the play will have you laughing and crying no matter how many times you see it.

“I’ve seen it so many times in rehearsal, but still laugh every time,” she said.

Tickets for Sweet Delilah Swim Club can be purchased at Southcitytheater.com.