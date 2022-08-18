Bobbie, Rich

Rich, Bobbie, age 88, of Chelsea, passed away on August 17, 2022. A visitation will be held on August 21, 2022 at 2PM at Bolton Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3PM. Dr. Tim Cox is presiding. She will be buried at Liberty Cemetery. She is preceded in death by her husband: Edward O. Rich. She is survived by her sons: Randall O’Neal Rich (Denese); and Ross E. Rich; her grandchildren: Kyle Rich; her sister: Jackie Ellison (James); and her niece: Danna Jones. Please sign online condolences at www.boltonfuneralhome.com.