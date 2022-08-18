Griffith art gallery celebrates 35 years

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Opening in 1987, Griffith Art Gallery has celebrated 35 of giving the community the gift of art.

Located on Highway 31, twin brothers Dave and Rick Griffith serve a dynamic variety of world-famous artists in addition to emerging artists. Over 1,000 paintings are on display within the gallery.

The gallery offers additional services of custom designed, hand crafted framing for any occasion.

Currently, the gallery is offering a special collection of early 20th century deceased artists. Dave said all of the art pieces within the gallery were purchased based on passion and appreciation for the work.

“Our idea is if we love it, we buy it.” Dave said. “None of our paintings are on consignment.”

The gallery offers a wide and prestigious assortment of genres of art.

“We have things all the way from non-objective abstract to post impressionism with all original oil paintings and acrylic paintings,” Dave said.

The gallery brings together newer artists with world renowned artists.

“I would say that what we are trying to specialize in, and what we have focused on throughout the years, is emerging, up and coming artists all the way to world-famous and deceased artists.” Dave said.

Dave is grateful for how the Pelham community has reacted to his presence in the area for the past 35 years.

“We have got customers who come in every day that tell us some friend of theirs who lives here has told them about this place. It is more of a family atmosphere here,” said Griffith.

The back half of the gallery is all dedicated to custom frames, most imported from Italian artists and other European visionaries.

“Most young people come to frame their diploma, and we tell them about our conservation, acid free cloth and real wood frames,” Dave said.

The gallery takes pride in the authenticity behind every piece.

“These frames that I’m showing you are wax silver left from Italy. It’s just beautiful. There’s nothing like hand-built,” Dave said. “This is hand laid silver leaf by a craftsman making each one. You can see the craftmanship.” Dave said.

Griffith Art Gallery continues to serve Pelham and the greater Shelby County area, offers a variety of services. The gallery can be found online at Griffithartgallery.com.