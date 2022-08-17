Women’s club presents donations to local nonprofits

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – The Highland Lakes Women’s Club held a special event this summer to support organizations dedicated to children’s advocacy and combating human trafficking.

Proceeds from the club’s 2022 Outdoor Living and Flower Garden Charity Tour on Sunday, June 12 benefited Owens House, Shelby County’s Children’s Advocacy Center, and Trafficking Hope, an organization whose national office is located in Birmingham.

“We were so thrilled with the turnout and the money raised from the tour,” HLWC President Renae Patterson said. “We were able to present two very worthwhile charities checks to support their efforts.”

Eight homeowners opened their homes for the tour, which showcased features like outdoor kitchens, pools, flower gardens, water features, koi ponds and more.

Pieces from Prodigal Pottery were sold at one of the homes during the tour.

Based at King’s Home in Shelby County, Prodigal Pottery is made by women fleeing homelessness, domestic abuse and sex trafficking outside of Birmingham.

The women are employed residents of King’s Home Shelby, a long-term shelter offering safety and care for women and their children for up to two years to help in their recovery.

In addition, Prodigal Pottery also employs women from WellHouse, a safe house for women fleeing sex trafficking.

Bruster’s Ice Cream Truck served tour attendees in Highland Park from 2-4 p.m.

To learn more about the two recipient organizations, visit Owenshouse.org and Traffickinghope.org.

More information about the Highland Lakes Women’s Club can be found at Highlandlakeswc.com.