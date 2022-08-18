Edna McCall Barber, age 86, of Vincent, Alabama passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022. Edna was born July 3, 1936 to Annie Mae McCall and Lumis McCall.

Edna is survived by her son Jimmy Barber (Joyce); her son Phillip Barber (Dana); her son Terry DeWayne Barber; her daughter Kathy Cain; her daughter Mary Edwards (Eddie); and her daughter Jenny Srygley; her brother Billy Charles McCall and her sister Betty Ann McCall; her grandchild Terry Barber (Kady), her grandchild Chris Barber (Shelley), her grandchild Amanda LaFavor, her grandchild Maria Parker (Corey), her grandchild April Riddle (Nathan), her grandchild Heidi Lee (Ben), her grandchild Jennifer Foster (Jarod), her grandchild Kayla Edwards, her grandchild Hanna Srygley, her grandchild Lauren Morris (Matt) and her 21 Great Grandchildren.

Edna was preceded in death by her father Lumis McCall and her mother Annie Mae McCall; her brother Nolan Sumner McCall and her sister Maudie Ester McCall; her stepmother Cora Pitts McCall.

A visitation for Edna will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Vincent 1st Baptist Church. A funeral service will occur Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Vincent 1st Baptist Church. Edna will be laid to rest in Hepzibah Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers are Ben Lee, Nathan Riddle, Terry Barber, Chris Barber, Jarod Foster, Austin Barber and Matt Morris.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.curtisandsonfunerals.com for the Barber family. Curtis and Son Childersburg will direct.