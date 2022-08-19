Adams in command as Cornerstone cruises in opener

Published 11:51 pm Friday, August 19, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

The Cornerstone Chargers started the 2022 season with a victory against Snook Academy on Friday, Aug. 19. (File)

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

COLUMBIANA ­– Cornerstone opened its 2022 season with a 38-20 win over Snook on Friday.

Coach James Lee said the Chargers were led by quarterback Zeke Adams, who is just a sophomore but started last year as a freshman and even saw playing time as an eighth grader.

“He knows how to make all the adjustments now,” Lee said. “It makes a huge difference.”

Playing 11-man football, the Chargers’ defense made the first big play of the game, stopping visiting Snook on a fourth down play to give the ball to the offense.

CCA took advantage, driving down the field and scoring on a long pass to Noah Schober for the game’s first touchdown.

Snook answered, but the Chargers pulled ahead for good at 14-6, and made it 20-6 before halftime.

The third quarter was all Chargers, as the hosts scored three times to put the game away with a 38-6 score going into the final frame.

In addition to the performances by Adams and the Cornerstone defense, Logan Lightsey also passed for a touchdown.

“It wasn’t a bad performance at all for the first game of the year,” Lee said.

Next, the Chargers face off with Coosa Valley Academy on Aug. 26.

More News

Sheehan, defense lead Shelby County to 1-0 start

Defense, special teams, run game lead Oak Mountain to win against Northridge

Thompson falls in top-20 national battle with Buford

Smallwood’s final-minute touchdown lifts Spain Park to tight win against Calera

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...