Council approves new CHHS track equipment

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

Chelsea – Chelsea City Council approved a nick grant application for new track equipment at Chelsea High School, appointed Arthur Fisher Jr. to the planning commission and approved upgrades to the community center in a city council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Chelsea High School track coach Trey Lee was present at the meeting with members of the track team when the council approved a Nick Grant application of $95,000 for all new track equipment.

“For the first time ever, we will be able to host a track-meet at Chelsea High School on our new competition track,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “But that left a little deficit and the deficit is the equipment to host these events, equipment for these young people to practice and continue to improve.”

During the community forum Coach Lee expressed his gratitude.

“I just wanted to thank you all and thank everybody, Chelsea for welcoming me and understanding that to us, it’s more than just running,” Lee said. “My mentality that I try to instill in my athletes is to give everything you got all at once. So, I thank you all for doing that for us.”

During the meeting the council also approved an upgrade to the community center.

“This is a day that I’ve been looking for a long time, we just approved $3.6 million to add a second gymnasium, a locker room and two racquetball courts onto the back of the community center,” Picklesimer said.

It will take about 18 months to come to fruition, he said.

The council approved Arthur Fisher Jr. to complete the term of Mark Lindsay on the planning commission. This position was open following Lindsay’s passing in July.

Arthur Fisher Jr. was present with his wife, Jacy, to hear the council’s approval of the position.

“Thank you, Sir, for your service or your willingness to serve our city in this very important role,” Picklesimer said.

The council also approved resolutions to offer group term life insurance to their full-time employees and to authorize the Mayor to execute documents to modify the terms of the city’s line of credit with Renasant Bank.

“This is the credit line that we have used for the infrastructure and construction of the Foothills business park,” Picklesimer said.